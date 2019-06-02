Reb Baker said his brother was flown to Huntsville Hospital, where he was in a coma and in critical condition. Later he updated followers with the news that a brain scan had shown “subtle” damage. On May 27, he posted that he “lost my brother/best friend.”
Reb Baker told AL.com that his brother, whose oldest son had recently graduated high school, had suffered an allergic reaction to the copperhead bite, which set off “a whole chain of events.”
“His organs just couldn’t recover,” he told AL.com.
There are two different types of copperhead snakes found in Alabama, and they are the most frequently encountered venomous snake in the state, according to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. While they are not known to be aggressive, they may strike when stepped on or handled, but the bite is rarely fatal.
"Of all known venomous snakes in the United States, copperheads have the least toxic venom," according to the department's website.
According to AL.com the extended family had gathered at the Smith Lake house for the holiday weekend. In addition to his son and brother, Baker is survived by his wife and their 12-year-old son.
Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a law that bans red-light traffic cameras in Texas.
Abbott on Saturday tweeted that he’d signed the law approved during the legislative session that ended on Memorial Day. The ban takes effect Sept. 1.
The suspected gunman in a Virginia Beach massacre that killed 12 had notified a superior of his intention to resign.
City manager Dave Hansen said at a news conference Sunday that "the perpetrator's performance was satisfactory" and that he was an employee "in good standing" at the Virginia Beach city department where he worked.
Hansen said in response to a reporter's question that the shooter had notified his chain of command of his intention to quit his job via email on Friday, hours before the shooting.
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - A hike in the Superstition Mountains with her dog turned out to be a nightmare for one Valley woman when her dog was attacked by a rattlesnake.
More hikers and their dogs seem to be going outdoors as we've had cooler weather than usual. But a simple hike almost turned deadly for Nellie, who now needs her eye removed because of a rattlesnake bite.
It's been seven months since Amanda Medell and her dog, Nellie, became a family. For these two, hiking is a hobby.