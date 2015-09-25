< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<article>
<section id="story428596470" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="428596470" data-article-version="1.0">Is another drubbing in store for Dolphins against Patriots?</h1>
</header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="428596470" data-article-version="1.0">Is another drubbing in store for Dolphins against Patriots?</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-428596470" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Is another drubbing in store for Dolphins against Patriots?&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/is-another-drubbing-in-store-for-dolphins-against-patriots-" data-title="Is another drubbing in store for Dolphins against Patriots?" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/is-another-drubbing-in-store-for-dolphins-against-patriots-" addthis:title="Is another drubbing in store for Dolphins against Patriots?"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428596470.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-428596470");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-428596470-24735979"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428596470-24735979" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By STEVEN WINE, AP Sports Writer
Posted Sep 12 2019 09:18PM EDT (AP)</strong> - The spread between the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins kept growing this week, just as it has been doing for years, and just as it is expected to do Sunday.</p> <p>New England began the week as a 14-point favorite Sunday, and the number steadily rose to 18½, pushed higher partly by the prospect of Patriots newcomer Antonio Brown running free through a hapless Dolphins secondary. The signal sent by bettors: They expect a rout.</p> <p>And no wonder. The defending Super Bowl champions drubbed Pittsburgh 33-3 in last week's season opener, while the perennial also-ran Dolphins were humiliated by Baltimore 59-10.</p> <p>New England-Miami could be the NFL's biggest mismatch until Week 17, when they meet again in Foxborough. Here are things to know about the AP's No. 1-ranked team versus No. 32:</p> <p><strong>ANTONIO BROWN</strong></p> <p>The Dolphins couldn't cover Ravens rookie Marquis Brown, so they might have trouble with his cousin.</p> <p>Marquis Brown played only 14 snaps in his NFL debut but caught four passes for 147 yards and two scores against the Dolphins. Now they're bracing for another member of the Brown family, this one a four-time All-Pro receiver who signed Monday with the Patriots.</p> <p>"He's as dynamic as they get," Dolphins coach Brian Flores said.</p> <p>Antonio Brown's status was in doubt because of a civil lawsuit filed by his former trainer accusing him of sexually assaulting her on three occasions. Regardless of whether Brown plays, the Dolphins figure Tom Brady is especially eager to throw after watching them give up six touchdown passes against Baltimore.</p> <p>"It's going to be an air raid," Miami safety Bobby McCain predicted.</p> <p><strong>HUMBLED DOLPHINS</strong></p> <p>The Dolphins and rookie coach Flores must shake off the shell shock from last week's shellacking, the most lopsided regular-season loss in team history.</p> <p>In the wake of the embarrassment came rumblings players are unhappy with the coaching staff, and with the organization's decision to make next year's draft a bigger priority than this year's roster.</p> <p>"I try to build relationships," Flores said. "When you go through tough times, those relationships either get stronger or they don't. Last week was a part of that. Hopefully we come out of this stronger."</p> <p>Publicly, Flores' players expressed confidence the Dolphins can regroup.</p> <p>"We're going to get this thing turned around," receiver Jakeem Grant said. "We're going to come out and play a much better game."</p> <p>Miami gave up a franchise record 643 yards last week. And they weren't playing Brady.</p> <p>"That's why we love the game - because we love challenges," Flores said with a grin. "We love to compete. To me, this is fun."</p> <p><strong>LINE ADJUSTMENTS</strong></p> <p>The Patriots had to tinker with their offensive line before the opener after center David Andrews was placed on injured reserve. Ted Karras, who spent last season as a backup right guard but played 16 games at center in 2017, took Andrews' place.</p> <p>More shuffling may be needed this week with right tackle Marcus Cannon recovering from a shoulder injury suffered against Pittsburgh. Joe Thuney, who normally starts at left guard, moved into Cannon's spot following the injury. If Thuney stays in Cannon's spot, candidates at left guard include Korey Cunningham and Jermaine Eluemunor.</p> <p>Cunningham started six games at tackle as a rookie for Arizona. Eluemunor saw time at both guard and tackle for Baltimore the past two seasons.