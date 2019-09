- We now have our 10th named storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season.

In the 11:00 a.m. update, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) says that Tropical Storm Jerry is located about 855 miles east of the Leeward Islands. The storm is currently moving west-northwest at 14 mph and packing maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

The system will be near the northern Leeward Islands Thursday night or Friday.

Jerry is expected to strengthen and become a Category 1 hurricane on Friday. NHC says it's too early to tell if the storm will have any direct impacts on the islands.

The current forecast track has Jerry curving away from the United States this weekend, staying north of Puerto Rico, Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas.

Meanwhile, the NHC is keeping an eye on two more systems.

Hurricane Humberto remains as a Category 3 storm as it continues to churn out in the Atlantic. Humberto is located 195 miles west of Bermuda packing maximum sustained winds of 120 mph. Great news is that Humberto continues to move away from the U.S.

Tropical depression Imelda is bringing heavy rain to portions of the Texas coast. Significant flash flooding is expected to as the storm moves inland over eastern Texas during the next couple of days.

