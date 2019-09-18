< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Oklahoma woman, 18, threatened to 'shoot 400 people for fun' at former high school, officials say Oklahoma woman, 18, threatened to 'shoot 400 people for fun' at former high school, officials say school, officials say" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/oklahoma-woman-18-threatened-to-shoot-400-people-for-fun-at-former-high-school-officials-say" addthis:title="Oklahoma woman, 18, threatened to 'shoot 400 people for fun' at former high school, officials say"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429311652.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429311652");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-429311652-429311627"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/Pittsburg%20County%20Sheriff%27s%20Office%20FOX%20NEWS_alexis%20wilson_091819_1568817319178.png_7663911_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/Pittsburg%20County%20Sheriff%27s%20Office%20FOX%20NEWS_alexis%20wilson_091819_1568817319178.png_7663911_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/Pittsburg%20County%20Sheriff%27s%20Office%20FOX%20NEWS_alexis%20wilson_091819_1568817319178.png_7663911_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/Pittsburg%20County%20Sheriff%27s%20Office%20FOX%20NEWS_alexis%20wilson_091819_1568817319178.png_7663911_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/Pittsburg%20County%20Sheriff%27s%20Office%20FOX%20NEWS_alexis%20wilson_091819_1568817319178.png_7663911_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Alexis Wilson, 18, was charged with making a terroristic threat after allegedly saying she wanted to &quot;shoot 400 people for fun&quot; at her former high school. (Pittsburg County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Alexis Wilson, 18, was charged with making a terroristic threat after allegedly saying she wanted to "shoot 400 people for fun" at her former high school. (Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429311652-429311627" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/Pittsburg%20County%20Sheriff%27s%20Office%20FOX%20NEWS_alexis%20wilson_091819_1568817319178.png_7663911_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/Pittsburg%20County%20Sheriff%27s%20Office%20FOX%20NEWS_alexis%20wilson_091819_1568817319178.png_7663911_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/Pittsburg%20County%20Sheriff%27s%20Office%20FOX%20NEWS_alexis%20wilson_091819_1568817319178.png_7663911_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/Pittsburg%20County%20Sheriff%27s%20Office%20FOX%20NEWS_alexis%20wilson_091819_1568817319178.png_7663911_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/Pittsburg%20County%20Sheriff%27s%20Office%20FOX%20NEWS_alexis%20wilson_091819_1568817319178.png_7663911_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Alexis Wilson, 18, was charged with making a terroristic threat after allegedly saying she wanted to &quot;shoot 400 people for fun&quot; at her former high school. (Pittsburg County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Alexis Wilson, 18, was charged with making a terroristic threat after allegedly saying she wanted to "shoot 400 people for fun" at her former high school. Posted Sep 18 2019 10:36AM EDT
Updated Sep 18 2019 10:37AM EDT Wilson allegedly claimed she wanted to "shoot 400 people for fun and that there were so many people at her old school that she would like to do it," according to the person who reported her.</p><p>Wilson denied such threats to investigators and reportedly admitted she suffered from mental health issues, like suicidal and homicidal thoughts. She claimed she was trying to tell a co-worker that not everyone who owns a gun is bad.</p><p>The woman's mother, according to KOKI-TV, knew her daughter had been saving up for her recently purchased AK-47, but didn't question it because "Alexis has always shot firearms and had hunted."</p><p>"You know it may not have been anything — we don't know 100 percent, but we are glad we got it before it turned into something," Sheriff Chris Morris said. "In today's times, you can't say stuff like that. ... Anytime something is said like that we are going to take it serious — and we are going to investigate it to the fullest extent and make an arrest if possible because we do not want any of our schools getting shot up. Nobody does."</p><p>On Sunday, deputies reportedly found an AK-47 with six magazines and a 12-gauge shotgun with a stock sleeve for extra shells in Wilson's room. She purchased the gun last week with five extra high capacity magazines and 160 rounds of ammunition from a nearby shop, officials said.</p><p>Morris said the sheriff's office is grateful to the person who reported Wilson, and is happy they acted on the tip.</p><p>Randy Hughes, the superintendent of McAlester Public Schools, said in a video posted to Facebook Monday that the school district understands someone is in custody, and offered safety tips for students to abide by. "If you see something, say something," he said. "Do not take anything for granted."</p><p>"If you overhear a conversation, if you see a post, or just see something that just doesn't look right — report it," he said, adding law enforcement "had it under control before we knew anything about it."</p><p>Wilson, who attended McAlester but dropped out in ninth grade, was reportedly jailed on a complaint of making a terroristic threat.</p><p><em>Get updates on this story from <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/oklahoma-woman-former-student-threatens-high-school">FOXNEWS.com</a>.</em></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var More U.S. and World News Stories src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/11/26/Getty%20dictionary%20112618_1543244001401.jpg_6439070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/11/26/Getty%20dictionary%20112618_1543244001401.jpg_6439070_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/11/26/Getty%20dictionary%20112618_1543244001401.jpg_6439070_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/11/26/Getty%20dictionary%20112618_1543244001401.jpg_6439070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/11/26/Getty%20dictionary%20112618_1543244001401.jpg_6439070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo illustration by Hugh Pinney/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Merriam-Webster adds 530 words to dictionary, including 'tallboy' and 'dad joke'
Posted Sep 18 2019 11:32AM EDT
Updated Sep 18 2019 11:33AM EDT
Merriam-Webster is giving you the freedom to truly express yourself.

