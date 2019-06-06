< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411125668" data-article-version="1.0">German nurse who murdered 87 patients given life sentence</h1> </header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411125668" data-article-version="1.0">German nurse who murdered 87 patients given life sentence</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-411125668" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=German nurse who murdered 87 patients given life sentence&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/german-nurse-who-murdered-87-patients-given-life-sentence" data-title="German nurse who murdered 87 patients given life sentence" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/german-nurse-who-murdered-87-patients-given-life-sentence" addthis:title="German nurse who murdered 87 patients given life sentence"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411125668.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411125668");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411125668-411125643"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/german%20nurse_1559821912784.png_7358515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/german%20nurse_1559821912784.png_7358515_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/german%20nurse_1559821912784.png_7358515_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/german%20nurse_1559821912784.png_7358515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/german%20nurse_1559821912784.png_7358515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411125668-411125643" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/german%20nurse_1559821912784.png_7358515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/german%20nurse_1559821912784.png_7358515_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/german%20nurse_1559821912784.png_7358515_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/german%20nurse_1559821912784.png_7358515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/german%20nurse_1559821912784.png_7358515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/german-nurse-who-murdered-87-patients-given-life-sentence">DAVID RISING, Associated Press </a> </div>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 07:52AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 08:01AM EDT</span></p> Sometimes he succeeded in bringing them back, but in at least 87 cases they died, making him what is believed to be modern Germany's most prolific serial killer.</p> <p>A court in the northwestern city of Oldenburg on Thursday found the 42-year-old nurse guilty of murdering 85 patients, aged 34 to 96, and sentenced him to life in prison. He had earlier been convicted of two other killings.</p> <p>"Your guilt is incomprehensible," presiding judge Sebastian Buerhmann said as he handed down the verdict. "I felt like an accountant of death."</p> <p>Hoegel worked at a hospital in Oldenburg between 1999 and 2002 and another hospital in nearby Delmenhorst from 2003 to 2005, and the killings took place between 2000 and 2005, the dpa news agency reported.</p> <p>Hoegel was convicted in 2015 of two murders and two attempted murders and is already currently serving a life sentence. There are no consecutive sentences in the German system, but Buerhmann noted in his verdict the "particular seriousness" of Hoegel's crimes, a finding that all but ensures he will remain incarcerated after the standard 15-year term is up.</p> <p>During his first trial, Hoegel said he intentionally brought about cardiac crises in some 90 patients in Delmenhorst because he enjoyed the feeling of being able to resuscitate them. He later told investigators that he also killed patients in Oldenburg.</p> <p>That prompted a wider investigation involving both hospitals, and police and prosecutors reviewed more than 500 patient files and hundreds more hospital records. They also exhumed 134 bodies from 67 cemeteries, and questioned Hoegel multiple times, concluding that he had used a variety of drugs to attempt resuscitation of his patients, and was fully aware they might die.</p> <p>Prosecutors noted that many of Hoegel's victims were not terminally ill patients, but were on the path to recovery.</p> <p>"The fact is sometimes the worst fantasy is not enough to describe the truth," Buehrmann said.</p> <p>In all, Hoegel was tried in Oldenburg on 100 counts of murder, but the court found him not guilty on 15 counts for lack of evidence, which Buerhmann noted with regret to the family members present.</p> <p>"We were not able to shine light through part of the fog that lay over this trial," Buehrmann said. "That also fills with a certain sadness."</p> <p>Pleas are not entered in the German system but during the seven-month trial, Hoegel admitted to 43 of the killings, disputed five and said he couldn't remember the other 52.</p> <p>Hoegel testified that he had a "protected" childhood, free of violence. He said his grandmother and his father, who were both nurses, had been his role models for going into the profession.</p> <p>"Now I sit here fully convinced that I want to give every relative an answer," Hoegel said during the trial. <p>"To each and every one of you I sincerely apologize for all that I have done," he said.</p> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More U.S. and World News Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/06/WTTG_TrumpDDAY%20_OP_4_CP__1559822059515.jpg_7358381_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/06/WTTG_TrumpDDAY%20_OP_4_CP__1559822059515.jpg_7358381_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/06/WTTG_TrumpDDAY%20_OP_4_CP__1559822059515.jpg_7358381_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/06/WTTG_TrumpDDAY%20_OP_4_CP__1559822059515.jpg_7358381_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/06/WTTG_TrumpDDAY%20_OP_4_CP__1559822059515.jpg_7358381_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Trump marks 75th anniversary of D-Day at Normandy" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump tells D-Day veterans they're among greatest Americans</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 05:15AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 07:57AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>(AP) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday lauded the heroism of American and Allied service members who participated in the D-Day invasion that changed the fortunes of World War II, saying they "are among the very greatest Americans who will ever live."</p><p>Trump joined other world leaders at Normandy American Cemetery in France to honor those who died and participated in the battle.</p><p>The president described the 130,000 service members who fought as the "citizens of free and independent nations, united by their duty to their compatriots and to millions yet unborn."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/woman-says-husband-died-of-same-illness-as-md-couple-pa-woman-in-dominican-republic-last-year" title="Woman says husband died in Dominican Republic last year, similar to recent deaths of Americans there" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/05/Woman_says_husband_died_of_illness_in_D__0_7357484_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/05/Woman_says_husband_died_of_illness_in_D__0_7357484_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/05/Woman_says_husband_died_of_illness_in_D__0_7357484_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/05/Woman_says_husband_died_of_illness_in_D__0_7357484_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/05/Woman_says_husband_died_of_illness_in_D__0_7357484_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dawn McCoy was preparing to mark the one year anniversary of her husband David Harrison’s death on July 14th in the Dominican Republic because she feels his spirit is there. Now, she’s canceled her trip." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman says husband died in Dominican Republic last year, similar to recent deaths of Americans there</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lauren DeMarco, FOX 5 DC</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 09:13PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 05:47AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dawn McCoy was preparing to mark the one year anniversary of her husband David Harrison’s death on July 14th in the Dominican Republic because she feels his spirit is there. Now, she’s canceled her trip because she was shocked to hear about the recent deaths of three other Americans in the country. </p><p>“When it came up that they died from the same exact thing as my husband I thought ‘No, no.... there’s no way two people could die of the same exact thing,’” said McCoy. </p><p>RELATED: Maryland couple found dead in Dominican Republic hotel room</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/amazon-delivery-drone" title="Amazon unveils new delivery drone; will take flight 'in months'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/AMAZON_PRIME_AIR_DRONE_060519_1559768069276_7355452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/AMAZON_PRIME_AIR_DRONE_060519_1559768069276_7355452_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/AMAZON_PRIME_AIR_DRONE_060519_1559768069276_7355452_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/AMAZON_PRIME_AIR_DRONE_060519_1559768069276_7355452_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/05/AMAZON_PRIME_AIR_DRONE_060519_1559768069276_7355452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Amazon unveiled its latest Prime Air delivery drone design. (Courtesy of Amazon.com Inc.)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Amazon unveils new delivery drone; will take flight 'in months'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JOSEPH PISANI, AP Retail Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 04:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 05:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Amazon said Wednesday that it plans to use self-driving drones to deliver packages to shoppers' home in the coming months.</p><p>The online shopping giant did not give exact timing or say where the drones will be making deliveries.</p><p>Amazon said its new drones use computer vision and machine learning to detect and avoid people or laundry clotheslines in backyards when landing.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 