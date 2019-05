- Forecasters are monitoring a system in the tropics that could develop into a short-lived subtropical or tropical cyclone this week.

Fox 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas says that a large area of clouds and disorganized showers southwest of Bermuda has a 60 percent chance of developing in the next 48 hours. However, she acknowledges that this will be short-lived and is moving away from Florida.

Fox 35 meteorologist Jayme King added to this, stating that if this develops, it will be brief and cause no issues for Florida.

The National Hurricane Center tweeted on Sunday that if this area of low pressure develops, it may become a short-lived subtropical or tropical cyclone by Tuesday.

130p Sunday: An area of low pressure expected to form SW of Bermuda has a 40% (medium) chance of becoming a short-lived subtropical or tropical cyclone by Tuesday while moving to the N or NE. Interests in Bermuda should monitor this system's progress. More https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/iQbBNRBtcs — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 19, 2019





Hurricane Season officially begins on June 1st.

