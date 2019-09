- The Winter Park Mayor is running for a position within the Orange County Commission.

Winter Park Mayor and small business owner Steve Leary filed papers to run for Orange County Commission, District 5.

Leary is in his second term as Mayor, as he was originally elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2018 with 72 percent of the vote.

“Winter Park Mayor Steve Leary has quietly undertaken the transformation of that city from being Orlando’s most venerable suburb to being perhaps Central Florida’s most admired city for its future prospects and has done so in one of the toughest political environments in the region," FloridaPolitics.com reported.

"I’m especially proud of our efforts to increase and improve greenspace in the City, provide additional and better recreational amenities for residents and guests and responsibly manage growth in Winter Park,” said Mayor Leary.

