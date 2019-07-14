The boy was then flown to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis for "serious injuries," according to police.
"We would like to thank Rescue 20 and St. Vincent-Jennings Hospital Staff as well as Officers from the North Vernon Police Department for their efforts," police said.
Additional incidents about the accident have yet to be released. The sheriff's office said that deputies are still investigating.
Posted Jul 14 2019 08:49AM EDT
Updated Jul 14 2019 10:50AM EDT
Barry is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression soon, but is still expected to drop torrential amounts of rain across a wide region of the South as its center moves over Louisiana on Sunday and Arkansas on Monday.
In its latest update, the National Hurricane Center said the storm is expected to become a tropical depression as it loses energy while moving over land Sunday. Barry's maximum sustained winds remained at 45 mph as of 7 a.m. CDT Sunday.
But forecasters say the flood threat will continue, partly because of the slow movement of the storm. It was moving across Louisiana Sunday morning at about 6 mph.
Posted Jul 13 2019 10:44PM EDT
Updated Jul 14 2019 08:28AM EDT
A Louisiana man was reportedly arrested this week on first-degree rape charges after his wife allegedly walked in on him sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl left in his care.
Glenn Mills Jr. of Slidell, La., ran from the home Wednesday after being caught “fully involved” in the rape of the young girl, WDSU-TV of New Orleans reported.
His wife called sheriff’s deputies to report the crime Wednesday night and Mills was arrested Thursday afternoon, according to WDSU.
Posted Jul 13 2019 05:18PM EDT
Updated Jul 13 2019 05:20PM EDT
Police in Washington state say an armed man was shot and killed early Saturday after trying to attack a local Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center.
The Seattle Times reported that the unidentified man appeared outside of the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma with a rifle and threw incendiary devices at both the facility and nearby propane tanks, at one point setting a vehicle on fire.
