e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story428965783" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 Biden on racism: White people 'can never fully understand' addthis:title="Biden on racism: White people 'can never fully understand'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428965783.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-428965783");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-428965783-406143549"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/31/GETTY_biden_103118_1540985018691_6330070_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/31/GETTY_biden_103118_1540985018691_6330070_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/31/GETTY_biden_103118_1540985018691_6330070_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/31/GETTY_biden_103118_1540985018691_6330070_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/31/GETTY_biden_103118_1540985018691_6330070_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428965783-406143549" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/31/GETTY_biden_103118_1540985018691_6330070_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/31/GETTY_biden_103118_1540985018691_6330070_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/31/GETTY_biden_103118_1540985018691_6330070_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/31/GETTY_biden_103118_1540985018691_6330070_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/31/GETTY_biden_103118_1540985018691_6330070_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images</figcaption> By BILL BARROW, Associated Press
Posted Sep 16 2019 07:09AM EDT
Updated Sep 16 2019 07:10AM EDT (AP)</strong> - Visiting a black church bombed by the Ku Klux Klan during the civil rights era, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden framed current racial tensions as part of an enduring struggle that is older than the nation.</p><p>"In a centuries long campaign of violence, fear, trauma, brought upon black people in this country, the domestic terrorism of white supremacy has been the antagonist of our highest ideals since before the founding of this country," Biden told the 16th Street Baptist Church congregation in downtown Birmingham on Sunday as they commemorated the 56th anniversary of the bombing that killed four black girls in 1963.</p><p>"It's in the wake of these before-and-after moments," Biden added, "when the choice between good and evil is starkest."</p><p>Biden's appearance comes at an inflection point for Democrats' 2020 leader in the polls. He is trying to capitalize on his strength among older black voters while navigating criticism from some African American and other nonwhite leaders, particularly younger ones, who take a skeptical view of the 76-year-old white man's willingness and ability to address systemic racism.</p><p>During his 20 minutes at the pulpit, Biden condemned institutional racism as the direct legacy of slavery and lamented that the nation has "never lived up to" the ideals of equality written into its founding documents. But then he added a more personal note - perhaps the closest he would come to addressing his detractors. "Those who are white try," Biden said, "but we can never fully understand."</p><p>The former vice president called out the names of the bombing victims - Addie Mae Collins, Denise McNair, Carole Robertson and Cynthia Wesley - and he drew nods of affirmation as he warned that "the same poisonous ideology that lit the fuse on 16th Street" has yielded more recent tragedies, including in 2015 at a black church in South Carolina, in 2018 at a Jewish synagogue in Pittsburgh and in August at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart frequented by Latino immigrants.</p><p>The Birmingham church, Biden said, offers an example to those communities and a nation he said must recommit itself to "giving hate no safe harbor - demonizing no one, not the poor, the powerless, the immigrant or the 'other.'"</p><p>From his long time in government, first as a senator and then vice president to Barack Obama, the first black president, Biden has deep ties in the black community. Though Biden didn't mention President Donald Trump in his remarks, he has made withering critiques of the president's rhetoric and policies on race and immigration a central feature of his candidacy.</p><p>Yet Biden sometimes draws searing appraisals from younger nonwhite activists who point to complexities in his record. That includes his references to working productively alongside segregationist senators in the 1970s to distrust over his lead role in a 1994 crime law that critics frame as partially responsible for mass incarceration, especially black men.</p><p>The dynamics flared up again Thursday after Biden, during a Democratic debate, offered a sometimes incoherent answer when asked how the nation should confront the legacy of slavery. At one point, Biden suggested nonwhite parents use a play a record player to help their children with verbal and cognitive development. That led to a social media firestorm and commentary that Biden takes a paternalistic view of black and brown America even as he hammers Trump for emboldening more obvious forms of racism.</p><p>Author Anand Giridharadas called Biden's answer "appalling - and disqualifying" for "implying that black parents don't know how to raise their own children."</p><p>Biden's audience Sunday seemed more to reflect his relative popularity with black voters.</p><p>Parishioners wielded their cellphones when he arrived with Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, a white politician beloved in the church for his role as the lead prosecutor who secured convictions decades after the bombing occurred. The congregation gave Biden a standing ovation when he completed his remarks.</p><p>Alvin Lewis, a 67-year-old usher at 16th Street Baptist, said the welcome doesn't necessarily translate to votes. But as Lewis and other congregants offered their assessment of race relations in the United States under Trump, they tracked almost flawlessly the arguments Biden has used to anchor his campaign.</p><p>"Racism has reared its head in a way that's frightening for those of us who lived through it before," Lewis said, recalling that he was at home, about "20 blocks from here" when the Klan bomb went off at 10:22 a.m. on Sept. 15, 1963. "No matter what anyone says, what comes out of the president of the United States' mouth means more than anything," Lewis added, saying Trump "has brought out some nastier times in this country's history."</p><p>Antoinette Plump, a 60-year-old who took in the service alongside lifelong member Doris Coke, 92, said racism "was on the back burner" until Trump "brought out all the people who are so angry."</p><p>Coke, who was at the church on that Sunday in 1963, said, "We've come a long way." But she nodded her head as Plump denounced Trump.</p><p>Nearby sat Fay Gaines, a Birmingham resident who was in elementary school in 1963 - just a few years younger than the girls who died.</p><p>Gaines said she's heard and read criticisms about Biden. Asked whether she'd seen his "record players" answer in the debate, she laughed and said she did. But he remains on her "short list" of preferred candidates.</p><p>"I think there may just be a generational divide," she said of the reaction. "People who lived through all these struggles maybe can understand how to deal with the current situation a little better."</p><p>That means, she said, recognizing a politician's core values.</p><p>"I trust Joe Biden," she said. "History matters. More U.S. and World News Stories src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/MCSO_THOMAS%20ANTIONE%20and%20SHAKEETA%20LASHA%20ADAMS_091619_1568641081748.jpg_7659617_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/MCSO_THOMAS%20ANTIONE%20and%20SHAKEETA%20LASHA%20ADAMS_091619_1568641081748.jpg_7659617_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/MCSO_THOMAS%20ANTIONE%20and%20SHAKEETA%20LASHA%20ADAMS_091619_1568641081748.jpg_7659617_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/MCSO_THOMAS%20ANTIONE%20and%20SHAKEETA%20LASHA%20ADAMS_091619_1568641081748.jpg_7659617_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/MCSO_THOMAS%20ANTIONE%20and%20SHAKEETA%20LASHA%20ADAMS_091619_1568641081748.jpg_7659617_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. North Carolina woman kept as sex slave, beaten, tortured in front of children in hotel rooms, police
Posted Sep 16 2019 09:39AM EDT
Updated Sep 16 2019 09:41AM EDT
A North Carolina woman was held as a sex slave and repeatedly tortured in two hotel rooms and two suspects have been arrested in connection with the case, police said on Friday .
