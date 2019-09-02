< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Jaguars cancel practice, meetings as Hurricane Dorian nears By MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer
Posted Sep 02 2019 03:33PM EDT
Updated Sep 02 2019 03:34PM EDT practice, meetings as Hurricane Dorian nears"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426910425.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426910425");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-426910425-426787332"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/NOAA_dorian%20turn_090219_1567433570003.png_7630596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/NOAA_dorian%20turn_090219_1567433570003.png_7630596_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/NOAA_dorian%20turn_090219_1567433570003.png_7630596_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/NOAA_dorian%20turn_090219_1567433570003.png_7630596_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/NOAA_dorian%20turn_090219_1567433570003.png_7630596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426910425-426787332" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/NOAA_dorian%20turn_090219_1567433570003.png_7630596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/NOAA_dorian%20turn_090219_1567433570003.png_7630596_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/NOAA_dorian%20turn_090219_1567433570003.png_7630596_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/NOAA_dorian%20turn_090219_1567433570003.png_7630596_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/NOAA_dorian%20turn_090219_1567433570003.png_7630596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/jaguars-cancel-practice-meetings-as-hurricane-dorian-nears-1">MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 03:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 03:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426910425" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)</strong> - The Jacksonville Jaguars will have one less day to prepare for their season opener.</p><p>The Jags canceled practice and meetings scheduled for Wednesday because of the threat of Hurricane Dorian, leaving them to cram two days of work into one before hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.</p><p>Coach Doug Marrone told players and coaches to stay away from the facility Wednesday as the powerful storm is scheduled to make its way up Florida's east coast. Players also are off Tuesday. They are expected to return midday Thursday.</p><p>"We'll have our work in," Marrone said. "I'm not concerned about that."</p><p>Marrone said the team got "quite a bit" of the game plan for the opener installed last week, making any weather-related adjustments relatively easier.</p><p>"Most of the work is done, which not to say, 'If there's ever a good time,'" Marrone said. "But in the beginning you have a chance to have more done than, obviously, if something happened during the middle of a season."</p><p>The Jaguars were able to secure a block of hotel rooms for players, coaches, staff and families in case they needed to evacuate. Some coastal areas near Jacksonville already are under mandatory evacuation orders.</p><p>Marrone said there have been internal discussions about possibly needing to move practices slated for later in the week out of Jacksonville, but added there are no plans to do so until the hurricane gets closer.</p><p>"People who have been through this before know that things can change and you have to be ready," Marrone said. "There's been a lot of discussions about a lot of different things. I think the first thing was, the priority was, to make sure everyone's safe and have a plan, and then once we know that everyone is safe and has a plan of what they're doing. Then I think we'll just take things as they come."</p><p>The Jaguars have dealt with hurricanes before. Recently, too.</p><p>They were forced to stay two extra nights in Houston following the 2017 season opener because of Hurricane Irma.</p><p>Dorian hovered over the Bahamas on Monday, pummeling the islands with sustained winds in excess of 150 mph.</p><p>The National Hurricane Center in Miami extended watches and warnings across the Florida and Georgia coasts. Orioles' Trumbo back from knee injury in lineup vs. Rays
Posted Sep 02 2019 03:31PM EDT
Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Mark Trumbo has been reinstated from the 60-day injured list and was in the lineup for Monday's game against Tampa Bay after missing more than a year with a knee injury.
The 33-year-old Trumbo, who led the major leagues with 47 home runs in 2016, had surgery last September. He last played in the majors on Aug. 19, 2018.
"It's been a long time coming," Trumbo said. "You get paid to play. That always weighed on me pretty heavily. It's something I feel I owe it to the team to get out there and do what I can." Long snapper Denney released after 14 seasons with Dolphins
By STEVEN WINE, AP Sports Writer
Posted Sep 02 2019 03:28PM EDT
Long snapper John Denney has been released after 14 seasons with the Miami Dolphins.
Denney, 40, had been with the team longer than any other current player, but on Monday he became part of the Dolphins' purge of veterans.
Denney joined Miami as an undrafted free agent in 2005 and played in 224 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL. Following his release he posted a thank-you to the organization, fans and teammates. Get the App Now! Click Here › NASA astronaut captures terrifying scale of Hurricane Dorian in images from space Hurricane Dorian: Woman in Bahamas houses nearly 100 dogs to protect them from storm Fox 35 News App
iPhone | iPad | Android Most Recent
NASA astronaut captures terrifying scale of Hurricane Dorian in images from space
School bus dashcam captures close call after speeding pickup truck nearly hits teen
5-year-old girl's decaying body found in closet at northwest Houston apartment complex: HPD
Hurricane Dorian: Woman in Bahamas houses nearly 100 dogs to protect them from storm
People along the St. John's River brace for potential flooding as Dorian nears NASA astronaut captures terrifying scale of Hurricane Dorian in images from space Hurricane Dorian: Woman in Bahamas houses nearly 100 dogs to protect them from storm
People along the St. John's River brace for potential flooding as Dorian nears 