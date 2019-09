- A second Orange County school bus was caught on the train tracks, just a few days another bus was photographed under a crossing guard. This second bus was packed with students. One of those students told FOX 35 the bus almost hit a train.

The district says now the driver is not on the roads. Cell phone video shows the moments a train track crossing arm comes down on a school bus. Then the driver pulls through. The video was sent to us by a student in the West Orange High School Marching Band. West Orange band parents have a lot of questions.

“That’s crazy, and he just kept going so. what are ya’ll going ot do about that?” asked Shontese Sears, whose daughter is in the band’s color guard.

Orange County Public Schools confirms the incident, saying it happened when the band and some parents were on their way back from a game at Boone High School Friday night. The students who shot the video says it happened on West Kaley Street, coming so close to the tracks, she says the bus was almost hit by a train.

The district told FOX 35 “the safety of our students is our top priority.” They say the driver is not driving for now, pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

“It’s concerning as a parent that he’s going through, and our kids, their safety,” said Scott Cheesebrew, whose son is in the band.

“That’s crazy. It’s not safe. You know you put your kids in these people’s safety. You expect them to follow the rules and laws and regulations but they’re not,” said Sears.