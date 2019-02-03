< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article> <section id="story429141044" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429141044" data-article-version="1.0">Dolphins' odds of winning Super Bowl now 20,000 to 1</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/dolphins-odds-of-winning-super-bowl-now-20-000-to-1">STEVEN WINE, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 09:56AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429141044.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429141044");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-429141044-387328355"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/GettyImages-1093433956_1549241199075_6713386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/GettyImages-1093433956_1549241199075_6713386_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/GettyImages-1093433956_1549241199075_6713386_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/GettyImages-1093433956_1549241199075_6713386_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/GettyImages-1093433956_1549241199075_6713386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Johnny Hekker #6 of the Los Angeles Rams punts in the first half during Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Johnny Hekker #6 of the Los Angeles Rams punts in the first half during Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429141044-387328355" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/GettyImages-1093433956_1549241199075_6713386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/GettyImages-1093433956_1549241199075_6713386_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/GettyImages-1093433956_1549241199075_6713386_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/GettyImages-1093433956_1549241199075_6713386_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/GettyImages-1093433956_1549241199075_6713386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Johnny Hekker #6 of the Los Angeles Rams punts in the first half during Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Johnny Hekker #6 of the Los Angeles Rams punts in the first half during Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/dolphins-odds-of-winning-super-bowl-now-20-000-to-1">STEVEN WINE, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 09:56AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429141044" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MIAMI (AP)</strong> - The Miami Dolphins had forced a punt for once, and Jakeem Grant was about to field the kick when teammate Johnson Bademosi ran into him and sent him sprawling, so the ball was downed at the 8-yard line.</p> <p>This team literally cannot get out of its own way.</p> <p>The Dolphins are 0-2 and have been outscored 102-10; no team since 1961 had a worse point differential after two games. Miami's odds of winning the Super Bowl have soared to 20,000 to 1, or 20 times worse than any other team.</p> <p>Here are things to know about the team that's winning the race to the bottom in 2019:</p> <p><strong>WHAT'S WORKING</strong></p> <p>Miami's defense was better in Sunday's 43-0 loss to New England, if only because the bar was set so low in the season-opening 59-10 loss to Baltimore.</p> <p>The Dolphins gave up 16 points on the Patriots' first nine drives before the defense collapsed from the toll of carrying Miami's punchless offense on a hot day.</p> <p>"We played together, we communicated, we played hard," linebacker Jerome Baker said. "That's the little light that we had. Ultimately we didn't get the job done."</p> <p>The defense lost a starter Monday night when the Dolphins traded disgruntled defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a first-round draft pick in 2020.</p> <p><strong>WHAT NEEDS HELP</strong></p> <p>The Dolphins were shut out at home for the first time since 2010 and netted 38 yards in the first three quarters. An awful offensive line might make it impossible to quarterback the Dolphins, but rookie coach Brian Flores is weighing whether to switch from Ryan Fitzpatrick to Josh Rosen as the starter Sunday at Dallas.</p> <p>"After a couple of weeks like that, we're evaluating all positions," Flores said. "We haven't made any final decisions yet. Right now, it's Fitz."</p> <p>Fitzpatrick's passer rating after two games is 39.9. Rosen played in the fourth quarter Sunday and went 7 for 18 for 97 yards with an interception and two dropped throws.</p> <p><strong>STOCK UP</strong></p> <p>Baker (12 tackles) and cornerback Xavien Howard were excellent, and tackle John Jenkins had the best push of the season on a sack of Tom Brady.</p> <p><strong>STOCK DOWN</strong></p> <p>Fitzpatrick passed for only 89 yards and threw two pick-sixes in less than two minutes. The second one came on a pass that deflected off the hands of running back Kalen Ballage, who had another drop earlier. Aside from his embarrassing collision with Bademosi, Grant dropped a long pass, as did DeVante Parker and Preston Williams. Left tackle Jesse Davis and cornerback Eric Rowe also struggled.</p> <p>Meanwhile, Flores' head coaching career is off to a start like no other.</p> <p>"We make the corrections and we move on," he said. "We don't point fingers. We don't make excuses. There's a room full of guys who aren't doing that. That's how you do it. We'll try to turn things around as quickly as possible."