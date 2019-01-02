< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Number of Mexican immigrants in the US illegally declines

By COLLEEN LONG, Associated Press

Posted Jun 12 2019 04:30PM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) - The number of Mexican immigrants in the U.S. illegally has declined so sharply over the past decade that for the first time, they no longer make up the majority of that category, according to an estimate by the Pew Research Center Wednesday.

But the number of Central Americans in the country illegally is increasing - from 1.5 million in 2007 to 1.9 million in 2017, the study found.

Pew, like other researchers, cited declining Mexican birth rates as a major reason. addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/number-of-mexican-immigrants-in-the-us-illegally-declines-1" data-title="Number of Mexican immigrants in the US illegally declines" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/number-of-mexican-immigrants-in-the-us-illegally-declines-1" addthis:title="Number of Mexican immigrants in the US illegally declines"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412312509.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412312509");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412312509-381366595"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/02/GettyImages-1067207866_1546429597772_6579454_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/02/GettyImages-1067207866_1546429597772_6579454_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/02/GettyImages-1067207866_1546429597772_6579454_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/02/GettyImages-1067207866_1546429597772_6579454_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/02/GettyImages-1067207866_1546429597772_6579454_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="TIJUANA, MEXICO - DECEMBER 01: U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers block the Otay Mesa port of entry from Mexico into the United States early on December 1, 2018 as seen from Tijuana, Mexico. TIJUANA, MEXICO - DECEMBER 01: U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers block the Otay Mesa port of entry from Mexico into the United States early on December 1, 2018 as seen from Tijuana, Mexico. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412312509-381366595" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/02/GettyImages-1067207866_1546429597772_6579454_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/02/GettyImages-1067207866_1546429597772_6579454_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/02/GettyImages-1067207866_1546429597772_6579454_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/02/GettyImages-1067207866_1546429597772_6579454_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/02/GettyImages-1067207866_1546429597772_6579454_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="TIJUANA, MEXICO - DECEMBER 01: U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers block the Otay Mesa port of entry from Mexico into the United States early on December 1, 2018 as seen from Tijuana, Mexico. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>TIJUANA, MEXICO - DECEMBER 01: U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers block the Otay Mesa port of entry from Mexico into the United States early on December 1, 2018 as seen from Tijuana, Mexico. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/number-of-mexican-immigrants-in-the-us-illegally-declines-1">COLLEEN LONG, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 04:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412312509" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WASHINGTON (AP)</strong> - The number of Mexican immigrants in the U.S. illegally has declined so sharply over the past decade that for the first time, they no longer make up the majority of that category, according to an estimate by the Pew Research Center Wednesday.</p> <p>But the number of Central Americans in the country illegally is increasing - from 1.5 million in 2007 to 1.9 million in 2017, the study found.</p> <p>Pew, like other researchers, cited declining Mexican birth rates as a major reason. In 2015, Pew reported that more Mexicans were leaving the U.S. than arriving, another milestone marking the end of one of the greatest waves of immigration in U.S. history, dating back to 1965 and ending around the time of the Great Recession.</p> <p>The numbers reflect the conundrum the U.S. is facing at the southern border: The number of Central American migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border is rising dramatically, and they are not easily returned over the border - unlike in previous years, when the majority of the border crossers were single men from Mexico.</p> <p>Curbing immigration is President Donald Trump's signature political issue, but his hard-line and chaotic border policies have failed to stem the tide. In fact, the numbers have increased since he took office.</p> <p>There were about 4.9 million Mexicans in the U.S. illegally in 2017, down 2 million from 2007. The decrease was the major driver in bringing down the overall population of immigrants in the country illegally. In 2017 it was about 10.5 million - the lowest since 2004. The research group found the peak was in 2007 at about 12.2 million. Previously, Mexican nationals made up most of that population. Now, it's a combination, with Central America having the second-largest, and Asia following with 1.4 million.</p> <p>The highly regarded Pew estimates track trends in U.S. government data. Mexicans made up 55 percent of an estimated 12 million people in the U.S. illegally in January 2015, according to the latest Department of Homeland Security data, compared with 55 percent of an estimated 11.6 million people five years earlier.</p> <p>Guatemalans and Hondurans have overtaken Mexicans as the top nationalities of people arrested on the U.S. border with Mexico for illegally entering the country. From October to May, Guatemalans accounted for 36% of 593,507 Border Patrol arrests on the Mexican border, Hondurans made up 30% and Mexicans accounted for only 18%.</p> <p>China's presence among the 10 countries whose citizens have entered the United States legally and overstayed their visas is testament to how Asians make up a growing percentage of the population in the U.S. illegally. Visa overstays account for an estimated 40% of people in the country illegally.</p> <p>Pew based the estimates on government data and used a so-called "residual" method to determine the estimate. The method is similar to those used by Homeland Security's Office of Immigration Statistics and other groups that track immigration, like the Migration Policy Institute and Center for Migration Studies.</p> <p>The method uses U.S. census counts and government surveys to calculate the number of immigrations living in the U.S. in a particular year, followed by immigrant admissions and other official counts. The number of lawful immigrants is subtracted to get the estimate of immigrants here illegally. The estimate includes some 320,000 people with Temporary Protected Status, and about 700,000 beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, two programs ended by Trump that are on hold dude to court challenges.</p> <p>Their research found that longterm residents outnumber more recent arrivals. There are also fewer people working who are not legally allowed to be in the country. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"U.S. and World News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402481" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More U.S. and World News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/-come-give-me-that-hug-chandler-officer-helps-suicidal-man-on-overpass" title="'Come give me that hug:' Chandler officer helps suicidal man on overpass" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/12/Chandler_police_officer_gives_hug_to_sui_0_7388941_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/12/Chandler_police_officer_gives_hug_to_sui_0_7388941_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/12/Chandler_police_officer_gives_hug_to_sui_0_7388941_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/12/Chandler_police_officer_gives_hug_to_sui_0_7388941_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/12/Chandler_police_officer_gives_hug_to_sui_0_7388941_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chandler police officer is showing how powerful compassion and a hug can be." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Come give me that hug:' Chandler officer helps suicidal man on overpass</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 04:08PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 05:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CHANDLER, Ariz. (FOX 10) - A Chandler police officer is showing how powerful compassion and a hug can be.</p><p>Chandler Police Department released footage from an officer's body camera in March. A 26-year-old man had climbed the protective railing of a pedestrian bridge over the Loop 101 with the intent to jump.</p><p>In the video, Officer Aaron Little is seen talking with the man, asking him to climb back over the railing. He even offers the man a hug.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/study-facebook-will-pay-people-to-track-phone-usage" title="Study: Facebook will pay people to track phone usage" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/12/facebookapp11_1560366862037_7388648_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/12/facebookapp11_1560366862037_7388648_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/12/facebookapp11_1560366862037_7388648_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/12/facebookapp11_1560366862037_7388648_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/12/facebookapp11_1560366862037_7388648_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Study: Facebook will pay people to track phone usage</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Shelly Insheiwat, FOX 11</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 02:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 03:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Facebook wants to pay you to track your phone activity.</p><p>The tech giant is launching a new program that will pay people who give the company access to track their information.</p><p>According to a blog post, they're interested in the apps you've downloaded, how often you use them and even which device you're using the most. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/dolphins-form-friendships-through-shared-interests-just-like-humans-scientists-find" title="Dolphins form friendships through shared interests just like humans, scientists find" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/11/dolphin_0003_1449859762649_609246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/11/dolphin_0003_1449859762649_609246_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/11/dolphin_0003_1449859762649_609246_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/11/dolphin_0003_1449859762649_609246_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/11/dolphin_0003_1449859762649_609246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dolphins form friendships through shared interests just like humans, scientists find</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 02:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 02:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Are dolphins just like us?</p><p>Not exactly, of course, but they do seem to form friendships in a way that's similar to humans.</p><p>Researchers analyzed a subset of behavioral, genetic and photographic data from male dolphins collected during the winter in Western Australia's Shark Bay, which is the only place where dolphins can be seen using marine sponges as foraging tools.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/world-cup/uswnt-defend-themselves-amid-criticism-over-13-0-win-against-thailand-at-womens-world-cup"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty_uswntthailandwinreaction_061219_1560366325296_7388573_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="USWNT players hug after scoring another goal during their match with Thailand at the Women's World Cup in France on June 11, 2019. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)" title="getty_uswntthailandwinreaction_061219-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>USWNT defend themselves amid criticism over 13-0 win against Thailand at Women's World Cup</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/-come-give-me-that-hug-chandler-officer-helps-suicidal-man-on-overpass"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/12/chandler%20officer1_1560370945053.JPG_7389441_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Chandler Police Department" title="KSAZ CHANDLER OFFICER HUG 61219-408200"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Come give me that hug:' Chandler officer helps suicidal man on overpass</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/stanford-sailing-coach-is-1st-defendant-to-sentencing-in-college-admissions-scandal"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/12/Ex_Stanford_sailing_coach_speaks_after_s_0_7389605_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Ex_Stanford_sailing_coach_speaks_after_s_0_20190612203710-405538"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Stanford sailing coach, 1st defendant to be sentenced in college admissions scandal, avoids prison</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/house-panel-advances-bill-to-extend-9_11-victim-compensation-fund-until-2090"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/John%20Stewart%20VCF%20hearing_Banner_GETTY_1560367028597.jpg_7388584_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FealGood Foundation co-founder John Feal hugs former Daily Show Host Jon Stewart during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on reauthorization of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund on Capitol Hill on June 11, 2019. id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/world-cup/uswnt-defend-themselves-amid-criticism-over-13-0-win-against-thailand-at-womens-world-cup" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty_uswntthailandwinreaction_061219_1560366325296_7388573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty_uswntthailandwinreaction_061219_1560366325296_7388573_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty_uswntthailandwinreaction_061219_1560366325296_7388573_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty_uswntthailandwinreaction_061219_1560366325296_7388573_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty_uswntthailandwinreaction_061219_1560366325296_7388573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="USWNT&#x20;players&#x20;hug&#x20;after&#x20;scoring&#x20;another&#x20;goal&#x20;during&#x20;their&#x20;match&#x20;with&#x20;Thailand&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;in&#x20;France&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;11&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Robert&#x20;Cianflone&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>USWNT defend themselves amid criticism over 13-0 win against Thailand at Women's World Cup</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/kevin-durant-undergoes-surgery-for-ruptured-achilles" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/12/durant_getty_1560371794681_7389604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/12/durant_getty_1560371794681_7389604_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/12/durant_getty_1560371794681_7389604_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/12/durant_getty_1560371794681_7389604_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/12/durant_getty_1560371794681_7389604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kevin&#x20;Durant&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;reacts&#x20;after&#x20;sustaining&#x20;an&#x20;injury&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;second&#x20;quarter&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Toronto&#x20;Raptors&#x20;during&#x20;Game&#x20;Five&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;NBA&#x20;Finals&#x20;at&#x20;Scotiabank&#x20;Arena&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;10&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Toronto&#x2c;&#x20;Canada&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Gregory&#x20;Shamus&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kevin Durant undergoes surgery for ruptured Achilles</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/number-of-mexican-immigrants-in-the-us-illegally-declines-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/02/GettyImages-1067207866_1546429597772_6579454_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/02/GettyImages-1067207866_1546429597772_6579454_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/02/GettyImages-1067207866_1546429597772_6579454_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/02/GettyImages-1067207866_1546429597772_6579454_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/02/GettyImages-1067207866_1546429597772_6579454_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="TIJUANA&#x2c;&#x20;MEXICO&#x20;-&#x20;DECEMBER&#x20;01&#x3a;&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Customs&#x20;and&#x20;Border&#x20;Protection&#x20;&#x28;CBP&#x29;&#x20;officers&#x20;block&#x20;the&#x20;Otay&#x20;Mesa&#x20;port&#x20;of&#x20;entry&#x20;from&#x20;Mexico&#x20;into&#x20;the&#x20;United&#x20;States&#x20;early&#x20;on&#x20;December&#x20;1&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;as&#x20;seen&#x20;from&#x20;Tijuana&#x2c;&#x20;Mexico&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;John&#x20;Moore&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Number of Mexican immigrants in the US illegally declines</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/desantis-suggests-separate-election-day-for-ballot-questions-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/12/Still0612_00007_1528836390481_5657080_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/12/Still0612_00007_1528836390481_5657080_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/12/Still0612_00007_1528836390481_5657080_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/12/Still0612_00007_1528836390481_5657080_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/12/Still0612_00007_1528836390481_5657080_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>DeSantis suggests separate election day for ballot questions</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/-come-give-me-that-hug-chandler-officer-helps-suicidal-man-on-overpass" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/12/chandler%20officer1_1560370945053.JPG_7389441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/12/chandler%20officer1_1560370945053.JPG_7389441_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/12/chandler%20officer1_1560370945053.JPG_7389441_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/12/chandler%20officer1_1560370945053.JPG_7389441_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/12/chandler%20officer1_1560370945053.JPG_7389441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Chandler&#x20;Police&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Come give me that hug:' Chandler officer helps suicidal man on overpass</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div 