So now, if you want to slam a "tallboy" during a drinking "sesh" while playing "pickleball" on your "vacay" — you can, as all those terms have made it to the pages of the updated dictionary.

"Fabulosity!" © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Alabama officer shot and killed in line of duty, suspect arrested
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Sep 18 2019 05:17AM EDT
Updated Sep 18 2019 10:19AM EDT
Authorities say a Tuscaloosa police officer has died and the wanted felon he was pursuing is in custody after a shootout.

Al.com reports 40-year-old officer Dornell Cousette had come to arrest 20-year-old Luther Bernard Watkins Jr. who failed to appear in court on felony warrants. A bail bondsman was at the scene. The suspect ran inside a house instead and Cousette pursued him. Tuscaloosa Interim Police Chief Mitt Tubbs said shots were fired, fatally wounding the officer.

Watkins, also wounded, fled and was arrested at a hospital, where he was served with a capital murder warrant Tuesday. EPA set to end California's ability to regulate fuel economy
By MICHAEL BIESECKER, Associated Press
Posted Sep 17 2019 04:15PM EDT
Updated Sep 18 2019 08:16AM EDT
The Trump administration is poised to revoke California's authority to set auto mileage standards, asserting that only the federal government has the power to regulate greenhouse gas emissions and fuel economy.

Conservative and free-market groups have been asked to attend a formal announcement of the rollback set for Wednesday afternoon at Environmental Protection Agency headquarters in Washington.

Gloria Bergquist, spokeswoman for the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, said Tuesday that her group was among those invited to the event featuring EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. Get the App Now! Click Here › (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" title="1020888882_1568812175955-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Kohl's to hire 90K employees nationwide for 2019 holiday season</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/company-will-pay-you-1-300-to-watch-13-classic-horror-movies-by-halloween"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/18/GETTY%20the%20shining%20and%20IT%20promo_1568805085037.jpg_7663704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Actor Jack Nicholson is shown on the set of “The Shining,” alongside a person wearing a clown costume in Liverpool in preparation of Stephen King's “It” remake in 2017. (Photo credit: Sunset Boulevard/Corbis & Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)" title="GETTY the shining and IT promo_1568805085037.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Company will pay you $1,300 to watch 13 classic horror movies by Halloween</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/search-continues-for-5-year-old-girl-missing-from-cumberland-county"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/18/1e8690b0-Dulce-Maria-Alvarez_1568804748665_7663605_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="1e8690b0-Dulce-Maria-Alvarez_1568804748665.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Search continues for 5-year-old girl missing from Cumberland Featured Videos
Kohl's to hire 90K employees nationwide for 2019 holiday season
Company will pay you $1,300 to watch 13 classic horror movies by Halloween
Search continues for 5-year-old girl missing from Cumberland County
Tropical Storm Jerry becomes the 10th named storm of the 2019 season 