</p> <p><strong>BAD MEMORIES</strong></p> <p>Despite being big favorites, the Patriots insist they aren't taking the Dolphins lightly. Part of the reason is the Dolphins have won five of the last six meetings in Miami. That includes last year's stunner when Kenyan Drake scampered the final 52 yards after the Dolphins pulled off a pass and double lateral on the final play for a 34-33 victory.</p> <p>"It's a challenging place to play," Brady said. "Last year I thought we played a pretty good game, but in football, a lot of crazy things happen."</p> <p><strong>COACH'S ROOTS</strong></p> <p>Flores worked for the Patriots for 15 seasons in a variety of roles, and was defensive play caller for last year's Super Bowl champions. He said he thinks back often to his time with New England.</p> <p>"This role is very different," he said. "Back in those days, I was one of the guys. I'm not one of the guys anymore. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402455" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/friday-night-blitz-91319-" title="Friday Night Blitz (9/13/19)" data-articleId="428764329" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/13/Friday_Night_Blitz__9_13_19__0_7657731_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/13/Friday_Night_Blitz__9_13_19__0_7657731_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/13/Friday_Night_Blitz__9_13_19__0_7657731_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/13/Friday_Night_Blitz__9_13_19__0_7657731_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/13/Friday_Night_Blitz__9_13_19__0_7657731_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 NewsEdge at 11 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Friday Night Blitz (9/13/19)</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 11:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Fox 35 sports anchor Evan Fitzgerald has this week's Friday Night Blitz.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club/orlando-city-b-loses-3-2-in-five-goal-thriller" title="Orlando City B loses 3-2 in five-goal thriller" data-articleId="428745169" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/18/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_1550513479041.png_6794735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orlando City B loses 3-2 in five-goal thriller</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 08:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orlando City B (3-18-4, 13 points) began its four-game road trip by falling 3-2 to Toronto FC II (7-9-8, 29 points) at BMO Training Ground on Friday.</p><p>OCB took the lead in the 23rd minute when midfielder Lucas Ontivero scored off a left footed shot following a clever turn from just inside the box. The goal served as Ontivero's first for OCB in just his third appearance. Leo Simas was credited with the assist, his first of the year. </p><p>TFC II were able to equalize with a penalty kick taken by Jordan Perruzza in the 39th minute. Perruzza was able to secure a brace when he tapped in a cross from midfielder Jordan Faria in the 56th minute to give Toronto the lead.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/preview-orlando-pride-travel-to-face-north-carolina-on-saturday" title="Preview: Orlando Pride travel to face North Carolina on Saturday" data-articleId="428699125" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Preview: Orlando Pride travel to face North Carolina on Saturday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 02:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orlando Pride (4-14-2, 14 points) heads back out on the road to face the North Carolina Courage (11-4-4, 37 points) on Saturday, Sept. 14. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.</p><p>"I think North Carolina has a certain style of play that you know what they're going to do, but you've got to be able to manage it in both the defensive quick transition because they've got quick players. They're an athletic team and that's how they're able to score goals quickly," Head Coach Marc Skinner said. "We've got to manage the transitions really well and when we have the ball we've got to be offensive. You can't defend for 90 minutes, we have to be able to take the game to North Carolina and exploit their limited weakness."