fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var id="story429952081" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429952081" data-article-version="1.0">Search for missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez enters day 8</h1> </header> addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/search-for-missing-5-year-old-dulce-maria-alavez-enters-day-8" addthis:title="Search for missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez enters day 8"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429952081.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429952081");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_429952081_429952066_128257"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_429952081_429952066_128257";this.videosJson='[{"id":"429952066","video":"607844","title":"Search%20for%20missing%205-year-old%20Dulce%20Maria%20Alavez%20enters%20day%208","caption":"The%20search%20for%20a%20missing%205-year-old%20girl%20out%20of%20New%20Jersey%20continues.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F23%2FSearch_for_missing_5_year_old_Dulce_Mari_0_7671460_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F23%2FSearch_for_missing_5_year_old_Dulce_Maria_Alavez_607844_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663849581%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Do31qN3Zfl5mYh8ENL0oNZjR36mE","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Fu-s-and-world-news%2Fsearch-for-missing-5-year-old-dulce-maria-alavez-enters-day-8"}},"createDate":"Sep 23 2019 08:26AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_429952081_429952066_128257",video:"607844",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/Search_for_missing_5_year_old_Dulce_Mari_0_7671460_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520search%2520for%2520a%2520missing%25205-year-old%2520girl%2520out%2520of%2520New%2520Jersey%2520continues.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/23/Search_for_missing_5_year_old_Dulce_Maria_Alavez_607844_1800.mp4?Expires=1663849581&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=o31qN3Zfl5mYh8ENL0oNZjR36mE",eventLabel:"Search%20for%20missing%205-year-old%20Dulce%20Maria%20Alavez%20enters%20day%208-429952066",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Fu-s-and-world-news%2Fsearch-for-missing-5-year-old-dulce-maria-alavez-enters-day-8"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 08:26AM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-429952081"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 08:26AM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 12:29PM EDT</span></p> url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/Dulce-search-1_1569241438033_7671455_ver1.0_640_360.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429952081-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/Dulce-search-1_1569241438033_7671455_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429952081-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Dulce-search-1_1569241438033.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/Dulce-vigil-2_1569241438726_7671456_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429952081-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Dulce-vigil-2_1569241438726.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/Dulce-vigil-3_1569241448427_7671458_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429952081-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Dulce-vigil-3_1569241448427.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/New-Dulce-1_1569241447711_7671457_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429952081-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="New-Dulce-1_1569241447711.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/New-Dulce-2_1569241449714_7671459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429952081-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="New-Dulce-2_1569241449714.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-429952081-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/Dulce-search-1_1569241438033_7671455_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="" title="Dulce-search-1_1569241438033.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/Dulce-vigil-2_1569241438726_7671456_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="" title="Dulce-vigil-2_1569241438726.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/Dulce-vigil-3_1569241448427_7671458_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="" title="Dulce-vigil-3_1569241448427.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/New-Dulce-1_1569241447711_7671457_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="New-Dulce-1_1569241447711.jpg"/> BRIDGETON, N.J. (FOX 29 PHILADELPHIA)</strong> - The search for missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez enters its eighth day Monday.</p><p> </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">STILL MISSING: The sun rises over the park in Bridgeton where 5YO Dulce Alavez disappeared a week ago. Police believe she walked away with a man, and got into a minivan. The community continues to pray, as police continue to follow leads and tips. <a href="https://twitter.com/FOX29philly?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOX29philly</a> <a href="https://t.co/R6altzJ3SA">pic.twitter.com/R6altzJ3SA</a></p> — Lauren Dawn Johnson (@LaurenDawnFox29) <a href="https://twitter.com/LaurenDawnFox29/status/1176091988346773504?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 23, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p> </p><p>Search crews have been scouring Bridgeton City Park in Cumberland County after Alavez disappeared while playing on the swings with her 3-year-old brother on Monday, Sept.</p><p>The children's mother was sitting in her car 30 yards away with an 8-year-old relative. The 3-year-old returned to the car without Alavez. The mother reportedly rang up every family member.</p><p>"She just called, she was crying and asking me if she was with us," said Hernandez.</p><p>Investigators say Alavez was lured into the back seat of a red van by a male suspect who has been described as 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, with a thin build and acne on his face. He was wearing orange sneakers, red pants and a black shirt at the time of the reported abduction.</p><p>Family, friends and supporters gathered Saturday night for a vigil at Bridgeton City Park, where Alavez disappeared. Supporters lit candles, prayed, sang hymns and wore yellow, the color that Dulce was wearing when she went missing. A pastor prayed the girl's abductor would "send this baby home."</p><p>Many attending the vigil were parents themselves, including the vigil organizer, who said the mission is personal.</p><p>"I did this because if, God forbid, if it were to happen to one of my kids, I would want all the help I could get," said Jackie Rodriguez. 