data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> President Trump's tweets against liberal congresswomen called racist

Posted Jul 15 2019 07:25AM EDT
Updated Jul 15 2019 07:26AM EDT fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=President Trump's tweets against liberal congresswomen called racist&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/president-trump-s-tweets-against-liberal-congresswomen-called-racist" data-title="President Trump's tweets against liberal congresswomen called racist" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/president-trump-s-tweets-against-liberal-congresswomen-called-racist" addthis:title="President Trump's tweets against liberal congresswomen called racist"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418186815.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418186815");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418186815-418186489"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418186815-418186489" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/president-trump-s-tweets-against-liberal-congresswomen-called-racist">JONATHAN LEMIRE and CALVIN WOODWARD, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 Related Headlines

Thousands protest Trump immigration policies
Acosta stepping down
Arnold Schwarzenegger jabs Donald Trump
AZ congressman favors Trump impeachment inquiry
Acosta stepping down, Trump says href="/news/politics/trump-says-labor-secretary-acosta-stepping-down-move-comes-after-criticism-of-his-handling-of-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/12/T%20ACOSTA%20EPSTEIN%201_KTVU429d_146_mxf_KTVU4754_146_m_00.00.00.00_1562939822750.png_7517808_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Acosta stepping down</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/schwarzenegger-jabs-donald-trump-after-comments-about-apprentice-ratings-were-misinterpreted"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/GETTY-Arnold%20Schwarzenegger_1562945663653.jpg_7517892_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Arnold Schwarzenegger jabs Donald Trump</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/arizona-rep-gallego-favors-trump-impeachment-inquiry"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/11/05/RubenGallego_1446764067182_445680_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>AZ congressman favors Trump impeachment inquiry</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/united-states-secretary-of-labor-alexander-acosta-stepping-down-trump-says"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/12/GETTY_Acosta_1562939163782_7517758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Acosta stepping down, Trump says</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WASHINGTON (AP)</strong> - Starkly injecting race into his criticism of liberal Democrats, President Donald Trump said four congresswomen of color should go back to the "broken and crime infested" countries they came from, ignoring the fact that all of the women are American citizens and three were born in the U.S. His attack drew a searing condemnation from Democrats who labeled the remarks racist and breathtakingly divisive.</p><p>Following a familiar script, Republicans remained largely silent after Trump's Sunday morning broadsides against the four women. But the president's nativist tweets caused Democrats to set aside their internal rifts to rise up in a united chorus against the president.</p><p>House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Trump wants to "make America white again." Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, after jousting for days with Pelosi, said Trump "can't conceive of an America that includes us."</p><p>Trump, who has a long history of making racist remarks, was almost certainly referring to Ocasio-Cortez and her House allies in what's become known as "the squad." The others are Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. Only Omar, from Somalia, is foreign-born.</p><p>Ocasio-Cortez swiftly denounced his remarks . "Mr. President, the country I 'come from,' & the country we all swear to, is the United States," she tweeted, adding that "You rely on a frightened America for your plunder." Omar also addressed herself directly to Trump in a tweet, writing: "You are stoking white nationalism (because) you are angry that people like us are serving in Congress and fighting against your hate-filled agenda."</p><p>Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, summed up the Democratic response: "Racial arsonist strikes again. Shut. Your. Reckless. Mouth."</p><p>With his tweet, Trump inserted himself further into a rift between Pelosi and Ocasio-Cortez, just two days after he offered an unsolicited defense of the Democratic speaker. Pelosi has been seeking to minimize Ocasio-Cortez's influence in the House Democratic caucus in recent days, prompting Ocasio-Cortez to accuse Pelosi of trying to marginalize women of color.</p><hr><p><strong>READ MORE POLITICAL NEWS:</strong></p><ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/beto-o-rourke-says-he-and-wife-amy-are-descended-from-people-who-owned-slaves">Beto O'Rourke says he and wife Amy are descendants of slave owners</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/facebook-instant/pence-acknowledges-tough-stuff-at-border-detention-centers">Pence acknowledges 'tough stuff' at border detention centers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/total-cost-tallied-for-desantis-israel-trip">Total cost tallied for DeSantis Israel trip</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/despite-us-warnings-russian-s-400-systems-land-in-turkey">Despite US warnings, Russian S-400 systems land in Turkey</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/rough-total-for-trump-s-july-fourth-extravaganza-54m">Rough total for Trump's July Fourth extravaganza: $5.4M</a></li> </ul><hr><p>"She is not a racist," Trump said of Pelosi on Friday.</p><p>On Sunday, Trump's tone took a turn.</p><p>"So interesting to see 'Progressive' Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run," he tweeted.</p><p>"Why don't they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done."</p><p>He added: "These places need your help badly, you can't leave fast enough. I'm sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!"</p><p>The attacks may have been meant to widen the divides within the Democrat caucus, which has been riven by internal debate over how far left to go in countering Trump and over whether to proceed with impeachment proceedings against the president. Instead, the president's tweets, which evoked the trope of telling black people to go back to Africa, brought Democrats together.</p><p>"Let's be clear about what this vile comment is: A racist and xenophobic attack on Democratic congresswomen," tweeted Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic presidential candidate.