</p><p>The Pride enter Saturday's match facing a quick turnaround following a 1-0 loss to Chicago on Wednesday. The visitors took all three points despite being reduced to 10 players when Katie Johnson was shown her second yellow card in the 64th minute. The Red Stars scored the game-winner at the death after Casey Short connected on a cross from Sam Kerr in the fifth minute of stoppage time. id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/disney-makes-big-donation-to-local-high-school" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/13/DISNEY%20DONATES%20TO%20LOCAL%20HIGH%20SCHOOL_1568424498224.jpg_7657372_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/13/DISNEY%20DONATES%20TO%20LOCAL%20HIGH%20SCHOOL_1568424498224.jpg_7657372_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/13/DISNEY%20DONATES%20TO%20LOCAL%20HIGH%20SCHOOL_1568424498224.jpg_7657372_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/13/DISNEY%20DONATES%20TO%20LOCAL%20HIGH%20SCHOOL_1568424498224.jpg_7657372_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/13/DISNEY%20DONATES%20TO%20LOCAL%20HIGH%20SCHOOL_1568424498224.jpg_7657372_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Disney makes big donation to local high school</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/seminole-county-trails-get-new-markers-better-gps-tech" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/13/SEMINOLE%20MILE%20MARKERS_1568424300788.jpg_7657371_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/13/SEMINOLE%20MILE%20MARKERS_1568424300788.jpg_7657371_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/13/SEMINOLE%20MILE%20MARKERS_1568424300788.jpg_7657371_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/13/SEMINOLE%20MILE%20MARKERS_1568424300788.jpg_7657371_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/13/SEMINOLE%20MILE%20MARKERS_1568424300788.jpg_7657371_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Seminole County trails get new markers, better GPS tech</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/season-2-costumes-dazzle-at-the-masked-singer-fashion-show" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/MaskedSingerBanner1_1568423565950_7657452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/MaskedSingerBanner1_1568423565950_7657452_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/MaskedSingerBanner1_1568423565950_7657452_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/MaskedSingerBanner1_1568423565950_7657452_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/MaskedSingerBanner1_1568423565950_7657452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Costumes&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;second&#x20;season&#x20;of&#x20;FOX&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;hit&#x20;show&#x20;&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;The&#x20;Masked&#x20;Singer&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;were&#x20;on&#x20;dazzling&#x20;display&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;fashion&#x20;show&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;red&#x20;carpet&#x20;premiere&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Season 2 costumes dazzle at ‘The Masked Singer' fashion show</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/road-rage-fatalities-increased-500-percent-over-10-years-and-theyre-still-on-the-rise-study-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/RoadRage__Banner__Getty_1568419526719_7657335_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/RoadRage__Banner__Getty_1568419526719_7657335_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/RoadRage__Banner__Getty_1568419526719_7657335_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/RoadRage__Banner__Getty_1568419526719_7657335_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/RoadRage__Banner__Getty_1568419526719_7657335_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;infant&#x20;boy&#x20;and&#x20;a&#x20;13-year-old&#x20;girl&#x20;were&#x20;among&#x20;the&#x20;four&#x20;victims&#x20;shot&#x20;in&#x20;an&#x20;apparent&#x20;road&#x20;rage&#x20;incident&#x20;on&#x20;September&#x20;19&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Chicago&#x2c;&#x20;Illinois&#x2e;&#x20;Road&#x20;rage&#x20;incidents&#x20;like&#x20;this&#x20;have&#x20;been&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;rise&#x20;recently&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Olson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Road rage fatalities increased 500 percent over 10 years and they're still on the rise, study says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/moviepass-will-shut-down-services-on-sept-14" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/getty_moviepassphoneimage_091319_1568420993164_7657279_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/getty_moviepassphoneimage_091319_1568420993164_7657279_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/getty_moviepassphoneimage_091319_1568420993164_7657279_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/getty_moviepassphoneimage_091319_1568420993164_7657279_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/getty_moviepassphoneimage_091319_1568420993164_7657279_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="MoviePass&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;is&#x20;shown&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;mobile&#x20;phone&#x20;screen&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Illustration&#x20;by&#x20;Rafael&#x20;Henrique&#x2f;SOPA&#x20;Images&#x2f;LightRocket&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>MoviePass will shut down services on Sept. 14</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > 