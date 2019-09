- Sonny's BBQ says that they are raising money and collecting supplies for those affected by the destruction of Hurricane Dorian.

They say that starting September 9th, all Sonny's locations will donate a portion of each Monday's sales to the Salvation Army. This will go throughout the month of September.

The BBQ chain will also offer $9.999 St. Louis Rib dinners all day on Mondays.

Sonny's locations will also be collecting the following items for donation, starting September 15th:

First Aid Kits

Tarps

Mosquito repellent

Flashlights

Hygiene Kits (toothpaste, toothbrush, soap, deodorant, etc.)

Diapers

Baby wipes

Duct Tape

Zip Ties

Rope

Sonny's BBQ has reportedly partnered with Air Unlimited to distribute to supplies to those in need in the Bahamas. Fiscal donations to Air Unlimited can be made via GoFundMe. Funds will be used for supplies and aircraft fuel.

Dorian hit the Bahamas last week as a catastrophic Category 5 hurricane. Thousands are left without homes and 44 people have been killed. This number is expected to increase as crews search through the devastation.