Salmonella outbreak linked to pig ear dog treats, the CDC warns Salmonella outbreak linked to pig ear dog treats, the CDC warns addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/salmonella-outbreak-linked-to-pig-ear-dog-treats-the-cdc-warns" addthis:title="Salmonella outbreak linked to pig ear dog treats, the CDC warns"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416285085.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416285085");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416285085-416285060"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/pig%20ear%20dog%20treats_1562253422636.png_7475944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/pig%20ear%20dog%20treats_1562253422636.png_7475944_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/pig%20ear%20dog%20treats_1562253422636.png_7475944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/pig%20ear%20dog%20treats_1562253422636.png_7475944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/pig%20ear%20dog%20treats_1562253422636.png_7475944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416285085-416285060" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/pig%20ear%20dog%20treats_1562253422636.png_7475944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/pig%20ear%20dog%20treats_1562253422636.png_7475944_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/pig%20ear%20dog%20treats_1562253422636.png_7475944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/pig%20ear%20dog%20treats_1562253422636.png_7475944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/pig%20ear%20dog%20treats_1562253422636.png_7475944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 11:19AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 11:21AM EDT</span></p> Twelve have been hospitalized.</p> <p>The <a href="https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/pet-treats-07-19/map.html">affected states</a> are California, North Dakota, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Michigan, and South Carolina. </p> <p>Officials with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development reportedly found strains of Salmonella in pig ear dog treats sold at retail locations where ill people bought the products. Affected retails locations have removed pig ear dog treats from the shelves.</p> <p>The CDC says that a common supplier of treats in this outbreak has not been identified. The investigation is still ongoing.</p> <p><em>This story was written in Orlando, Florida.</em></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var More U.S. and World News Stories data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/tennessee%20crash_1562239910758.jpg_7474858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/tennessee%20crash_1562239910758.jpg_7474858_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/tennessee%20crash_1562239910758.jpg_7474858_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/tennessee%20crash_1562239910758.jpg_7474858_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/tennessee%20crash_1562239910758.jpg_7474858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit:&nbsp;Metropolitan Nashville Police Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tennessee officer killed on Fourth of July morning in fiery crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 07:32AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 10:28AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Tennessee police officer died Thursday morning following a fiery crash.</p><p>Just after 3 a.m., Officer John Anderson with the Metro Nashville Police Department was killed in a vehicle crash at Interstate Drive and Woodland Street. Officials said his patrol car was struck by a 17-year-old driver.</p><p>“It is with extreme sadness that the MNPD confirms the on-duty death of Central Precinct Officer John Anderson, 28, a 4-yr MNPD veteran,” according to a tweet by the agency .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/crews-battle-massive-fire-at-fort-mill-fireworks-shop" title="'Spectacular fire' destroys at least 2 containers at fireworks store" data-articleId="416273817" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/_A_once_in_a_lifetime_fire___fire_offici_0_7475244_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/_A_once_in_a_lifetime_fire___fire_offici_0_7475244_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/_A_once_in_a_lifetime_fire___fire_offici_0_7475244_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/_A_once_in_a_lifetime_fire___fire_offici_0_7475244_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/_A_once_in_a_lifetime_fire___fire_offici_0_7475244_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Firefighters were actively working to extinguish the large flames Thursday as multiple fireworks exploded. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Spectacular fire' destroys at least 2 containers at fireworks store</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 06:17AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 11:06AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Firefighters in Fort Mill had to dodge exploding rockets to douse a spectacular fire that destroyed at least two containers of fireworks stored for sale on the Fourth of July.</p><p>The fire broke out around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, July 4 at the Davey Jones Fireworks located at 3420 US-21. 