</p><p>Another 2020 contender, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, tweeted at the president: "This is racist. These congresswomen are every bit as American as you - and represent our values better than you ever will."</p><p>Few Republicans weighed in on the president's comments. Congressional leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, did not respond to requests for comment, nor did Sen. Tim. Scott of South Carolina, the only Republican black senator.</p><p>Mark Morgan, the acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, in a previously scheduled appearance on "Face the Nation" on CBS, said only: "You're going to have to ask the president what he means by those specific tweets."</p><p>Shortly after the tweets, and a later presidential post defending the harsh scenes at a border detention facility where hundreds of migrant men are being held in sweltering, foul-smelling conditions, Trump left the White House to go golfing at his Virginia club.</p><p>Trump appeared unbowed Sunday night when he returned to Twitter to say it was "so sad" to see Democrats sticking up for the women. "If the Democrat Party wants to continue to condone such disgraceful behavior," he tweeted, "then we look even more forward to seeing you at the ballot box in 2020!"</p><p>It was far from the first time that Trump has been accused of holding racist views.</p><p>In his campaign kickoff in June 2015, Trump deemed many Mexican immigrants "rapists." In 2017, he said there good people on "both sides" of the clash in Charlottesville, Virginia, between white supremacists and anti-racist demonstrators that left one counter-protester dead. Last year, during a private White House meeting on immigration, Trump wondered why the United States was admitting so many immigrants from "shithole countries" like African nations.</p><p>Repeatedly, Trump has painted arriving immigrants as an "infestation" and he has been slow in condemning acts of violence committed by white supremacists. And he launched his political career with false claims that President Barack Obama was not born in the United States.</p><p>Despite his history of racist remarks, Trump has paid little penalty in his own party.</p><p>Though a broad array of Republicans did speak out against his reaction to Charlottesville, they have largely held their tongues otherwise, whether it be on matter of race or any other Trump provocation. Fearful of his Twitter account and sweeping popularity among Republican voters, GOP lawmakers have largely tried to ignore the provocative statements.</p><p>Sen. Kamala Harris, a Democratic presidential hopeful from California, tweeted, "Let's call the president's racist attack exactly what it is: un-American."</p><p>Ocasio-Cortez, who is of Puerto Rican descent, was born in the Bronx, New York, and raised in suburban Westchester County.</p><p>Pressley, the first black woman elected to the House from Massachusetts, was born in Cincinnati.</p><p>Omar, the first Somali native elected to Congress and one of its first Muslim women, was born in Somalia but spent much of her childhood in a Kenyan refugee camp as civil war tore apart her home country. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Beto O'Rourke says he and wife Amy are descendants of slave owners</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 09:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 10:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke announced on Twitter that he and his wife Amy have a more "personal connection" when it comes to the legacy of slavery in the United States.</p><p>O'Rourke posted a tweet Sunday, along with a link from medium.com , saying, "I was recently given documents showing that both Amy and I are descended from people who owned slaves.</p><p>Something that we've been talking about in town hall meetings -- the legacy of slavery in the United States -- now has a much more personal connection. I was recently given documents showing that both Amy and I are descended from people who owned slaves. https://t.co/rGKKLqcoKf — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) July 15, 2019</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/president-trump-tells-liberal-democratic-women-to-leave-the-us" title="President Trump tells liberal Democratic women to leave the U.S." data-articleId="418081056" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071419_1563125813146.png_7522170_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071419_1563125813146.png_7522170_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071419_1563125813146.png_7522170_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071419_1563125813146.png_7522170_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071419_1563125813146.png_7522170_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>President Trump tells liberal Democratic women to leave the U.S.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JONATHAN LEMIRE and CALVIN WOODWARD, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 09:48AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 01:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump on Sunday assailed a group of Democratic congresswomen of color as foreign-born troublemakers who should go back to the "broken and crime infested places from which they came," ignoring the fact that the women are American citizens and all but one was born in the U.S.</p><p>Trump's tweets drew sharp rebukes from Democrats, who derided his remarks as racist. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the president wants to "make America white again." Meantime Republican Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, a Trump critic who recently took steps to leave his party, called the remarks "racist and disgusting."</p><p>Trump was almost certainly referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and her allies in what's become known as "the squad." The others are Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. Only Omar, from Somalia, is foreign-born.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/pence-acknowledges-tough-stuff-at-border-detention-centers" title="Pence acknowledges 'tough stuff' at border detention centers" data-articleId="417915733" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/12/5FRI%20PENCE%20BORDER%202_00.00.02.09_1562987267047.png_7519697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/12/5FRI%20PENCE%20BORDER%202_00.00.02.09_1562987267047.png_7519697_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/12/5FRI%20PENCE%20BORDER%202_00.00.02.09_1562987267047.png_7519697_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/12/5FRI%20PENCE%20BORDER%202_00.00.02.09_1562987267047.png_7519697_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/12/5FRI%20PENCE%20BORDER%202_00.00.02.09_1562987267047.png_7519697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Vice President Mike Pence toured two detention facilities on the Texas border Friday, where hundreds of men were crowded in sweltering cages without cots. At a news conference, he acknowledged it as, &quot;tough stuff.