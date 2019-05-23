< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** -->
<script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=20890989"></script> .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var Illegal immigrant gets 20 years for raping 12-year-old Mississippi girl data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Illegal immigrant gets 20 years for raping 12-year-old Mississippi girl&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/illegal-immigrant-gets-20-years-for-raping-12-year-old-mississippi-girl" data-title="Illegal immigrant gets 20 years for raping 12-year-old Mississippi girl" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/illegal-immigrant-gets-20-years-for-raping-12-year-old-mississippi-girl" addthis:title="Illegal immigrant gets 20 years for raping 12-year-old Mississippi girl"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408535961.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408535961");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408535961-408535936"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/madison%20county%20detention%20center_valentin%20ariosto%20alfonso%20arguello_052319_1558606010367.png_7304794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/madison%20county%20detention%20center_valentin%20ariosto%20alfonso%20arguello_052319_1558606010367.png_7304794_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/madison%20county%20detention%20center_valentin%20ariosto%20alfonso%20arguello_052319_1558606010367.png_7304794_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/madison%20county%20detention%20center_valentin%20ariosto%20alfonso%20arguello_052319_1558606010367.png_7304794_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/madison%20county%20detention%20center_valentin%20ariosto%20alfonso%20arguello_052319_1558606010367.png_7304794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408535961-408535936" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/madison%20county%20detention%20center_valentin%20ariosto%20alfonso%20arguello_052319_1558606010367.png_7304794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/madison%20county%20detention%20center_valentin%20ariosto%20alfonso%20arguello_052319_1558606010367.png_7304794_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/madison%20county%20detention%20center_valentin%20ariosto%20alfonso%20arguello_052319_1558606010367.png_7304794_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/madison%20county%20detention%20center_valentin%20ariosto%20alfonso%20arguello_052319_1558606010367.png_7304794_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, Posted May 23 2019 06:07AM EDT href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/illegal-immigrant-gets-20-years-for-raping-12-year-old-mississippi-girl">was sentenced Tuesday</a></strong> to 20 years, according to a report.</p> <p>Valentin Ariosto Alfonso-Arguello, 38, was charged last September for raping the girl the month prior. Authorities said Alfonso-Arguello met the girl at a Ridgeland restaurant -- about 12 miles north of Jackson -- where he worked and forced her to give him her number.</p> <p>The girl’s mother woke up around 3 a.m. that night and found her daughter outside walking into the home while a pickup truck sped away with one door open, The Clarion-Ledger reported, citing a news release from the district attorney’s office.</p> <p>The girl said Alfonso-Arguello had texted her after his shift ended, telling her he was on his way to her house. She said he raped her in his truck, despite her repeatedly telling him “no,” the press release said.</p> <p>Assistant District Attorney Katie Moulds told The Ledger that eight years of Alfonso-Arguello’s 20-year sentence will be suspended, after which he will be subject to deportation or register as a sex offender and serve five years of supervised probation, the news release said.</p> <p>Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Beaumont woman reportedly doing ‘great' after being taken off ventilator against family's wishes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 09:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 10:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Beaumont woman who was taken off a ventilator at Memorial Hermann Southwest against her family’s wishes is reportedly doing “great,” according to a Texas Right to Life spokesperson.</p><p>Almost two weeks ago, Carolyn Jones was breathing her last breaths. After being taken off a ventilator at Memorial Hermann, her family was unsure she would make it. Since then, Texas Right to Life has stepped in to help Jones.</p><p>Jones is reportedly back on dialysis, and a respiratory therapist is trying to ween her from the ventilator.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/man-denies-killing-toddler-dumping-body-in-chicago-lagoon" title="Man denies killing toddler, dumping body in Chicago lagoon" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/11/15/knox%202_1479262403624_2288267_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/11/15/knox%202_1479262403624_2288267_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/11/15/knox%202_1479262403624_2288267_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/11/15/knox%202_1479262403624_2288267_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/11/15/knox%202_1479262403624_2288267_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man denies killing toddler, dumping body in Chicago lagoon</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 09:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 08:24AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Rockford man on trial in the death of a 2-year-old boy and the dumping of his dismembered remains in a Chicago lagoon took the witness stand and declared his innocence.</p><p>Prosecutors haven't said how Kyrian Knox died, but allege 44-year-old Kamel Harris killed the toddler before scattering the boy's weighted-down remains in the West Side lagoon.</p><p>Harris spoke in quiet tones Wednesday as he described Kyrian as well-behaved and small for his age. Harris said Kyrian's mother left him in Harris' care in August 2015 as she and Harris' daughter left for Iowa to set up new jobs. He told jurors three people later showed up at his residence, saying they were there to pick up Kyrian and allowed the boy to go.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/family-of-baytown-woman-killed-by-cop-says-autopsy-proves-murder-1" title="Family of Baytown woman killed by cop says autopsy proves murder" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/22/Family_says_private_autopsy_proves_woman_0_7303075_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/22/Family_says_private_autopsy_proves_woman_0_7303075_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/22/Family_says_private_autopsy_proves_woman_0_7303075_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/22/Family_says_private_autopsy_proves_woman_0_7303075_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/22/Family_says_private_autopsy_proves_woman_0_7303075_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 reporter Damali Keith" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Family of Baytown woman killed by cop says autopsy proves murder</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Damali Keith, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 06:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 08:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Private preliminary autopsy results have now been released for Pamela Turner, the unarmed woman shot and killed last week by a Baytown police officer.</p><p>Turner was shot three times, according to the pathologist hired by the family. </p><p>"Right here was the most devastating injury to the family. 