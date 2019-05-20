< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Forecasters monitor system in the tropics, could become cyclone this week Posted May 20 2019 08:18AM EDT
Updated May 20 2019 08:19AM EDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Forecasters are monitoring a system in the tropics that could develop into a short-lived subtropical or tropical cyclone this week. </p> <p>Fox 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas says that a large area of clouds and disorganized showers southwest of Bermuda has a 60 percent chance of developing in the next 48 hours. However, she acknowledges that this will be short-lived and is moving away from Florida.</p> <p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="415" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FKristinGiannasFox35%2Fposts%2F2196316803818222%3A0&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

Fox 35 meteorologist Jayme King added to this, stating that if this develops, it will be brief and cause no issues for Florida.

The National Hurricane Center tweeted on Sunday that if this area of low pressure develops, it may become a short-lived subtropical or tropical cyclone by Tuesday.

130p Sunday: An area of low pressure expected to form SW of Bermuda has a 40% (medium) chance of becoming a short-lived subtropical or tropical cyclone by Tuesday while moving to the N or NE. Interests in Bermuda should monitor this system's progress. More https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/iQbBNRBtcs — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 19, 2019





Hurricane Season officially begins on June 1st.

Stay weather aware with the Fox 35 Weather Authority app. iOS users can download it HERE, while Andriod users can download it HERE.

