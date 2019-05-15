A Georgia correctional worker is asking Governor Kemp to direct state agencies to allow employees to wear religious clothing.

Jalanda Calhoun, who is Muslim, works at Rogers State Prison in Reidsville. She says she converted to Islam in January. That means wearing a hijab, a scar that covers hair, ears, and neck. Calhoun provided FOX 5 News a copy of a letter written by the warden in February. It says she cannot wear the hijab.

"When I first had to remove my hijab, my sisters and brothers just thought it was the craziest thing they ever heard," says Calhoun. "They just wanted me to push the issue, fight the issue because they knew I was right for what I was doing, and they knew the prison was wrong."