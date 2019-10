- Services have been announced for a trooper who lost his life while on-duty last week.

31-year-old Trooper Tracy Vickers was killed Friday morning after hitting some construction equipment and crashing into a vehicle on State Road 408 near the Conway Road exit in Orlando.

A memorial service will be held for Vickers at the First Baptist Church of Orlando (Main Sanctuary) on Thursday morning. A procession will immediately follow the service. It will go from the church to Woodlawn Memorial Park.

To those in the public who would like to honor the life of Vickers, a public viewing will occur on Wednesday between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Orlando (Henry Chapel).

"We’re all heartbroken at this tragic loss," said Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Colonel Gene Spaulding during a news conference. "He was on the midnight shift on the Turnpike and returning to his residence at the end of the shift."

Spaulding described Vickers as a 'trooper's trooper,' stating that he "served as a field training officer, he trained and mentored new troops, and he also served on FHP's quick response force, responding to hurricanes, civil unrest and other major incidents."

"I couldn’t believe it could be one of our own. Very humble, very quiet, very professional. Extremely smart guy," Retired FHP Chief Joe Lopez said. He added that Vickers was often seen smiling and had exciting plans for the future. "He has a fiancée, and they were supposed to get married next year."

Vickers grew up in Central Florida with his family and was also a Navy veteran.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, which could take months. No one else was injured.