The woman, whose identity was not released, was "forced into sexual acts with random men" and "physically and mentally punished... if she failed to meet a certain quota financially," the Pineville Police Department said in a news release.
At two national hotels in Pineville, about 15 miles south of Charlotte, the woman was verbally abused, choked in ice baths and branded with a hot coat hanger, police said. The violence unfolded in front of her two children who were occasionally beaten with a belt but not sexually abused, investigators added. Black bear takes a stroll through Colorado Springs neighborhood
Posted Sep 16 2019 09:31AM EDT
A black bear was filmed on a leisurely stroll through a community in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on September 14.
This video, filmed by a local woman called Ali Duran, shows the bear wandering along a street near Quail Lake, according to local media.
The bear seems unbothered by the cacophony of dog barks it appears to have set off in an otherwise peaceful neighborhood.

At least 44 bodies stuffed in over 100 bags discovered buried in well in Mexico
Posted Sep 15 2019 04:49PM EDT
Updated Sep 15 2019 06:48PM EDT
Authorities in Mexico have identified at least 44 bodies that were discovered among over 100 black bags that were found earlier this month buried in a well in the western part of the country.
The mutilated human remains were discovered Sept. 3 in a well located just outside the city of Guadalajara in the western state of Jalisco after residents reportedly complained about the smell.
"It saddens me to speak in this way, but society has a right to know what is happening," Jalisco security cabinet chief Macedonio Tamez Guajardo told Mexican news outlet Milenio . Get the App Now! Click Here › Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/truck3_1568641255063_7659537_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/truck3_1568641255063_7659537_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/truck3_1568641255063_7659537_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/truck3_1568641255063_7659537_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;HCSO" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Florida man's stolen pick-up truck containing urn of daughter's ashes found, officials say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/north-carolina-woman-kept-as-sex-slave-beaten-tortured-in-front-of-children-in-hotel-rooms-police" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/MCSO_THOMAS%20ANTIONE%20and%20SHAKEETA%20LASHA%20ADAMS_091619_1568641081748.jpg_7659617_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/MCSO_THOMAS%20ANTIONE%20and%20SHAKEETA%20LASHA%20ADAMS_091619_1568641081748.jpg_7659617_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/MCSO_THOMAS%20ANTIONE%20and%20SHAKEETA%20LASHA%20ADAMS_091619_1568641081748.jpg_7659617_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/MCSO_THOMAS%20ANTIONE%20and%20SHAKEETA%20LASHA%20ADAMS_091619_1568641081748.jpg_7659617_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/MCSO_THOMAS%20ANTIONE%20and%20SHAKEETA%20LASHA%20ADAMS_091619_1568641081748.jpg_7659617_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>North Carolina woman kept as sex slave, beaten, tortured in front of children in hotel rooms, police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/kittens-take-a-ride-with-st-johns-county-deputy-after-being-rescued" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/kitten%20pd_1568640289674.png_7659529_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/kitten%20pd_1568640289674.png_7659529_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/kitten%20pd_1568640289674.png_7659529_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/kitten%20pd_1568640289674.png_7659529_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/kitten%20pd_1568640289674.png_7659529_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kittens take a ride with St. Johns County deputy after being rescued</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/black-bear-takes-a-stroll-through-colorado-springs-neighborhood" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/STORYFUL_black%20bear_091619_1568640638050.png_7659612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/STORYFUL_black%20bear_091619_1568640638050.png_7659612_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/STORYFUL_black%20bear_091619_1568640638050.png_7659612_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/STORYFUL_black%20bear_091619_1568640638050.png_7659612_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/STORYFUL_black%20bear_091619_1568640638050.png_7659612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Black bear takes a stroll through Colorado Springs neighborhood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/3-year-old-raises-money-with-lemonade-stand-for-police-k-9" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/lemondade_1568635952588_7659309_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/lemondade_1568635952588_7659309_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/lemondade_1568635952588_7659309_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/lemondade_1568635952588_7659309_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/16/lemondade_1568635952588_7659309_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Germantown&#x20;Police&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>3-year-old raises money with lemonade stand for police K-9</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 