Florida State football will kickoff its home-opener at 5pm on September 7th, when the 'Noles host ULM.

One week later, FSU travels to Virginia to take on UVA at 7:30 in the ACC opener.

Florida State has had good success against both schools, leading the all-time series with ULM 2-0 while owning a 15-3 mark against Virginia.

The 'Noles haven't played in Charlottesville since 2010, a 34-13 FSU win.