e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <section id="story429969964" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429969964" data-article-version="1.0">Thomas Cook collapse: Travel chaos erupts, employees laid off across the globe</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 11:06AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 11:08AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/thomas-cook-collapse-travel-chaos-erupts-employees-laid-off-across-the-globe" addthis:title="Thomas Cook collapse: Travel chaos erupts, employees laid off across the globe"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429969964.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429969964");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-429969964-429968676"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/GETTY_thomas%20cook_092319_1569251005584.png_7671735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/GETTY_thomas%20cook_092319_1569251005584.png_7671735_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/GETTY_thomas%20cook_092319_1569251005584.png_7671735_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/GETTY_thomas%20cook_092319_1569251005584.png_7671735_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/GETTY_thomas%20cook_092319_1569251005584.png_7671735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429969964-429968676" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/GETTY_thomas%20cook_092319_1569251005584.png_7671735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/GETTY_thomas%20cook_092319_1569251005584.png_7671735_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/GETTY_thomas%20cook_092319_1569251005584.png_7671735_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/GETTY_thomas%20cook_092319_1569251005584.png_7671735_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/GETTY_thomas%20cook_092319_1569251005584.png_7671735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 11:06AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 11:08AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429969964" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Hundreds of thousands of travelers were stranded across the world Monday after British tour company Thomas Cook collapsed, immediately halting almost all its flights and hotel services and laying off all its employees.</p><p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/travel/thomas-cook-collapse-travel-chaos-erupts-employees-laid-off-across-the-globe">Britain's Civil Aviation Authority confirmed</a> Thomas Cook, a 178-year-old company that helped create the package tour industry, had ceased trading. It said the firm's four airlines will be grounded, and its 21,000 employees in 16 countries — including 9,000 in the U.K. — will lose their jobs.</p><p>The collapse of the firm will have sweeping effects across the entire European and North African tourism industry and elsewhere, as hotels worried about being paid and confirmed bookings for high-season winter resorts were suddenly in doubt.</p><p>Overall, about 600,000 people were traveling with the company as of Sunday, though it was unclear how many of them would be left stranded, as some travel subsidiaries were in talks with local authorities to continue operating.</p><p>The British government said it was taking charge of getting the firm's 150,000 U.K.-based customers back home from vacation spots across the globe, the largest repatriation effort in the country's peacetime history. The process began Monday and officials warned of delays.</p><p>A stream of reports Monday morning gave some sense of the extent of the travel chaos: some 50,000 Thomas Cook travelers were stranded in Greece; up to 30,000 stuck in Spain's Canary Islands; 21,000 in Turkey and 15,000 in Cyprus alone.</p><p>An estimated 1 million future Thomas Cook travelers also found their bookings for upcoming holidays canceled. Many are likely to receive refunds under travel insurance plans.</p><p>The company, which began in 1841 with a one-day train excursion in England and now has business in 16 countries, has been struggling financially for years due to competition from budget airlines and the ease of booking low-cost accommodations through the Internet.</p><p>Thomas Cook also still owned almost 600 travel shops on major streets in Britain as well as 200 hotels, adding real estate costs to its crushing debt burden.</p><p>"The growing popularity of the pick-and-mix type of travel that allows consumers to book their holiday packages separately, as well as new kids on the block like Airbnb, has seen the travel industry change beyond all recognition in the past decade, as consumers book travel, accommodation and car hire independently," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.</p><p>Things got worse this year, with the company blaming a slowdown in bookings on the uncertainty over Brexit, Britain's impending departure from the European Union. A drop in the pound made it more expensive for British vacationers to travel abroad.</p><p>Terror attacks in recent years in some markets like Egypt and Tunis also hurt its business, as did heat waves in Northern Europe.</p><p>The company had said Friday it was seeking 200 million pounds ($250 million) to avoid going bust and held talks over the weekend with shareholders and creditors in an attempt to stave off collapse.</p><p>CEO Peter Fankhauser said in a statement read outside the company's offices before dawn Monday that he deeply regrets the shutdown.</p><p>"Despite huge efforts over a number of months and further intense negotiations in recent days, we have not been able to secure a deal to save our business," he said. "I know that this outcome will be devastating to many people and will cause a lot of anxiety, stress and disruption."</p><p>Britain's aviation authority said it had arranged an aircraft fleet for the complex repatriation effort, which is expected to last two weeks. British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said dozens of charter planes, from as far as Malaysia, had been hired to fly customers home free of charge. He said hundreds of people were staffing call centers and airport operations centers.</p><p>Julie Robsson, a 58-year-old retiree from Yorkshire, was among those waiting Monday on the Spanish island of Mallorca for a replacement flight to Manchester, England.</p><p>She said while was satisfied with the information she received from British authorities, the Thomas Cook representative had not appeared at her group's hotel since the first rumors of financial difficulties emerged last week.</p><p>"I'm quite sad because it's an old company. The prices were all reasonable. The planes were clean," Robsson said.</p><p>Unions representing Thomas Cook workers reacted with anger.</p><p>"The staff have been stabbed in the back without a second's thought," said Brian Strutton, head of the British Airline Pilots' Association.</p><p>British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, traveling to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, said the government was right not to bail out the company, arguing that travel firms should do more to ensure they don't collapse. He said bailing out Thomas Cook would have established "a moral hazard" because other firms might later expect the same treatment.