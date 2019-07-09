< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Nashville apartment fire kills baby, injures 5 children, while mothers were at nightclub

Posted Jul 09 2019 03:35PM EDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 03:37PM EDT nightclub&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/nashville-apartment-fire-kills-baby-injures-5-children-while-mothers-were-at-nightclub" data-title="Nashville apartment fire kills baby, injures 5 children, while mothers were at nightclub" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/nashville-apartment-fire-kills-baby-injures-5-children-while-mothers-were-at-nightclub" addthis:title="Nashville apartment fire kills baby, injures 5 children, while mothers were at nightclub"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417109347.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417109347");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417109347-417109317"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Fox%2017%20Nashville_fire_070919_1562700886270.jpg_7495571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Fox%2017%20Nashville_fire_070919_1562700886270.jpg_7495571_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Fox%2017%20Nashville_fire_070919_1562700886270.jpg_7495571_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Fox%2017%20Nashville_fire_070919_1562700886270.jpg_7495571_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Fox%2017%20Nashville_fire_070919_1562700886270.jpg_7495571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The apartment fire killed an eight-month-old baby.&nbsp;(AJ Abell, Fox 17 Nashville)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>The apartment fire killed an eight-month-old baby. (AJ Abell, Fox 17 Nashville)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417109347-417109317" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Fox%2017%20Nashville_fire_070919_1562700886270.jpg_7495571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Fox%2017%20Nashville_fire_070919_1562700886270.jpg_7495571_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Fox%2017%20Nashville_fire_070919_1562700886270.jpg_7495571_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Fox%2017%20Nashville_fire_070919_1562700886270.jpg_7495571_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Fox%2017%20Nashville_fire_070919_1562700886270.jpg_7495571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The apartment fire killed an eight-month-old baby.&nbsp;(AJ Abell, Fox 17 Nashville)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>The apartment fire killed an eight-month-old baby. (AJ Abell, Fox 17 Nashville)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 03:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 03:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417109347" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - An early morning fire on Sunday killed an eight-month-old baby and injured five small children in Tennessee, while their mothers were at a nightclub, <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/nashville-apartment-fire-baby-killed-children-injured">investigators said</a>.</p> <p>The mothers, ages 25 and 23, went to the club on Saturday night and police were trying to determine if a babysitter was hired to watch over their children while they were gone, according to a news release from the Metro Nashville Police Department.</p> <p>Police said a babysitter was not present when first responders arrived at the home.</p> <p>Nashville firefighters responded to the Hickory Lake Apartments in Antioch, Tenn., about a 20-minute drive from Nashville, around 2 a.m. Sunday for an apartment fire, according to a news release from the Nashville Fire Department.</p> <p>The first unit to arrive on scene found heavy smoke and flames coming from one of the apartments in the complex, fire officials said.</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Arson investigators continue to look for the cause of this tragic apartment fire.<a href="https://t.co/k6nofPZXOc">https://t.co/k6nofPZXOc</a></p> — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) <a href="https://twitter.com/NashvilleFD/status/1147851141813821442?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 7, 2019</a></blockquote> <p><br /> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></p> <p> </p> <p>They said dispatch had informed arriving firefighters that several people were trapped inside the burning apartment. Firefighters quickly rescued one person from a balcony on the third floor.</p> <p>One witness said a 6-year-old boy ran out of the apartment screaming that his siblings were trapped inside the burning apartment, police said. Firefighters then rushed in and were able to rescue four of them, fire officials said.</p> <p> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">An 8-month-old was killed & 5 little kids injured after fire on Apache Trail in Antioch around 2 am. <a href="https://twitter.com/NashvilleFD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NashvilleFD</a> Arson team is investigating. Working to find out what caused this <a href="https://twitter.com/FOXNashville?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOXNashville</a> <a href="https://t.co/nZ0IyzE5mH">pic.twitter.com/nZ0IyzE5mH</a></p> — AJ Abell (Fox17) (@aj_abell) <a href="https://twitter.com/aj_abell/status/1147918285553524739?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 7, 2019</a></blockquote> <p><br /> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></p> <p> </p> <p>“Unfortunately an eight-month-old baby did not survive the fire and died on the scene,” the news release from the Nashville Fire Department said.</p> <p>The four children were rushed to the hospital. Firefighters later found another child, a five-year-old, who also was transported to a nearby children’s hospital.</p> <p>Police have identified the baby killed in the fire as Jream Jenkins and said her brother, a 2-year-old, was in the hospital in critical condition. Police said they both lived in the apartment.</p> <p>The other four children hospitalized, who were in the apartment at the time of the fire, are siblings between six and one years old and are from Linden, Tenn., which is about an hour-and-a-half drive from Nashville, according to police. The conditions of the four other children were unclear.