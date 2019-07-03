< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Trump 2020 campaign manager: President is 'set' for four more years, can 'beat anybody' Trump 2020 campaign manager: President is 'set' for four more years, can 'beat anybody'
Posted Jul 03 2019 11:38AM EDT   alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 11:38AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416095516" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale isn't worried about whoever emerges as the Democratic challenger next year and is confident the president will win four more years in the White House.</p> <p>"I think the president could beat anybody. The momentum we're seeing right now. I mean look... one hundred five million raised, a hundred million cash on hand. What we're seeing overall the president success is overseas, the momentum behind this president right now is like nothing that history has ever seen," Parscale <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-2020-campaign-manager-trump-is-set-for-four-more-years">said Tuesday on "The Story with Martha MacCallum"</a> dismissing Democratic presidential contenders Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg's rise in the polls and campaign fundraising.</p> <p>The Trump campaign announced Tuesday that its re-election operation raised a whopping $105 million in the second quarter, significantly more than Democrats have been pulling in.</p> <p>A Quinnipiac poll released Tuesday showed Joe Biden at 22 percent, down 8 points from a prior poll in June. Harris, meanwhile, soared from just 7 percent to 20 percent in the latest survey, putting her in a statistical tie with the Democratic powerhouse. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren held steady at 14 percent.</p> <p>Parscale touted Trump's success in his presidency so far, saying that will fuel his re-election.</p> <p>"We're not even in the main portion of the campaign yet where we're already raising large numbers, this president in the voice he has, the message he can control, in the way he can control what's happening on the media. No one can touch this," Parscale said.</p> <p>"And I think the president is set for four more years."</p> <p>MacCallum asked the campaign manager how the president would respond to the promises being made by Democrats including free college and health care. Parscale gave Trump red for correcting the Affordable Care Act and said the administration would have to talk about the "rising college prices."</p> <p>Parscale also said Republican and Latino voters looked "strong" for 2020.</p> <p>"I think the Republican Party is in a strong position with Latino voters and other demographics. Florida Democrat says those 'making fun' of members of Congress online should be 'prosecuted'

Posted Jul 03 2019 10:23AM EDT
Updated Jul 03 2019 10:25AM EDT

Democrat Rep. Frederica Wilson said people who are "making fun" of members of Congress online should be "prosecuted."

The Florida congresswoman made the comments on Tuesday outside of the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children in her home state.

"Those people who are online making fun of members of Congress are a disgrace, and there is no need for anyone to think that is unacceptable [sic]," Wilson said. src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/GETTY_federico%20wilson_070319_1562163722804.png_7472005_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/GETTY_federico%20wilson_070319_1562163722804.png_7472005_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/GETTY_federico%20wilson_070319_1562163722804.png_7472005_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/GETTY_federico%20wilson_070319_1562163722804.png_7472005_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/GETTY_federico%20wilson_070319_1562163722804.png_7472005_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida Democrat says those 'making fun' of members of Congress online should be 'prosecuted'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 10:23AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 10:25AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Democrat Rep. Frederica Wilson said people who are "making fun" of members of Congress online should be "prosecuted."</p><p>The Florida congresswoman made the comments on Tuesday outside of the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children in her home state.</p><p>"Those people who are online making fun of members of Congress are a disgrace, and there is no need for anyone to think that is unacceptable [sic]," Wilson said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/florida-gov-desantis-lists-net-worth-of-284-605" title="Florida Gov. Florida Gov. DeSantis lists net worth of $284,605

Posted Jul 02 2019 08:17PM EDT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is no Rick Scott when it comes to wealth.

DeSantis ended 2018 with a net worth of $283,604.52, far below that of predecessor Scott, who listed his wealth as about $232 million last year. DeSantis took office in January and Scott is now a U.S. senator.

