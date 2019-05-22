< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> <article> <section id="story418359396" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418359396" data-article-version="1.0">D'Arnaud 3 HRs, 3-run drive in 9th lifts Rays over Yanks 5-4</h1> </header> Rays over Yanks 5-4" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/d-arnaud-3-hrs-3-run-drive-in-9th-lifts-rays-over-yanks-5-4" addthis:title="D'Arnaud 3 HRs, 3-run drive in 9th lifts Rays over Yanks 5-4"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418359396.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418359396");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418359396-408503724"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418359396-408503724" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/d-arnaud-3-hrs-3-run-drive-in-9th-lifts-rays-over-yanks-5-4">AVERY YANG, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 11:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> Several Rays players spilled from the dugout to congratulate d'Arnaud while a crowd of 43,173 fell silent.</p> <p>The catcher tied a Tampa Ray record for homers in a game. It has been done five times, most recently by Evan Longoria in 2012.</p> <p>The Yankees had been 49-0 this season when leading after eight innings. The Rays won for just the second time in seven games in the Bronx this year and cut the Yankees' lead in the AL East to five games.</p> <p>Andrew Kittredge (1-0) got the win despite allowing Edwin Encarnacion's second homer of the game, a two-run shot in the eighth that put the Yankees up 4-2. Oliver Drake got one out for his first save.</p> <p>Chapman (2-2) gave up a pair of singles to begin the ninth, struck out the next two batters and then was tagged for d'Arnaud's ninth homer of the season.</p> <p>The 30-year-old backstop has had a tumultuous season, having been designated for assignment by the Mets, signed by the Dodgers and traded to the Rays five days later.</p> <p>But on this night, none of that mattered as he became the first catcher to hit three homers in a game against the Yankees.</p> <p>D'Arnaud led off the game with a homer to right field on a fastball over the middle of the plate. In the third, he hit another to a similar location on the same pitch from James Paxton - a fastball down the middle.</p> <p>D'Arnaud had never batted leadoff before this season, but the innovative Rays have slotted him there seven times. He reached base in all five of his plate appearances Monday, with two walks. It was the fourth multihomer game of d'Arnaud's career and second this season.</p> <p>Tampa Bay had lost 14 straight series openers at Yankee Stadium.</p> <p>Before Encarnacion's go-ahead homer, the Yankees kept themselves in the game with some outstanding defense.</p> <p>Judge threw out a runner at third from right field, catcher Gary Sanchez picked a runner off second and Gio Urshela showed off his elite glove at third. Center fielder Aaron Hicks also ran down two long drives.</p> <p>Encarnacion, who began the day batting just .139 since being acquired from Seattle last month, hit a solo shot in the fourth off Blake Snell. After hooking a fastball foul, the slugger drove the next pitch in the same direction a few feet inside the foul pole.</p> <p>Urshela made it 2-all with a home run in the seventh. Encarnacion hit his 27th of the season, good for second in the AL.</p> <p>Snell bounced back from his last start at Yankee Stadium, in which the AL Cy Young Award winner gave up six runs while getting only one out last month. The left-hander tossed five innings of one-run ball.</p> <p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p> <p>Rays: RHP Tyler Glasnow (forearm) will be shut down for another two weeks, manager Kevin Cash said. Glasnow is 6-1 with a 1.86 ERA, but hasn't pitched since May 10. He had been eligible to come off the injured list last week, but Cash said the team is being cautious with the 25-year-old righty.</p> <p>Yankees: Ace starter Luis Severino and reliever Dellin Betances, both out all season with lat injuries that followed shoulder trouble, began their throwing programs. They each made 25 tosses from 60 feet in right field before the game. There is no timetable for either All-Star right-hander to return, but both expect to pitch in the majors this season.</p> <p>Severino said he would be open to working out of the bullpen, adding the team hadn't mentioned that possibility. "If they need me quicker as a reliever, I would say yes," he said.</p> <p>Betances said he had compared notes with Severino on their recoveries.</p> <p>"We're just trying to do what we love," Betances said.</p> <p>Manager Aaron Boone was just glad to see them back on the field.</p> <p>"I greeted them with 'happy throwing day,'" he said.</p> <p>UP NEXT</p> <p>CC Sabathia (5-4) will start his fifth game against the Rays this season on Tuesday night. He is 1-0 with a 2.63 ERA in those outings. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Summer League winds down, and now, maybe, some NBA rest</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">TIM REYNOLDS, AP Basketball Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 08:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>They'll hand out T-shirts to the Summer League winners following the championship game between Memphis and Minnesota in Las Vegas on Monday night, and then things will finally slow down a bit in the NBA.</p><p>Maybe.</p><p>And probably not for long.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/mullen-hopes-gators-make-big-leap-in-year-2" title="Mullen hopes Gators make big leap in Year 2" data-articleId="418315032" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/Florida-Gators-logo_1440730118225_132904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/Florida-Gators-logo_1440730118225_132904_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/Florida-Gators-logo_1440730118225_132904_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/Florida-Gators-logo_1440730118225_132904_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/27/Florida-Gators-logo_1440730118225_132904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mullen hopes Gators make big leap in Year 2</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 07:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dan Mullen made a big leap in his second season at Mississippi State, but his Florida program doesn't have quite so much room to grow.