</p> <p>The children's mothers came back to the apartment complex after firefighters and police officers were already there, police said.</p> <p>Fire officials said they were able to contain the fire to one apartment and only one area of the apartment complex suffered smoke damage.</p> <p>The American Red Cross is helping eight families affected by the fire with temporary housing and other resources, a spokeswoman told Fox News.</p> <p>Fire officials said the department’s arson investigators were working to determine what caused the fire. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"U.S. and World News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402481" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More U.S. and World News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/man-severely-burned-after-saving-8-year-old-niece-from-fire-i-d-run-back-in-there-and-do-it-again-" title="Man severely burned after saving 8-year-old niece from fire, 'I'd run back in there and do it again'" data-articleId="417108937" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/KOMO_washington%20man%20burned_070919_1562700486917.jpg_7495570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/KOMO_washington%20man%20burned_070919_1562700486917.jpg_7495570_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/KOMO_washington%20man%20burned_070919_1562700486917.jpg_7495570_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/KOMO_washington%20man%20burned_070919_1562700486917.jpg_7495570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/KOMO_washington%20man%20burned_070919_1562700486917.jpg_7495570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO: KOMO" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man severely burned after saving 8-year-old niece from fire, 'I'd run back in there and do it again'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 03:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 03:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Washington man, who has been hospitalized with serious burns all over his body after he rushed into a burning home to save his 8-year-old niece , told reporters from his hospital bed that he would do it again.</p><p>Derrick Byrd, 20, of Aberdeen, which is about a two-hour drive from Seattle, told KOMO News, "I'd do it again, I really would."</p><p>He added, "I'd run back in there and do it again even if I got burned worse or died."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/apple-bumps-specs-and-cuts-prices-on-macbook-air-and-macbook-pro" title="Apple bumps specs and cuts prices on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro" data-articleId="417106260" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/09/Macbook%20Air%20-%20New_1562698333751.jpg_7495458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/09/Macbook%20Air%20-%20New_1562698333751.jpg_7495458_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/09/Macbook%20Air%20-%20New_1562698333751.jpg_7495458_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/09/Macbook%20Air%20-%20New_1562698333751.jpg_7495458_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/09/Macbook%20Air%20-%20New_1562698333751.jpg_7495458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Apple&#39;s new updated Macbook Air (pictured) and Macbook Pro incorporate True Tone technology. Photo: Apple.com" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Apple bumps specs and cuts prices on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sriram Sharma, KTVU </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 02:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 03:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Apple announced a $100 price cut on the Macbook Air and upgraded its specs and those of its 13-inch Macbook Pro Monday as a part of its Back to School promotion. </p><p>The Macbook Air, which cost $1199 earlier gets a $100 price cut, and an upgraded True Tone display. College students can get an additional $100 discount on the laptop. True Tone displays use sensors to dynamically adapt the white balance levels to match ambient light conditions. Apple debuted this term in 2016 with the launch of the iPad Pro, and it has made its way to its phones and laptops as well. </p><p>The 13-inch Macbook Pro gets several updates – the $1299 and $1499 models ($100 cheaper for college students) get the eighth generation Intel i5 processors, True Tone Retina displays, and the graphics gets a slight bump with the Iris Plus Graphics 645 chipset. The new Pros also get a Touch Bar, Touch ID and the Apple T2 security chip.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/judge-strikes-down-rule-requiring-drug-ads-to-reveal-prices-1" title="Judge strikes down rule requiring drug ads to reveal prices" data-articleId="417101004" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/24/generic%20prescription%20drugs_1551043089917.jpg_6820014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/24/generic%20prescription%20drugs_1551043089917.jpg_6820014_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/24/generic%20prescription%20drugs_1551043089917.jpg_6820014_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/24/generic%20prescription%20drugs_1551043089917.jpg_6820014_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/02/24/generic%20prescription%20drugs_1551043089917.jpg_6820014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Judge strikes down rule requiring drug ads to reveal prices</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 02:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A federal judge Monday blocked a major White House initiative on prescription drug costs, saying the Trump administration lacked the legal authority to require drugmakers to disclose their prices in TV ads.</p><p>The narrow ruling by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., struck down a requirement that was set to go into effect within hours, on Tuesday. Drugmakers had argued that requiring them to disclose list prices amounted to coercion that would violate their free speech rights under the Constitution.</p><p>But in his 27-page ruling Mehta avoided debating the First Amendment, saying simply that the Trump administration had failed to show it had legal authority under the statutes that govern federal programs such as Medicare to require price disclosure.