</p> <p><strong>INJURED</strong></p> <p>Receiver Albert Wilson (hip/calf) and safety Reshad Jones (ankle) were inactive, and their status for the game against the Cowboys is uncertain.</p> <p><strong>KEY NUMBER</strong></p> <p>As the Dolphins moved one week closer to the 2020 draft, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa threw for a career-best 444 yards in a 47-23 victory over South Carolina.</p> <p><strong>NEXT STEPS</strong></p> <p>Flores must sort out a shaky secondary scrambled by the loss of Minkah Fitzpatrick. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>AP sources: Miami's Minkah Fitzpatrick traded to Steelers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">STEVEN WINE, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 09:54AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 09:55AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Miami Dolphins defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick got his wish and was traded Monday night to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a first-round draft pick in 2020, two people familiar with the negotiations said.</p><p>The people confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn't announced it. The teams will also swap late-round picks.</p><p>Fitzpatrick was displeased about his role with the Dolphins. He requested and received permission to seek a trade before playing free safety for Miami in Sunday's 43-0 loss to New England, when he had six tackles and a fumble recovery.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/ap-source-jaguars-star-jalen-ramsey-wants-to-be-traded-1" title="AP source: Jaguars star Jalen Ramsey wants to be traded" data-articleId="429140715" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_02_073018_1532976645890_5865214_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_02_073018_1532976645890_5865214_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_02_073018_1532976645890_5865214_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_02_073018_1532976645890_5865214_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_02_073018_1532976645890_5865214_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Adrian Curiel via Unsplash" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>AP source: Jaguars star Jalen Ramsey wants to be traded</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 09:53AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey has requested a trade following a sideline argument with Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone.</p><p>The Jags are willing to entertain offers.</p><p>Ramsey's agent asked the Jags to move the disgruntled defender after Ramsey and Marrone got into a heated exchange during the team's 13-12 loss at Houston, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/bench-argument-failed-2-point-try-another-loss-for-jaguars" title="Bench argument, failed 2-point try, another loss for Jaguars" data-articleId="429140659" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/03/football_1512338995088_4590028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/03/football_1512338995088_4590028_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/03/football_1512338995088_4590028_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/03/football_1512338995088_4590028_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/12/03/football_1512338995088_4590028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bench argument, failed 2-point try, another loss for Jaguars</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 09:51AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 09:52AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's been a rough couple of weeks for Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone.</p><p>He lost quarterback Nick Foles for at least two months in the season opener, allowed his defensive staff to get "too cute" against high-powered Kansas City, was involved in a sideline argument with star cornerback Jalen Ramsey at Houston and then called for a run up the middle on a 2-point conversion attempt that likely would have avoided a 12th loss in 14 games had it succeeded.</p><p>Now he's 0-2 for the first time in three seasons in Jacksonville.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/boy-caught-on-family-s-doorbell-camera-adorably-reciting-the-pledge-of-allegiance"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/boy%20recited%20pledge_1568739032668.png_7662034_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="boy recited pledge_1568739032668.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Boy caught on family's doorbell camera adorably reciting the Pledge of Allegiance</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/cokie-roberts-longtime-political-journalist-dies-at-75-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Cokie%20Roberts%20GETTY_1568731129916.jpg_7661583_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Journalist Cokie Roberts appears at the National Press Foundation's 26th annual awards dinner on February 10, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)" title="84733466_1568731129916-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cokie Roberts, longtime political journalist, dies at 75</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/1-dead-after-armed-home-invasion-in-orange-county"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/WOFL_home%20invasion_091719_1568725599070.png_7661649_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WOFL_home invasion_091719_1568725599070.