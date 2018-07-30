< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story429140715" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429140715" data-article-version="1.0">AP source: Jaguars star Jalen Ramsey wants to be traded</h1> </header> wants to be traded"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429140715.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429140715");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-429140715-387603032"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_02_073018_1532976645890_5865214_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_02_073018_1532976645890_5865214_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_02_073018_1532976645890_5865214_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_02_073018_1532976645890_5865214_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_02_073018_1532976645890_5865214_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Adrian Curiel via Unsplash" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Adrian Curiel via Unsplash</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429140715-387603032" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_02_073018_1532976645890_5865214_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_02_073018_1532976645890_5865214_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_02_073018_1532976645890_5865214_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_02_073018_1532976645890_5865214_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/30/NFL_logo_generic_02_073018_1532976645890_5865214_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Adrian Curiel via Unsplash" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo by Adrian Curiel via Unsplash</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/ap-source-jaguars-star-jalen-ramsey-wants-to-be-traded-1">MARK LONG, AP Sports <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 09:53AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429140715" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)</strong> - Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey has requested a trade following a sideline argument with Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone.</p> <p>The Jags are willing to entertain offers.</p> <p>Ramsey's agent asked the Jags to move the disgruntled defender after Ramsey and Marrone got into a heated exchange during the team's 13-12 loss at Houston, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.</p> <p>The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Monday because neither Ramsey nor the team had made the request public.</p> <p>Ramsey's agent, David Mulugheta, confirmed to ESPN that he asked the Jags to trade his client. Mulugheta did not immediately respond to a text message from the AP.</p> <p>Ramsey was upset that Marrone didn't challenge DeAndre Hopkins' first-down catch late in the first quarter of the game. The Texans moved the chains and ended the drive with a field goal. Ramsey said something to Marrone as he walked off the field and appeared to put his hands on the head coach as he made his way to the bench. Marrone responded by getting in Ramsey's face and yelling.</p> <p>Marrone offered few explanations for the intense altercation and said Ramsey would not be punished.</p> <p>"Those things, they happen all the time," Marrone said Monday. "They really do. I think now they're a little bit more publicized, but ever since I played there's always stuff that goes on during the course of the game. ... It's a high-intensity profession."</p> <p>Marrone said he approached Ramsey on the bench because "I wanted him to move on from it."</p> <p>"I mean, that was over plays ago," Marrone said. "Move on from it. Let's go. We've got a long way to go in this game. Get that behind you."</p> <p>Ramsey declined interview requests in the locker room after the game, and players were off Monday.</p> <p>The Jaguars, 0-2 for the first time in Marrone's three seasons, host AFC South rival Tennessee (1-1) on Thursday night.</p> <p>Ramsey has been a standout player and standoffish person during his four seasons in Jacksonville.</p> <p>His tenure has included publicly questioning defensive coordinator Todd Wash; roundly ripping several NFL quarterbacks; and getting suspended for a week in the 2018 preseason for threatening a reporter.</p> <p>He raised eyebrows in August when he appeared on the podcast of Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan and said he'd like to play in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee or Las Vegas if Jacksonville doesn't re-sign him.</p> <p>The Jaguars told Ramsey this offseason they didn't plan to give him a contract extension until after the season.</p> <p>"I've fought through injuries. I've fought through everything, haven't missed a game," Ramsey said. "I feel like I have outplayed my rookie contract and I feel I've earned a new contract, but at the end of the day, it's not the end of the world.</p> <p>"I'm tremendously blessed. I'm so blessed. I'm not down on it or anything like that at all, but that is the circumstance. That is what I've been told."</p> <p>Ramsey is entering the final year of his $23.3 million rookie contract. The Jaguars already exercised the fifth-year option in the deal, meaning he's also tied to the club for $13.7 million in 2020.</p> <p>He wants to be the best cornerback in the NFL and wants to shadow every team's top receiver. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jets' Adams rips NFL for fine, calls league 'a damn joke'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 11:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jets safety Jamal Adams is calling the NFL "a damn joke" for fining him for a hit he made on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield during New York's loss to Cleveland on Monday night.</p><p>An angry Adams wrote on Twitter on Wednesday night that the league docked him $21,000 after he was called for roughing the passer midway through the first quarter when he hit Mayfield with his left forearm just after the Browns star threw a pass.</p><p>Adams posted video of the play, saying he didn't sign up to play two-hand touch and doesn't care about "these soft rules" in place to protect quarterbacks. He adds that he will continue to play his hard-nosed style of football, despite the fine.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/devils-spoil-preseason-debut-for-new-rangers-panarin-kakko-1" title="Devils spoil preseason debut for new Rangers Panarin, Kakko" data-articleId="429414446" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/05/26/hockey-generic_1464296173235_1353020_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/05/26/hockey-generic_1464296173235_1353020_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/05/26/hockey-generic_1464296173235_1353020_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/05/26/hockey-generic_1464296173235_1353020_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/05/26/hockey-generic_1464296173235_1353020_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Devils spoil preseason debut for new Rangers Panarin, Kakko</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">The Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 11:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Brett Seney's goal 3:55 into the third period was the game-winner as the New Jersey Devils beat the Rangers 4-3 Wednesday night, spoiling the preseason debuts for New York newcomers Artemi Panarin and Kaapo Kakko at Madison Square Garden.</p><p>Nico Hischier, Mikhail Maltsev and Nikita Gusev also scored for New Jersey, which started Cory Schneider in goal. Schneider made 27 saves in the first two periods before being replaced by Evan Cormier in the third. Cormier finished with 12 saves.</p><p>Panarin, who signed a seven-year, $81.5 million contract with the Rangers on July 1, had a power-play goal 7 1/2 minutes into the second period to cut New Jersey's lead to 2-1. Kakko, selected with the second overall pick in June's draft, and new defenseman Jacob Trouba had assists on the play.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/kyle-busch-criticism-highlights-nascar-s-financial-disparity" title="Kyle Busch criticism highlights NASCAR's financial disparity" data-articleId="429413662" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/03/nascar-checkered-flag_1438624547615_76559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Kyle Busch criticism highlights NASCAR's financial disparity</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 11:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The massive divide between NASCAR's heavyweights and the underdog teams just scraping by received renewed attention following Kyle Busch's damning assessment of how backmarkers raced in the playoff opener over the weekend.</p><p>Busch rallied from an early incident at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that dropped him two laps off the pace to stunningly position himself for a top-five finish. Instead, he ran into the back of Garrett Smithley, who was 12 laps down in 35th place.</p><p>Busch, the regular-season champion, dropped to a 19th-place finish and went from first to fourth in the playoff standings. In addition to the hotel, it will also hold research facilities, restaurants and bars. (Photo credit: The Gateway Foundation)" title="SPACE SHIP HOTEL_1568898099628.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>First hotel in space set to open in 2025 with cruise ship amenities and out-of-this-world views</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/tropical-storm-jerry-nearing-hurricane-strength-expected-to-steer-clear-of-florida"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/19/humberto_1568888999173_7665620_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="humberto_1568888999173.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tropical Storm Jerry nearing hurricane strength, expected to steer clear of Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-accused-of-murdering-wife-four-young-children-to-go-before-judge"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/19/murderer_1568893458206_7665595_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="murderer_1568893458206.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Marion County man accused of murdering wife, four young children to go before judge</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/merriam-webster-adds-530-words-to-dictionary-including-tallboy-and-dad-joke"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/TALLBOY%20-%20GETTY_1568889693511.jpg_7665624_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A tallboy can of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer sits in cooler in a convenience store on November 15, 2018 in New York City. 