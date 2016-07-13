< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. U.S. Government wants a new 911-like number just for suicide hotline addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/us-government-wants-a-new-911-like-number-just-for-suicide-hotline" addthis:title="U.S. Government wants a new 911-like number just for suicide hotline"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423967262.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423967262");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423967262-254637079"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2016/07/13/Major_suicide_risk_factor_for_teens_0_1618809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2016/07/13/Major_suicide_risk_factor_for_teens_0_1618809_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2016/07/13/Major_suicide_risk_factor_for_teens_0_1618809_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2016/07/13/Major_suicide_risk_factor_for_teens_0_1618809_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2016/07/13/Major_suicide_risk_factor_for_teens_0_1618809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423967262-254637079" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2016/07/13/Major_suicide_risk_factor_for_teens_0_1618809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2016/07/13/Major_suicide_risk_factor_for_teens_0_1618809_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2016/07/13/Major_suicide_risk_factor_for_teens_0_1618809_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2016/07/13/Major_suicide_risk_factor_for_teens_0_1618809_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2016/07/13/Major_suicide_risk_factor_for_teens_0_1618809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By TALI ARBEL, AP Technology Writer
Posted Aug 15 2019 02:04PM EDT
Updated Aug 15 2019 02:06PM EDT Currently, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline uses a 10-digit number, 800-273-TALK (8255). Callers are routed to one of 163 crisis centers, where counselors answered 2.2 million calls last year.</p> <p>A law passed last year required the Federal Communications Commission to study assigning a three-digit number for suicide prevention, like 911 for emergencies or 311 for city services. The FCC said in a Wednesday report that there is "overwhelming support" for a three-digit number because it would be easier for distressed people to get help.</p> <p>FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said he intends to start the months-long process to make that happen.</p> <p>Anything that makes it easier for people having suicidal thoughts - and their loved ones - to reach out for assistance is good, said Dr. Lynn Bufka, an associate executive director at the American Psychological Association. "There's no way most of them are going to remember the 800 numbers. 988 makes it much easier to remember."</p> <p>The government's action comes as suicide rates have increased across the U.S. over the past two decades, and dramatically so - by more than 30% - in half of U.S. states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were 45,000 deaths in 2016.</p> <p>The new, shorter number would likely lead to more calls, which in turn would mean more expenses for crisis centers already struggling to keep up . If the number of calls to the hotline doubled, centers would need an extra $50 million a year to handle the increase, the FCC said, citing the federal agency that funds the hotline, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.</p> <p>"These kinds of hotlines need to be well supported and well-funded," Bufka said. More U.S. and World News Stories src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/05/Minneapolis_Police_investigating_school__0_7221711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/05/Minneapolis_Police_investigating_school__0_7221711_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/05/Minneapolis_Police_investigating_school__0_7221711_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/05/Minneapolis_Police_investigating_school__0_7221711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/05/Minneapolis_Police_investigating_school__0_7221711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An 11-year-old girl continues to fight for her life Sunday after a car hit her while she was getting off a school bus Friday afternoon." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> Charges: Man who hit girl getting off bus in Minneapolis was impaired by drugs, alcohol
Posted Aug 15 2019 04:04PM EDT
Updated Aug 15 2019 06:20PM EDT
A Brooklyn Park, Minnesota man is charged with hitting an 11-year-old girl with his car as she got off the school bus in Minneapolis, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Thursday.

Gregory Garth, 60, was charged on July 18 with one count of criminal vehicular operation while under the influence of alcohol and one count of criminal vehicular operation while under the influence of drugs.

On the afternoon of May 3, 11-year-old Shianne Dean got off her school bus at Penn Avenue North near 23rd Avenue. As she was crossing Penn Avenue, Garth drove his Saturn around the bus on the left and hit her. She was thrown against the car windshield and landed in the middle of the street. Daughter, 23, strangled, dismembered mom, then scattered remains in trash, police say
Posted Aug 15 2019 12:50PM EDT
A Washington state woman was arrested on first-degree murder charges this week, accused of strangling her mother, then dismembering the body and scattering the remains in dumpsters and trash cans around the city where they lived, according to reports. Amara J. Lundy, 23, who lived with her mother, allegedly used a cord to murder Susan Lundy, 58, who had been missing since July 6, The Olympian reported.

The daughter then reportedly discarded the body in a yard waste container for several days before dismembering the remains with a kitchen knife and small saw. July was hottest month ever recorded
Posted Aug 15 2019 11:48AM EDT
Updated Aug 15 2019 01:25PM EDT
BERLIN (AP) — Meteorologists say July was the hottest month measured on Earth since records began in 1880.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday that July was 0.95 degrees Celsius (1.71 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than the 20th century average for the month.

The results had been expected after several European countries reported new all-time temperature records in July. 