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man killed in armed home invasion, OCSO says gunmen targeted drugs and money</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/numbers-went-sky-high-jeopardy-host-alex-trebek-says-hes-undergoing-chemotherapy-again"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/ALEX%20TREBEK%20JEOPARDY%20FILE%20GETTY_1568726278965.jpg_7661662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Alex Trebek, winner of the Outstanding Game Show Host award, poses at the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - Press Room at Pasadena Civic Center on May 05, 2019 in Pasadena, California. id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/boy-caught-on-family-s-doorbell-camera-adorably-reciting-the-pledge-of-allegiance" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/boy%20recited%20pledge_1568739032668.png_7662034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/boy%20recited%20pledge_1568739032668.png_7662034_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/boy%20recited%20pledge_1568739032668.png_7662034_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/boy%20recited%20pledge_1568739032668.png_7662034_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/boy%20recited%20pledge_1568739032668.png_7662034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Boy caught on family's doorbell camera adorably reciting the Pledge of Allegiance</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tropical-depression-forms-expected-to-become-a-hurricane-later-this-week" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/NHC_tropical%20depression%2010_091719_1568738174009.png_7662108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/NHC_tropical%20depression%2010_091719_1568738174009.png_7662108_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/NHC_tropical%20depression%2010_091719_1568738174009.png_7662108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/NHC_tropical%20depression%2010_091719_1568738174009.png_7662108_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/17/NHC_tropical%20depression%2010_091719_1568738174009.png_7662108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tropical depression forms, expected to become a hurricane later this week</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/husband-supports-wife-through-labor-with-encouraging-words-youll-be-the-most-amazing-mother-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/D9B918ADFF2D4C4E83123B559971C98D_1568735466989_7662008_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/D9B918ADFF2D4C4E83123B559971C98D_1568735466989_7662008_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/D9B918ADFF2D4C4E83123B559971C98D_1568735466989_7662008_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/D9B918ADFF2D4C4E83123B559971C98D_1568735466989_7662008_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/D9B918ADFF2D4C4E83123B559971C98D_1568735466989_7662008_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Kendall&#x20;Caver&#x20;-&#x20;Facebook&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Husband supports wife through labor with encouraging words: ‘You'll be the most amazing mother'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/cokie-roberts-longtime-political-journalist-dies-at-75-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Cokie%20Roberts%20GETTY_1568731129916.jpg_7661583_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Cokie%20Roberts%20GETTY_1568731129916.jpg_7661583_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Cokie%20Roberts%20GETTY_1568731129916.jpg_7661583_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Cokie%20Roberts%20GETTY_1568731129916.jpg_7661583_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Cokie%20Roberts%20GETTY_1568731129916.jpg_7661583_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Journalist&#x20;Cokie&#x20;Roberts&#x20;appears&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;National&#x20;Press&#x20;Foundation&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;26th&#x20;annual&#x20;awards&#x20;dinner&#x20;on&#x20;February&#x20;10&#x2c;&#x20;2009&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Brendan&#x20;Hoffman&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cokie Roberts, longtime political journalist, dies at 75</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/dolphins-odds-of-winning-super-bowl-now-20-000-to-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/GettyImages-1093433956_1549241199075_6713386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/GettyImages-1093433956_1549241199075_6713386_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/GettyImages-1093433956_1549241199075_6713386_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/GettyImages-1093433956_1549241199075_6713386_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/03/GettyImages-1093433956_1549241199075_6713386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Johnny&#x20;Hekker&#x20;&#x23;6&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x20;Rams&#x20;punts&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;first&#x20;half&#x20;during&#x20;Super&#x20;Bowl&#x20;LIII&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;New&#x20;England&#x20;Patriots&#x20;at&#x20;Mercedes-Benz&#x20;Stadium&#x20;on&#x20;February&#x20;3&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Atlanta&#x2c;&#x20;Georgia&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Rob&#x20;Carr&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dolphins' odds of winning Super Bowl now 20,000 to 1</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div 