In addition, reps for Yellowstone offered the following statement on the story to Fox News:
"Thermal area safety is an extremely important part of any trip to Yellowstone. We ask visitors to take the Yellowstone Pledge before coming to the park and to read the park Visitor Guide for more information on safety, rules and regulations," a spokesperson said on Sept. 17. "Detailed information can also be found on the Yellowstone National Park app which will operate without cell service as long as it is downloaded before entering the park."
It would hardly be the first time, however, that bad behavior at Old Faithful has made headlines.
In September 2018, a Yellowstone visitor was ticketed for walking too close to the famous geyser and reportedly urinating on it.
In August 2019, another Yellowstone tourist went viral for all the wrong reasons when he walked dangerously close to Old Faithful and allegedly flipped off a disapproving crowd.
As noted by Travel + Leisure, the geyser erupts boiling hot water every hour or so, shooting out around 3,700 gallons as high as 184 feet in the air during a regular eruption. The hot water is about 204 degrees Fahrenheit, with steam scorching up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Posted Sep 17 2019 05:16PM EDT
Updated Sep 17 2019 06:32PM EDT
KFC is not afraid to push boundaries with releases like the Cheetos Fried Chicken Sandwich, and now the fast-food chain is releasing a fried chicken sandwich with glazed doughnuts as buns.
The restaurant announced Tuesday that it will test the combination of glazed doughnuts and fried chicken as well as a Fried Chicken & Donut sandwich for a limited time only in Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia, and Pittsburgh.
“Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts brings two all American classics together, with a delicious pairing of KFC’s world-famous fried chicken, coupled with a fresh glazed donut,” the chain said in a press release. “Served hot and fresh, no matter the time of day, the donuts create a tasty flavor experience in every bite.”
Posted Sep 17 2019 04:34PM EDT
Volcanic eruptions can often be devastating to nearby regions, but a remote volcano in Russia is responsible for some beautiful sunsets, according to researchers.
The volcano Raikoke shot aerosols into the air in June, ones that Lars Kalnajs, a research associate at the University of Colorado, says are responsible for turning the sky a purple hue in different parts of the globe.
Posted Sep 17 2019 03:27PM EDT
Updated Sep 17 2019 04:02PM EDT
Doctors in China are making an example of a patient who allegedly got so drunk she swallowed a 6-inch spoon and forgot about it the next day.
The patient, described as hailing from East China’s Shandong Province, reportedly went to the People’s Hospital of Jimo District earlier this month for stomach pain.
An X-ray revealed the 6-inch spoon in her abdomen to be the cause, AsiaWire reported. Rather than open her stomach, Dr. Fan Guangxue decided on a gastroscopy procedure, which involves inserting a thin tube down a patient’s throat.