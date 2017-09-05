< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Chicago Red Stars defeat Orlando Pride 3-2 Chicago Red Stars defeat Orlando Pride 3-2
Posted Jun 30 2019 08:23PM EDT
Updated Jun 30 2019 08:57PM EDT class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415606832.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415606832");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415606832-278794935"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415606832-278794935" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" Posted Jun 30 2019 08:23PM EDT
Updated Jun 30 2019 08:57PM EDT story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415606832" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35)</strong> - The Orlando Pride lost to the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday.</p><p>The final score: 3-2.</p><p>The team earned its first victory of the 2019 National Women's Soccer League season last weekend when the Pride defeated Sky Blue FC at Yurcak Field in New Jersey.</p><p><strong><u>Scoring Recap:</u></strong><br> <br> 7' Sam Kerr - CHI 1, ORL 0<br> Forward Sam Kerr put the Red Stars on the board first, picking off a back pass from Morgan Reid to Haley Kopmeyer.<br> <br> 22' Chioma Ubogagu - ORL 1, CHI 1<br> The Pride got on the board thanks to a defensive error by the Red Stars. After Chicago goalkeeper Emily Boyd took a heavy touch off a back pass, Ubogagu ran onto it and won the ball before passing it into an empty net to level the two sides. <br> <br> 45+2' Sam Kerr (Yuki Nagasato) - CHI 2, ORL 1<br> The visitors regained the lead after a header from Nagasato sent Kerr in behind the Pride defense, who chested it down before sending the ball into the back of the net. <br> <br> 55' Sam Kerr (Michele Vasconcelos) - CHI 3, ORL 1<br> The Red Stars doubled their lead after Michele Vasconcelos found Kerr near the middle of the pitch. Kerr took her space before ripping a shot off just outside the penalty area that beat Haley Kopmeyer into the left side of the net.<br> <br> 79' Marta (PK) - CHI 3, ORL 2<br> After Camila was taken down in the box, Marta stepped up to the spot and buried into the right side of the net to cut the Red Stars' lead in half. <br> <br> <u><strong>Match Notes</strong></u></p><p><br> • Chioma Ubogagu registered her second goal of the season on the evening.<br> • Marta's goal in the 79th minute served as her first of the 2019 season. The penalty kick goal was the second score from the spot in as many games, after Chioma Ubogagu scored a PK in Orlando's last match at Sky Blue. <br> • The Pride were forced to make an early substitution after Bridget Callahan exited the game due to injury in the 16th minute.<br> • Sunday's match saw the return of Brazilian internationals Marta and Camila to the Pride following their run at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. Marta appeared in the starting XI while Camila entered the match as a substitute in the 16th minute.<br> • Defender Toni Pressley wore the captain's armband for the Pride for the first time since joining the Club in 2016.</p><p><br> Next Match: The Pride return to Exploria Stadium on Saturday, July 6 when they host the Washington Spirit. More Sports Stories

Snell has 12 strikeouts in 6 innings; Rays beat Rangers 6-2
Posted Jun 30 2019 08:10PM EDT
Updated Jun 30 2019 08:13PM EDT

Orlando City beats Crew 2-0
Posted Jun 29 2019 10:17PM EDT
Updated Jun 29 2019 10:20PM EDT
Chris Mueller and Tesho Akindele scored, Nani assisted on both goals and Orlando City beat the Columbus Crew 2-0 on Saturday night.
Mueller opened the scoring for Orlando (6-8-3) in the 41st minute, settling Nani's pass and punching it between the goalkeeper and the near post. Nani slipped a pass between a pair of defenders to find Akindele in open space in the 66th minute. Akindele was under no pressure as he curled home a 25-yarder for his sixth goal of the season.
Columbus (5-11-2) has a six-game winless streak.

