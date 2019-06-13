< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. France beats Norway 2-1 to remain undefeated in World Cup remain undefeated in World Cup"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412506975.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var By DANIELLA MATAR, Associated Press
Posted Jun 13 2019 03:20PM EDT Related Headlines Morgan has 5 goals as US routs Thailand 13-0</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/us-takes-down-thailand-13-0-in-record-breaking-first-womens-world-cup-match"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/women%20win_1560287959447.png_7384418_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>U.S. takes down Thailand 13-0 in record match</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/5-reasons-to-tune-into-the-2019-womens-world-cup"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/10/getty_uswntmexicomatchfile_061019_1560200717420_7376297_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>5 reasons to tune into the 2019 Women's World Cup</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/england-beats-neighbor-scotland-2-1-to-open-world-cup"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/31/soccer-ball-gerneric_1438374042457_65352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>England beats neighbor Scotland to open World Cup</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NICE, France (AP)</strong> - Eugenie Le Sommer scored the winning goal from the penalty spot to lift host nation France to a 2-1 win over Norway at the Women's World Cup on Wednesday.</p> <p>Then she had a special embrace for one of her teammates.</p> <p>France defender Wendie Renard almost cost France the game when she turned the ball into her own net to even the match at 1-1.</p> <p>Le Sommer came to the rescue and moved France to 2-0 in this tournament when she scored the winner in the 72nd minute. A relieved Renard was one of the first players to celebrate with Le Sommer.</p> <p>"I knew it was hard for her," Le Sommer said. "I know Wendie well, and I know how much she can give us. She came up to me completely naturally and thanked me and I just said 'No.'"</p> <p>"In the first match she scored two goals. What's most important is the group. I'm happy also for her that her mistake was rectified."</p> <p>Neither goalkeeper was really tested in an entertaining first half, but France took the lead immediately after the break when Valerie Gauvin tapped in Amel Majri's cross. Gauvin had been benched at the start of France's opening 4-0 win over South Korea, reportedly because she was late to training.</p> <p>Norway tied it eight minutes later when Renard knocked Isabell Herlovsen's low cross into her own net.</p> <p>Renard, considered one of the best defenders in the world, appeared to be in tears as she raised her face to the sky in anguish.</p> <p>"I made a huge, huge mistake but we showed our character," Renard said. "Amel was speaking to me but I couldn't really understand what she was saying. So to be safe I went to put it out for a corner but it ended up in the back of the net.</p> <p>"It could have ruined the night, it could have put us in difficulty mentally but we really showed that we are ready, that we are strong."</p> <p>Video review was used on Le Sommer's game-winning goal, which stood because a penalty was awarded after a high tackle by Ingrid Syrstad Engen on Marion Torrent.</p> <p>"I saw the replays from afar and for me there was a contact that deserved the penalty," Le Sommer said. "If it was against us, well I don't know. ... I think the referee made the right decision. In the first match the VAR took away a goal from us, in this match it helped us get one, but what was most important was to win this match and the VAR maybe helped us, but we have to get used to this now in football."</p> <p>France is three points ahead of Norway in Group A. Nigeria was also three points behind France, which is vying to become the first nation to hold both the men's and women's World Cup titles at the same time.</p> <p>"It was a battle for top spot, even though we can't denigrate the last match against Nigeria," Le Sommer said. "It was a very important victory today for our preparation for the rest of the tournament."</p> <p>Norway, which won the competition in 1995, is playing without Ada Hegerberg. The 2018 FIFA Ballon d'Or winner stepped down from the national team because of what she says are differences in the way the federation treats the men's and women's teams.</p> <p>"We lost the match but I thought we were equal with the French," Norway coach Martin Sjogren said. "We knew that we were going to face a very good opponent and we had a good plan. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Yarbrough expected to start for the Rays against the Angels</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 01:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Los Angeles Angels will face off against the Tampa Bay Rays at St. Petersburg on Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT.</p><p>PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Skaggs (4-6, 4.97 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (5-2, 5.32 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)</p><p>BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Los Angeles will face off at Tropicana Field Thursday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/laureano-hits-grand-slam-athletics-beat-rays-6-2-1" title="Laureano hits grand slam, Athletics beat Rays 6-2" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/MLB-baseball_1440531170614_122500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/MLB-baseball_1440531170614_122500_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/MLB-baseball_1440531170614_122500_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/MLB-baseball_1440531170614_122500_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/25/MLB-baseball_1440531170614_122500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Laureano hits grand slam, Athletics beat Rays 6-2</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 01:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ramon Laureano helped the Oakland Athletics end a long stay away from home in grand fashion.</p><p>Laureano hit his first career grand slam to break an eighth-inning tie and finished with five RBIs and the Athletics beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 on Wednesday.</p><p>"I was just trying to put the ball in the air and at least get one run but I got four," Laureano said. "I just saw the umpire (signal) home run, and then I'm like 'it's cool.'"</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/nfl-legend-herschel-walker-slams-california-bill-aiming-to-give-health-care-benefits-to-some-illegal" title="NFL legend Herschel Walker slams California bill aiming to give health care benefits to some illegal" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NFL legend Herschel Walker slams California bill aiming to give health care benefits to some illegal</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:14AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:19AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Former NFL running back Herschel Walker on Monday slammed California over a proposed bill that would give healthcare benefits to some illegal immigrants who live in the state.