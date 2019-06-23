< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Madonna wants the Pope to know that Jesus supports abortion <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Madonna wants a meeting with Pope Francis to tell him <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/madonna-abortion-jesus-pope">Jesus would support abortion</a>.</p> <p>The 60-year-old "Queen of Pop," who grew up Catholic, said she wants to change the Vatican's stance on reproductive rights.</p> <p>"Let's talk about Jesus' point of view about women. Let's talk about it," said Madonna during an interview Tuesday with Australian talk show host Andrew Denton.</p> <p>"Don't you think Jesus would agree that a woman has the right to choose what to do with her body?" said the pop star, who was wearing an eyepatch to promote her new "Madame X" album.</p> <p>"I think [Pope Francis] would be open to having that conversation with me," she told Denton.</p> <p>A conversation, perhaps, but a change of heart would be a stretch for the Holy See, which recently likened abortion to hiring a hitman and has said the procedure can never be condoned. The pope, however, has struck a somewhat more conciliatory tone toward the women who had the procedure and made it easier for them to be absolved of the sin of abortion.</p> <p>And while Madonna she wants to expand abortion rights, the anti-Trump singer declared in a sneak peek of her new single "God Control" earlier this week that "guns need to be made illegal."</p> <p>The "Holy Water" singer has previously spoken about being excommunicated several times from the Catholic Church but says her rebellious image is just part of her work.</p> <p>"I don't smoke, I don't drink, I don't party. I'm quite square," she told James Corden during a "Carpool Karaoke" session in 2016, saying off-stage she's more like Julie Andrews.</p> <p>Madonna added that her childhood dream was to be a nun and wears Christian imagery because of her devotion to Catholicism.</p> <p>"I always feel some kind of inexplicable connection with Catholicism," she told Rolling Stone. More U.S. and World News Stories

LI man becomes 11th Dominican Republic vacation death

Police, friends looking for missing college student who went missing after Lyft ride

Tuskegee Airman who flew 142 WWII combat missions dies at 99 data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Woman__53__died_on_vacation_in_Dominican_0_7399305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Woman__53__died_on_vacation_in_Dominican_0_7399305_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Woman__53__died_on_vacation_in_Dominican_0_7399305_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Woman__53__died_on_vacation_in_Dominican_0_7399305_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Woman__53__died_on_vacation_in_Dominican_0_7399305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>LI man becomes 11th Dominican Republic vacation death</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 01:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 01:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As Dominican officials try to quell rising concerns among would-be travelers worldwide about safety there, the U.S. Department of State on Friday confirmed to Fox News the June 17 death of a New York business owner, Vittorio Caruso, 56, who died after becoming critically ill at the Boca Chica Resort in Santo Domingo.</p><p>Caruso's death is the third in a seven-day span in June, and he's the 11th American tourist to die in the Dominican Republic since last year. The case of another tourist, a woman from Pennsylvania who died in 2016 under similar circumstances, was made public by her family this past week after they read about the others and detected common threads.</p><p>The two other U.S. tourists who died this month are Leyla Cox, a 53-year-old hospital MRI technician from New York who was found dead in her hotel room on June 10, and Joseph Allen, 55, from New Jersey, who died in his room on June 13.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/police-friends-looking-for-missing-college-student-who-went-missing-after-lyft-ride" title="Police, friends looking for missing college student who went missing after Lyft ride" data-articleId="414275878" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/SALT%20LAKE%20CITY%20PD_missing%20mackenzie%20lueck_062319_1561305549699.png_7433872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/SALT%20LAKE%20CITY%20PD_missing%20mackenzie%20lueck_062319_1561305549699.png_7433872_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/SALT%20LAKE%20CITY%20PD_missing%20mackenzie%20lueck_062319_1561305549699.png_7433872_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/SALT%20LAKE%20CITY%20PD_missing%20mackenzie%20lueck_062319_1561305549699.png_7433872_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/SALT%20LAKE%20CITY%20PD_missing%20mackenzie%20lueck_062319_1561305549699.png_7433872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police, friends looking for missing college student who went missing after Lyft ride</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 12:00PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 12:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police and friends are investigating the disappearance of a 23-year-old University of Utah student whose last communication with her family said she arrived at Salt Lake City International Airport five days ago.</p><p>The Salt Lake Tribune reports that police said Friday that Mackenzie Lueck's parents reported her missing on Thursday afternoon.</p><p>Lueck texted her parents about 1 a.m. Monday to tell them she arrived at the airport from California, and officials say she took a Lyft ride.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/tuskegee-airman-who-flew-142-wwii-combat-missions-dies-at-99-1" title="Tuskegee Airman who flew 142 WWII combat missions dies at 99" data-articleId="414274257" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/GETTY_robert%20friend_062319_1561304824209.png_7433871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/GETTY_robert%20friend_062319_1561304824209.png_7433871_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/GETTY_robert%20friend_062319_1561304824209.png_7433871_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/GETTY_robert%20friend_062319_1561304824209.png_7433871_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/GETTY_robert%20friend_062319_1561304824209.png_7433871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tuskegee Airman who flew 142 WWII combat missions dies at 99</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 11:48AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 12:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>World War II pilot Robert Friend, one of the last original members of the famed all-black Tuskegee Airmen, has died at the age of 99.</p><p>Friend's daughter, Karen Friend Crumlich, told The Desert Sun her father died Friday at a Southern California hospital.</p><p>Born in South Carolina on 1920's leap day, Friend flew 142 combat missions in World War II as part of the elite group of fighter pilots trained at Alabama's Tuskegee Institute. 