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/gender-reveal-ends-with-car-in-flames"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/QUEENSLAND%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT_gender%20reveal_070919_1562687057250.png_7493447_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="QUEENSLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT_gender reveal_070919_1562687057250.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gender reveal ends with car in flames</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/el-al-israel-airlines-launches-new-service-from-orlando-to-tel-aviv"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/tel%20aviv_1562685224059.png_7493883_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="tel aviv_1562685224059.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>EL AL Israel Airlines launches new service from Orlando to Tel Aviv</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/texas-billionaire-ross-perot-dies-at-age-89"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GettyImages-525604132_1562682187452_7493244_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Republican Ross Perot Campaigning for Presidential Primaries (Photo by Brooks Kraft LLC/Sygma via Getty Images)" title="Ross Perot-409650"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Texas billionaire Ross Perot dies at age 89</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/tips-on-navigating-processed-foods"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/08/processed%20food_1562618179188.png_7488278_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="processed food_1562618179188.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tips on navigating processed foods</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/nashville-apartment-fire-kills-baby-injures-5-children-while-mothers-were-at-nightclub" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Fox%2017%20Nashville_fire_070919_1562700886270.jpg_7495571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Fox%2017%20Nashville_fire_070919_1562700886270.jpg_7495571_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Fox%2017%20Nashville_fire_070919_1562700886270.jpg_7495571_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Fox%2017%20Nashville_fire_070919_1562700886270.jpg_7495571_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Fox%2017%20Nashville_fire_070919_1562700886270.jpg_7495571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;apartment&#x20;fire&#x20;killed&#x20;an&#x20;eight-month-old&#x20;baby&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;AJ&#x20;Abell&#x2c;&#x20;Fox&#x20;17&#x20;Nashville&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Nashville apartment fire kills baby, injures 5 children, while mothers were at nightclub</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/man-severely-burned-after-saving-8-year-old-niece-from-fire-i-d-run-back-in-there-and-do-it-again-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/KOMO_washington%20man%20burned_070919_1562700486917.jpg_7495570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/KOMO_washington%20man%20burned_070919_1562700486917.jpg_7495570_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/KOMO_washington%20man%20burned_070919_1562700486917.jpg_7495570_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/KOMO_washington%20man%20burned_070919_1562700486917.jpg_7495570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/KOMO_washington%20man%20burned_070919_1562700486917.jpg_7495570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO&#x3a;&#x20;KOMO" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man severely burned after saving 8-year-old niece from fire, 'I'd run back in there and do it again'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/middle-school-program-assistant-in-orange-county-arrested-on-molestation-charges" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Milly%C2%A0Andy%20Michel_1562699386350.png_7495470_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Milly%C2%A0Andy%20Michel_1562699386350.png_7495470_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Milly%C2%A0Andy%20Michel_1562699386350.png_7495470_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Milly%C2%A0Andy%20Michel_1562699386350.png_7495470_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Milly%C2%A0Andy%20Michel_1562699386350.png_7495470_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Middle school program assistant in Orange County arrested on molestation charges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/apple-bumps-specs-and-cuts-prices-on-macbook-air-and-macbook-pro" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/09/Macbook%20Air%20-%20New_1562698333751.jpg_7495458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/09/Macbook%20Air%20-%20New_1562698333751.jpg_7495458_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/09/Macbook%20Air%20-%20New_1562698333751.jpg_7495458_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/09/Macbook%20Air%20-%20New_1562698333751.jpg_7495458_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/09/Macbook%20Air%20-%20New_1562698333751.jpg_7495458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Apple&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;new&#x20;updated&#x20;Macbook&#x20;Air&#x20;&#x28;pictured&#x29;&#x20;and&#x20;Macbook&#x20;Pro&#x20;incorporate&#x20;True&#x20;Tone&#x20;technology&#x2e;&#x20;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Apple&#x2e;com" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Apple bumps specs and cuts prices on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/baby-born-from-dead-donors-transplanted-womb" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/baby-womb-transplant_1562695678632_7495513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/baby-womb-transplant_1562695678632_7495513_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/baby-womb-transplant_1562695678632_7495513_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/baby-womb-transplant_1562695678632_7495513_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/baby-womb-transplant_1562695678632_7495513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;baby&#x20;girl&#x20;&#x28;pictured&#x20;above&#x29;&#x20;was&#x20;born&#x20;in&#x20;June&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Cleveland&#x20;Clinic&#x20;handout&#x20;photo&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>In US 1st, baby is born from dead donor's transplanted womb</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer 