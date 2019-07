- The Orlando Pride lost to the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday.

The final score: 3-2.

The team earned its first victory of the 2019 National Women's Soccer League season last weekend when the Pride defeated Sky Blue FC at Yurcak Field in New Jersey.

Scoring Recap:



7' Sam Kerr - CHI 1, ORL 0

Forward Sam Kerr put the Red Stars on the board first, picking off a back pass from Morgan Reid to Haley Kopmeyer.



22' Chioma Ubogagu - ORL 1, CHI 1

The Pride got on the board thanks to a defensive error by the Red Stars. After Chicago goalkeeper Emily Boyd took a heavy touch off a back pass, Ubogagu ran onto it and won the ball before passing it into an empty net to level the two sides.



45+2' Sam Kerr (Yuki Nagasato) - CHI 2, ORL 1

The visitors regained the lead after a header from Nagasato sent Kerr in behind the Pride defense, who chested it down before sending the ball into the back of the net.



55' Sam Kerr (Michele Vasconcelos) - CHI 3, ORL 1

The Red Stars doubled their lead after Michele Vasconcelos found Kerr near the middle of the pitch. Kerr took her space before ripping a shot off just outside the penalty area that beat Haley Kopmeyer into the left side of the net.



79' Marta (PK) - CHI 3, ORL 2

After Camila was taken down in the box, Marta stepped up to the spot and buried into the right side of the net to cut the Red Stars' lead in half.



Match Notes



• Chioma Ubogagu registered her second goal of the season on the evening.

• Marta's goal in the 79th minute served as her first of the 2019 season. The penalty kick goal was the second score from the spot in as many games, after Chioma Ubogagu scored a PK in Orlando's last match at Sky Blue.

• The Pride were forced to make an early substitution after Bridget Callahan exited the game due to injury in the 16th minute.

• Sunday's match saw the return of Brazilian internationals Marta and Camila to the Pride following their run at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. Marta appeared in the starting XI while Camila entered the match as a substitute in the 16th minute.

• Defender Toni Pressley wore the captain's armband for the Pride for the first time since joining the Club in 2016.



Next Match: The Pride return to Exploria Stadium on Saturday, July 6 when they host the Washington Spirit. Kickoff for that match is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.