</p><p>"We need to look at ways in which tour operators one way or another can protect themselves from such bankruptcies in future," Johnson said.</p><p>Most of Thomas Cook's British customers are protected by the government-run travel insurance program, which makes sure vacationers can get home if a British-based tour operator fails while they are abroad.</p><p>An earlier repatriation exercise following the 2017 collapse of Monarch Airlines cost the British government about 60 million pounds ($75 million).</p><p>Thomas Cook's collapse is a huge blow to many companies in vacation resorts that have long relied on it for business.</p><p>Spain's Canary Islands, for example, are a favored year-round destination for Northern Europeans that is likely to take a hit to its high-season winter bookings. The association of hotels said it fears the economic impact and the Spanish government was holding meetings with regional authorities to assess the likely damage to local economies.</p><p>In Tunisia, the TAP news agency said the tourism minister intervened after reports emerged that some Thomas Cook tourists in Hammamet were locked into one hotel and "being held hostage" as the hotel demanded they pay extra, for fear that Thomas Cook would not pay its debts.</p><p>The government said Thomas Cook clients would not be prevented from leaving the country.</p><p><em>Get updates on this story from <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/travel/thomas-cook-collapse-travel-chaos-erupts-employees-laid-off-across-the-globe">FOXNEWS.com</a>.</em></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script </article>
</div> <section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More U.S. and World News Stories</h3>
</header> src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/23/As_the_Bahamas_recover_three_weeks_after_0_7672049_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/23/As_the_Bahamas_recover_three_weeks_after_0_7672049_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/23/As_the_Bahamas_recover_three_weeks_after_0_7672049_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/23/As_the_Bahamas_recover_three_weeks_after_0_7672049_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/23/As_the_Bahamas_recover_three_weeks_after_0_7672049_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bodies are still being found, including two discovered last weekend under debris in Marsh Harbor on Grand Abaco, just on the other side of the street from where an emergency agency has set up temporary headquarters in a grocery store." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>3 weeks after Dorian, the smell of death hangs heavy in the Bahamas as 1,300 remain missing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 03:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 05:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>They scan social media, peer under rubble, or try to follow the smell of death in an attempt to find family and friends.</p><p>They search amid alarming reports that 1,300 people remain listed as missing nearly three weeks after Hurricane Dorian hit the northern Bahamas.</p><p>The government, which has put the official death toll at 50, has cautioned that the list is preliminary and many could be staying in shelters and just haven't been able to connect with loved ones.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/how-dare-you-greta-thunberg-lambastes-un-world-leaders-demands-bold-action-on-climate-change" title="‘How dare you': Greta Thunberg lambastes UN world leaders, demands bold action on climate change" data-articleId="430009521" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/23/Greta_Thunberg_delivers_powerful_speech__0_7672211_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/23/Greta_Thunberg_delivers_powerful_speech__0_7672211_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/23/Greta_Thunberg_delivers_powerful_speech__0_7672211_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/23/Greta_Thunberg_delivers_powerful_speech__0_7672211_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/23/Greta_Thunberg_delivers_powerful_speech__0_7672211_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist, issued a powerful warning to United Nations world leaders during the first of its kind Youth Climate Summit." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘How dare you': Greta Thunberg lambastes UN world leaders, demands bold action on climate change</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 03:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 04:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist, delivered a powerful speech to the United Nations General Assembly Monday, warning world leaders to take climate change seriously or the population will suffer.</p><p>“My message is that we’ll be watching you,” she said. “This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet, you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you!”</p><p>Thunberg started the climate strike movement with a lone protest in front of her country’s parliament about a year and a half ago.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/officers-vow-to-take-care-of-fallen-corporal-s-family-attend-son-s-first-football" title="Officers vow to take care of fallen corporal's family, attend son's first football" data-articleId="429985039" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/CITY%20OF%20MISSION_football%20game%201_092319_1569258517552.png_7671870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/CITY%20OF%20MISSION_football%20game%201_092319_1569258517552.png_7671870_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/CITY%20OF%20MISSION_football%20game%201_092319_1569258517552.png_7671870_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/CITY%20OF%20MISSION_football%20game%201_092319_1569258517552.png_7671870_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/CITY%20OF%20MISSION_football%20game%201_092319_1569258517552.png_7671870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Officers vow to take care of fallen corporal's family, attend son's first football</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 01:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 01:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After a Texas officer died in the line of duty, his fellow friends in blue stuck by his family, fulfilling a promise they made to the fallen officer.</p><p>According to FOX News, 43-year-old Corporal Jose Espericueta, Jr. was shot in the line of duty while approaching a shooting suspect over the summer. Prior to this, the Corporal asked his closest friends at the Mission Police Department to make him a promise.</p><p>"He said 'If something happens to one of us, we need to be there for his family and kids'" Javier Lara, one of the Texas officers in the tight-knit group of four friends, recalled to FOX News. 3 weeks after Dorian, the smell of death hangs heavy in the Bahamas as 1,300 remain missing

Officers vow to take care of fallen corporal's family, attend son's first football

'How dare you': Greta Thunberg lambastes UN world leaders, demands bold action on climate change 