&quot;&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pence acknowledges 'tough stuff' at border detention centers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 11:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 11:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) -- Vice President Mike Pence toured two detention facilities on the Texas border Friday, including a Border Patrol station where hundreds of men were crowded in sweltering cages without cots.</p><p>Some of the men said they were hungry and had been held there for 40 days or longer.</p><p>"Look, this is tough stuff," Pence acknowledged at a later news conference.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/jury-selection-begins-for-man-accused-of-killing-his-family"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/28/grant%20amato_1548674197639.png_6681795_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="grant amato_1548674197639.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Jury selection begins for man accused of killing his family</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/weakened-barry-still-poses-flood-tornado-risks-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/barry%20601am%20071519_1563184915880.png_7522670_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="barry 601am 071519_1563184915880.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Weakened Barry still poses flood, tornado risks</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-forecast-july-15-2019"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/071519%20heat%20index_1563184189797.png_7522664_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="071519 heat index_1563184189797.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hot and humid day ahead, heat index breaks into the triple digits</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/16-year-old-girl-on-boogie-board-bitten-by-shark-in-florida-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/14/Sarasota_teen_bitten_by_shark_off_coast__2_7522482_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Sarasota_teen_bitten_by_shark_off_coast__2_20190715021047-401385"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>16-year-old girl from Sarasota bitten by shark off north Florida coast</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here --></section> </div><p></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4599_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4599"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/president-trump-s-tweets-against-liberal-congresswomen-called-racist" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_071519_1563189742325.png_7522871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>President Trump's tweets against liberal congresswomen called racist</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/cbp-finds-17m-in-methamphetamine-inside-suv-at-us-mexico-border" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/US%20Customs%20and%20Border%20Protection%20Brownsville_meth_071519_1563189354968.jpg_7522869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/US%20Customs%20and%20Border%20Protection%20Brownsville_meth_071519_1563189354968.jpg_7522869_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/US%20Customs%20and%20Border%20Protection%20Brownsville_meth_071519_1563189354968.jpg_7522869_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/US%20Customs%20and%20Border%20Protection%20Brownsville_meth_071519_1563189354968.jpg_7522869_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/US%20Customs%20and%20Border%20Protection%20Brownsville_meth_071519_1563189354968.jpg_7522869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>CBP finds $1.7M in methamphetamine inside SUV at U.S.- Mexico border</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-dad-who-raped-1-year-old-daughter-posted-videos-on-dark-web-gets-70-years-report" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/DOJ_james%20lockhart_071519_1563187855088.jpg_7522858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/DOJ_james%20lockhart_071519_1563187855088.jpg_7522858_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/DOJ_james%20lockhart_071519_1563187855088.jpg_7522858_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/DOJ_james%20lockhart_071519_1563187855088.jpg_7522858_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/DOJ_james%20lockhart_071519_1563187855088.jpg_7522858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="James&#x20;Lockhart&#x20;has&#x20;pleaded&#x20;to&#x20;charges&#x20;of&#x20;producing&#x2c;&#x20;distributing&#x2c;&#x20;and&#x20;possessing&#x20;child&#x20;pornography&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;DOJ&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida dad who raped 1-year-old daughter, posted videos on dark web, gets 70 years: report</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/adam-sandler-helps-raise-15g-for-thirst-project-in-honor-of-late-disney-star-cameron-boyce" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_adam%20sandler_071519_1563186656417.png_7522674_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_adam%20sandler_071519_1563186656417.png_7522674_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_adam%20sandler_071519_1563186656417.png_7522674_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_adam%20sandler_071519_1563186656417.png_7522674_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_adam%20sandler_071519_1563186656417.png_7522674_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Hector&#x20;Vivas&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;NETFLIX" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Adam Sandler helps raise $15G for Thirst Project in honor of late Disney star Cameron Boyce</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/weakened-barry-still-poses-flood-tornado-risks-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/barry%20601am%20071519_1563184915880.png_7522670_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/barry%20601am%20071519_1563184915880.png_7522670_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/barry%20601am%20071519_1563184915880.png_7522670_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/barry%20601am%20071519_1563184915880.png_7522670_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/barry%20601am%20071519_1563184915880.png_7522670_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Weakened Barry still poses flood, tornado risks</h3> </a> </li> </ul> 