</p><p>Under an agreement between Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democrat lawmakers in the state legislature, low-income adults between the ages of 19 and 25 living in the state illegally would be eligible for California’s Medicaid program, known as Medi-Cal.</p><p>The deal emerged as part of a broader $213 million budget and would take effect next January.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/put-down-the-worlds-best-dad-mug-heres-what-dad-really-wants-for-fathers-day"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/CLAYTON%20KERSHAW%20GETTY_1560447298615.jpg_7393597_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers plays with his children Charlie and Cali on Fathers Day before playing the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on June 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)" title="977266792_1560447298615-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Put down the ‘World's Best Dad' mug: Here's what dad really wants for Father's Day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/wesley-chapel-family-surprised-to-see-bobcat-in-their-backyard"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Bobcat_scopes_out_Pasco_neighborhood_0_7393376_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Bobcat_scopes_out_Pasco_neighborhood_0_20190613152656-401385"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Wesley Chapel family surprised to see bobcat in their backyard</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/attractions/-hagrid-s-magical-creatures-motorbike-adventure-to-open-thursday-at-universal-orlando-resort"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/Universal%20Orlando%20Resort_hagrid%201_061219_1560358145836.png_7387895_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Universal Orlando Resort_hagrid 1_061219_1560358145836.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure' opens at Universal Orlando Resort</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/manatee-spotted-swimming-near-shoreline-at-pensacola-beach"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/maine-becomes-8th-state-to-legalize-assisted-suicide-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/14/110111_roberts_pills_1439592265958_106683_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/14/110111_roberts_pills_1439592265958_106683_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/14/110111_roberts_pills_1439592265958_106683_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/14/110111_roberts_pills_1439592265958_106683_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/14/110111_roberts_pills_1439592265958_106683_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Maine becomes 8th state to legalize assisted suicide</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/us-blames-iran-for-attacks-on-2-tankers-near-persian-gulf-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/16/pompeo_1539683326951_6227115_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/16/pompeo_1539683326951_6227115_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/16/pompeo_1539683326951_6227115_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/16/pompeo_1539683326951_6227115_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/16/pompeo_1539683326951_6227115_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Secretary&#x20;of&#x20;State&#x20;Mike&#x20;Pompeo&#x20;testifies&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;hearing&#x20;before&#x20;Senate&#x20;Foreign&#x20;Relations&#x20;Committee&#x20;July&#x20;25&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x2c;&#x20;on&#x20;Capitol&#x20;Hill&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Alex&#x20;Wong&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>US blames Iran for attacks on 2 tankers near Persian Gulf</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/put-down-the-worlds-best-dad-mug-heres-what-dad-really-wants-for-fathers-day" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/CLAYTON%20KERSHAW%20GETTY_1560447298615.jpg_7393597_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/CLAYTON%20KERSHAW%20GETTY_1560447298615.jpg_7393597_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/CLAYTON%20KERSHAW%20GETTY_1560447298615.jpg_7393597_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/CLAYTON%20KERSHAW%20GETTY_1560447298615.jpg_7393597_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/CLAYTON%20KERSHAW%20GETTY_1560447298615.jpg_7393597_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Clayton&#x20;Kershaw&#x20;&#x23;22&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x20;Dodgers&#x20;plays&#x20;with&#x20;his&#x20;children&#x20;Charlie&#x20;and&#x20;Cali&#x20;on&#x20;Fathers&#x20;Day&#x20;before&#x20;playing&#x20;the&#x20;San&#x20;Francisco&#x20;Giants&#x20;at&#x20;Dodger&#x20;Stadium&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;17&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;John&#x20;McCoy&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Put down the ‘World's Best Dad' mug: Here's what dad really wants for Father's Day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/tiny-horse-thought-to-be-stolen-from-south-carolina-farm-found-dead" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/kate%20fowler%20nichols_stolen%20horse_061319_1560448843233.png_7393490_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/kate%20fowler%20nichols_stolen%20horse_061319_1560448843233.png_7393490_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/kate%20fowler%20nichols_stolen%20horse_061319_1560448843233.png_7393490_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/kate%20fowler%20nichols_stolen%20horse_061319_1560448843233.png_7393490_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/kate%20fowler%20nichols_stolen%20horse_061319_1560448843233.png_7393490_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO&#x3a;&#x20;Kate&#x20;Fowler&#x20;Nichols" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tiny horse thought to be stolen from South Carolina farm found dead</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/-baby-shark-live-to-tour-100-north-american-cities" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/00._Baby_Shark_1559755882512_7354652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Nickelodeon" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Baby Shark Live' to tour 100 North American cities</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/trending">Trending Topics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane">Orlando Hurricane</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/7-day-forecast">7 Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Radar</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Jobs at Fox 35</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video">Video</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX35News"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/Fox35News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox35news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox35"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox35weather/id508798735" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wofl.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER 