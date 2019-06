- Police in Virginia are searching for a missing 2-year-old boy.

The Hampton Police Department in Virginia says that they need the public's assistance in locating missing 2-year-old Noah Tomlin. He was last seen at about 1 a.m. in the 100th-block of Atlantic Avenue.

They say he was wearing a white and green pajama shirt and diaper when last seen.

Please call the Hampton Police Department at 757-727-6111 if seen.