Lynn goes 8 strong inning, Rangers beat Rays 5-0
By MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press
Posted Jun 28 2019 10:17PM EDT
Lance Lynn struck out 10 over eight innings of three-hit ball, and the Texas Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-0 Friday night for their season-best sixth-consecutive win.
Lynn (10-4) allowed just one runner to reach third base. The right-hander held Tampa Bay without a hit from two outs in the second until Willy Adames opened the eighth with a double.
Jose Leclerc completed a three-hitter for the Rangers, who moved into a tie for the first AL wild card with the Rays at 46-36. Rays beat Rangers 6-2" data-articleId="415604411" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Snell has 12 strikeouts in 6 innings; Rays beat Rangers 6-2</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 08:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 08:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper no-content"> <div class="body-content"> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club/orlando-city-beats-crew-2-0" title="Orlando City beats Crew 2-0" data-articleId="415502402" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orlando City beats Crew 2-0</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 10:17PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 10:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chris Mueller and Tesho Akindele scored, Nani assisted on both goals and Orlando City beat the Columbus Crew 2-0 on Saturday night.</p><p>Mueller opened the scoring for Orlando (6-8-3) in the 41st minute, settling Nani's pass and punching it between the goalkeeper and the near post. Nani slipped a pass between a pair of defenders to find Akindele in open space in the 66th minute. Akindele was under no pressure as he curled home a 25-yarder for his sixth goal of the season.</p><p>Columbus (5-11-2) has a six-game winless streak.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/lynn-goes-8-strong-inning-rangers-beat-rays-5-0" title="Lynn goes 8 strong inning, Rangers beat Rays 5-0" data-articleId="415372882" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lynn goes 8 strong inning, Rangers beat Rays 5-0</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 10:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Lance Lynn struck out 10 over eight innings of three-hit ball, and the Texas Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-0 Friday night for their season-best sixth-consecutive win.</p><p>Lynn (10-4) allowed just one runner to reach third base. The right-hander held Tampa Bay without a hit from two outs in the second until Willy Adames opened the eighth with a double.</p><p>Jose Leclerc completed a three-hitter for the Rangers, who moved into a tie for the first AL wild card with the Rays at 46-36.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/bans-on-texting-while-driving-vaping-at-work-go-into-effect-monday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/new%20laws%20go%20into%20effect_1561937848957.jpg_7458929_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="new laws go into effect_1561937848957.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bans on texting while driving, vaping at work go into effect Monday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/protest-over-corporate-police-role-blocks-pride-parade-for-an-hour"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/30/Protesters_interrupt_San_Francisco_Pride_0_7459020_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Protesters_interrupt_San_Francisco_Pride_0_20190630225018-405538"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Protesters interrupt San Francisco Pride Parade, block parade route for an hour</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/missing-hiker-had-no-food-for-one-week-in-the-wilderness"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/30/Missing_hiker_found_alive_0_7458510_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Missing_hiker_found_alive_0_20190630193826-407068"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Missing hiker had no food for one week in the wilderness</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/thousands-of-fireworks-recalled-due-to-being-overloaded-with-explosives"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20grandmas%20fireworks%20recalled_1561917425788.jpg_7458336_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/chicago-red-stars-defeat-orlando-pride-3-2" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Chicago Red Stars defeat Orlando Pride 3-2</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/snell-has-12-strikeouts-in-6-innings-rays-beat-rangers-6-2" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Snell has 12 strikeouts in 6 innings; Rays beat Rangers 6-2</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/child-exposed-to-e-coli-at-san-diego-county-fair-dies-3-others-sickened-officials" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/30/sd%20fair_1561939538679.PNG_7459055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/30/sd%20fair_1561939538679.PNG_7459055_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/30/sd%20fair_1561939538679.PNG_7459055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/30/sd%20fair_1561939538679.PNG_7459055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/30/sd%20fair_1561939538679.PNG_7459055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Child exposed to E. coli at San Diego County Fair dies, 3 others sickened: officials</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/deputies-charge-man-with-manslaughter-in-woman-s-death" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/MATHIS%20MUG_1561939328852.jpg_7458957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/MATHIS%20MUG_1561939328852.jpg_7458957_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/MATHIS%20MUG_1561939328852.jpg_7458957_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/MATHIS%20MUG_1561939328852.jpg_7458957_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/MATHIS%20MUG_1561939328852.jpg_7458957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies charge man with manslaughter in woman's death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/bans-on-texting-while-driving-vaping-at-work-go-into-effect-monday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/new%20laws%20go%20into%20effect_1561937848957.jpg_7458929_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/new%20laws%20go%20into%20effect_1561937848957.jpg_7458929_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/new%20laws%20go%20into%20effect_1561937848957.jpg_7458929_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/new%20laws%20go%20into%20effect_1561937848957.jpg_7458929_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/30/new%20laws%20go%20into%20effect_1561937848957.jpg_7458929_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bans on texting while driving, vaping at work go into effect Monday</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> 