</p><p>Unless, of course, the Gators can jump to national contender status. That's what another four-win improvement would mean.</p><p>The Bulldogs won five games after Mullen took over in 2009 and nine the following season. The Gators went 10-3 in his debut season and finished with a No. 7 ranking, a spot shared with Georgia.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/ed-orgeron-lsu-facing-championship-expectations" title="Ed Orgeron, LSU facing championship expectations" data-articleId="418314393" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/SEC_new_logo-southeastern-conference_1562196055181_7473930_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/SEC_new_logo-southeastern-conference_1562196055181_7473930_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/SEC_new_logo-southeastern-conference_1562196055181_7473930_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/SEC_new_logo-southeastern-conference_1562196055181_7473930_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/SEC_new_logo-southeastern-conference_1562196055181_7473930_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ed Orgeron, LSU facing championship expectations</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 07:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>LSU won 10 games last season and even more is expected this fall. Coach Ed Orgeron said Monday he knows what needs to happen if the Tigers want to make that jump.</p><p>The 58-year-old said LSU must "get better at the lines of scrimmage. I'm not saying get better players, we need to perform better. We need to coach them better and these guys need to play well in order for us to win a championship."</p><p>Orgeron will certainly be involved in trying to make that happen. His background is as a defensive coach, specifically on the defensive line.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/apollo-11-nearly-delayed-if-not-for-crucial-repair" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/saturn-v-bob-giffen-repair-apollo11_1563247025658_7525171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/saturn-v-bob-giffen-repair-apollo11_1563247025658_7525171_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/saturn-v-bob-giffen-repair-apollo11_1563247025658_7525171_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/saturn-v-bob-giffen-repair-apollo11_1563247025658_7525171_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/saturn-v-bob-giffen-repair-apollo11_1563247025658_7525171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Apollo 11 nearly delayed, if not for crucial repair</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/apollo-11-moon-landing-had-thousands-working-behind-scenes-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/apollo-11-moon_1563245388057_7525139_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/apollo-11-moon_1563245388057_7525139_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/apollo-11-moon_1563245388057_7525139_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/apollo-11-moon_1563245388057_7525139_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/apollo-11-moon_1563245388057_7525139_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Apollo 11 moon landing had thousands working behind scenes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/massive-fire-breaks-out-at-recycling-plant" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/maitland-fire-recycling-plant-trash_1563241968891_7524811_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/maitland-fire-recycling-plant-trash_1563241968891_7524811_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/maitland-fire-recycling-plant-trash_1563241968891_7524811_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/maitland-fire-recycling-plant-trash_1563241968891_7524811_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/maitland-fire-recycling-plant-trash_1563241968891_7524811_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Massive fire breaks out at recycling plant</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/study-higher-temp-coffee-provides-more-antioxidants-than-cold-brew" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/15/coffeecollagekttv11_1563244560691_7525105_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/15/coffeecollagekttv11_1563244560691_7525105_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/15/coffeecollagekttv11_1563244560691_7525105_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/15/coffeecollagekttv11_1563244560691_7525105_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/15/coffeecollagekttv11_1563244560691_7525105_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;1&#x3a;&#x20;Oscar&#x20;Flores&#x2f;&#x20;Photo&#x20;2&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Iced&#x20;coffee&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x3a;&#x20;Anjelika&#x20;Gretskaia&#x2f;REDA&#x26;amp&#x3b;CO&#x2f;Universal&#x20;Images&#x20;Group&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Study: Higher temp coffee provides more antioxidants than cold brew</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/rideshare-chaos-at-orlando-international-airport" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/Rideshare%20chaos%20at%20Orlando%20International%20Airport_1563243943203.jpg_7524968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/Rideshare%20chaos%20at%20Orlando%20International%20Airport_1563243943203.jpg_7524968_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/Rideshare%20chaos%20at%20Orlando%20International%20Airport_1563243943203.jpg_7524968_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/Rideshare%20chaos%20at%20Orlando%20International%20Airport_1563243943203.jpg_7524968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/Rideshare%20chaos%20at%20Orlando%20International%20Airport_1563243943203.jpg_7524968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rideshare chaos at Orlando International Airport</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 