A financial disclosure form filed with the state Monday shows DeSantis has nearly $127,000 in savings and about $3,600 in stocks. It also listed the value of a Ponte Vedra Beach house as $450,000. He had a mortgage of just more than $263,000 and a Sallie Mae loan for $33,500. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida Gov. DeSantis lists net worth of $284,605</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 08:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is no Rick Scott when it comes to wealth.</p><p>DeSantis ended 2018 with a net worth of $283,604.52, far below that of predecessor Scott, who listed his wealth as about $232 million last year. DeSantis took office in January and Scott is now a U.S. senator.</p><p>A financial disclosure form filed with the state Monday shows DeSantis has nearly $127,000 in savings and about $3,600 in stocks. It also listed the value of a Ponte Vedra Beach house as $450,000. Voting rights group raising money to pay felons' fees

By MIKE SCHNEIDER, Associated Press
Posted Jul 02 2019 04:48PM EDT

Advocates who successfully campaigned for a referendum restoring voting rights to Florida's felons have launched a fund to help pay outstanding fees and fines that could prevent former convicts from voting.

Leaders of a voting rights group, the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, said at a news conference Tuesday that it hopes to raise $3 million through fundraising.

An estimated 1.4 million felons were given the chance to vote after a ballot measure, Amendment 4, passed last November. Of that number, about half a million have unpaid fees or fines that could prevent them from registering under legislation signed into law last week by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Voting rights group raising money to pay felons' fees</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MIKE SCHNEIDER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 04:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Advocates who successfully campaigned for a referendum restoring voting rights to Florida's felons have launched a fund to help pay outstanding fees and fines that could prevent former convicts from voting.</p><p>Leaders of a voting rights group, the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, said at a news conference Tuesday that it hopes to raise $3 million through fundraising.</p><p>An estimated 1.4 million felons were given the chance to vote after a ballot measure, Amendment 4, passed last November. Of that number, about half a million have unpaid fees or fines that could prevent them from registering under legislation signed into law last week by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Most Recent

Deputies searching for leads after bicyclist dies following brain injury

Trump 2020 campaign manager: President is 'set' for four more years, can 'beat anybody'

The Cheesecake Factory is giving out free Oreo cheesecake slices for 4th of July

Nevada trooper pulls over hearse carrying corpse in carpool lane: police

Indian man, 20, wakes up at his own funeral after being pronounced dead by doctors src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/emma%20ramierez_1562168415431.png_7472362_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/emma%20ramierez_1562168415431.png_7472362_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/emma%20ramierez_1562168415431.png_7472362_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/emma%20ramierez_1562168415431.png_7472362_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/emma%20ramierez_1562168415431.png_7472362_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Deputies searching for leads after bicyclist dies following brain injury</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/trump-2020-campaign-manager-president-is-set-for-four-more-years-can-beat-anybody-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_070319_1562167953812.png_7472355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_070319_1562167953812.png_7472355_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_070319_1562167953812.png_7472355_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_070319_1562167953812.png_7472355_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_070319_1562167953812.png_7472355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump 2020 campaign manager: President is 'set' for four more years, can 'beat anybody'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/the-cheesecake-factory-is-giving-out-free-oreo-cheesecake-slices-for-4th-of-july" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/oreo%201_1562167151931.png_7472079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/oreo%201_1562167151931.png_7472079_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/oreo%201_1562167151931.png_7472079_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/oreo%201_1562167151931.png_7472079_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/oreo%201_1562167151931.png_7472079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>The Cheesecake Factory is giving out free Oreo cheesecake slices for 4th of July</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/nevada-trooper-pulls-over-hearse-carrying-corpse-in-carpool-lane-police" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/Nevada%20Highway%20patrol_hearse_070319_1562166680763.png_7472329_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/Nevada%20Highway%20patrol_hearse_070319_1562166680763.png_7472329_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/Nevada%20Highway%20patrol_hearse_070319_1562166680763.png_7472329_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/Nevada%20Highway%20patrol_hearse_070319_1562166680763.png_7472329_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/Nevada%20Highway%20patrol_hearse_070319_1562166680763.png_7472329_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO&#x3a;&#x20;Nevada&#x20;Highway&#x20;Patrol" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Nevada trooper pulls over hearse carrying corpse in carpool lane: police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/unusual/indian-man-20-wakes-up-at-his-own-funeral-after-being-pronounced-dead-by-doctors" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/21/casket%20coffin_1487709766800_2782336_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/21/casket%20coffin_1487709766800_2782336_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/21/casket%20coffin_1487709766800_2782336_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/21/casket%20coffin_1487709766800_2782336_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/21/casket%20coffin_1487709766800_2782336_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Will&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Indian man, 20, wakes up at his own funeral after being pronounced dead by doctors</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 