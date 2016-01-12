< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Governor signs bill creating hurdles to change constitution a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411495307");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411495307-73546804"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/01/12/florida-capitol_1452635647689_714055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/01/12/florida-capitol_1452635647689_714055_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/01/12/florida-capitol_1452635647689_714055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/01/12/florida-capitol_1452635647689_714055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/01/12/florida-capitol_1452635647689_714055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411495307-73546804" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/01/12/florida-capitol_1452635647689_714055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/01/12/florida-capitol_1452635647689_714055_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/01/12/florida-capitol_1452635647689_714055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/01/12/florida-capitol_1452635647689_714055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, Posted Jun 07 2019 10:46PM EDT (AP)</strong> - Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation Friday that creates more hurdles for citizens to change the Florida Constitution through petition drives.</p> <p>The bill signed into law without comment requires paid petition gatherers to register with the secretary of state, outlaws paying gatherers based on the number of signatures they collect and creates fines if petitions aren't turned in within 30 days. The petitions also must include the name and permanent address of the gatherer.</p> <p>Democrats said that will discourage people from collecting petitions in an amendment process that's already difficult. Republicans said it will help prevent fraud and keep out-of-state interests from meddling with the Florida Constitution.</p> <p>Last year it was an amendment that restored voting rights for most felons once they've completed their sentences. In 2016 it was an amendment that legalized medical marijuana.</p> <p>Current law requires petitioners to gather more than 766,000 signatures to place a proposed amendment on the ballot.</p> <p>DeSantis on Friday signed a total of 38 bills recently passed by the Legislature. Some other notable measures:</p> <p>- A bill requiring state prison officials to provide incarcerated women with feminine hygiene products, toothbrushes and toothpaste and certain kinds of soap. It also imposes new rules on male corrections officers in their interactions with female inmates.</p> <p>- An extension of Florida's "Good Samaritan" law providing limited immunity from prosecution for people who report alcohol or drug overdoses. The changes would include immunity for such things as possession of drug paraphernalia, providing alcohol to someone under 21 or possession of alcohol by a person under 21.</p> <p>- A bill allowing medical personnel to carry guns when they are involved in tactical law enforcement duties, such as assignment with a SWAT team. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Local governments, state square off on gun law</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 11:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Leon County circuit judge Friday heard arguments in a challenge by 33 cities and counties to a state law that imposes strict penalties if local officials regulate firearms.</p><p>Judge Charles Dodson did not immediately rule on the constitutionality of the law, giving attorneys until 5 p.m. Thursday to file written proposed orders.</p><p>Florida since 1987 has barred cities and counties from passing regulations that are stricter than state firearms laws. But in 2011, lawmakers went further by approving a series of penalties that local governments and officials can face if they violate the prohibition.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/expert-florida-democrats-need-500-000-more-voters" title="Expert: Florida Democrats need 500,000 more voters" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/Florida_Democrats_discuss_2020_strategy__0_7366263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/Florida_Democrats_discuss_2020_strategy__0_7366263_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/Florida_Democrats_discuss_2020_strategy__0_7366263_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/Florida_Democrats_discuss_2020_strategy__0_7366263_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/Florida_Democrats_discuss_2020_strategy__0_7366263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 NewsEdge at 11 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Expert: Florida Democrats need 500,000 more voters</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MIKE SCHNEIDER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 11:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hundreds of Florida Democrats have gathered at Walt Disney World Resort, to discuss strategy ahead of the 2020 election year. Several notable politicians were in attendance, including former Tallahassee mayor and gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum. Gillum calls Florida pivotal in the upcoming general election.</p><p>“I think the president has constituency here, but I think we’ve got more. What we have to do is get out there and organize that constituency and turn them out,” he said.</p><p>Florida Democrats need to register a half million more voters before the 2020 presidential election if they hope for the Sunshine State's 29 electoral votes go to their candidate, an elections expert told party leaders.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/ethics-panel-signs-off-on-gillum-settlement" title="Ethics panel signs off on Gillum settlement" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/29/GETTY_andrew%20gillum_012919_1548777732623.png_6687618_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/29/GETTY_andrew%20gillum_012919_1548777732623.png_6687618_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/29/GETTY_andrew%20gillum_012919_1548777732623.png_6687618_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/29/GETTY_andrew%20gillum_012919_1548777732623.png_6687618_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/29/GETTY_andrew%20gillum_012919_1548777732623.png_6687618_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Joe Skipper/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ethics panel signs off on Gillum settlement</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jim Turner, News Service of Florida </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 09:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>TALLAHASSEE --- A state ethics panel Friday approved a $5,000 fine for former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum despite some concerns a settlement wasn’t tough enough or that he has claimed vindication in a probe into his actions while serving as Tallahassee mayor.</p><p>The seven-member Florida Commission on Ethics, in a voice vote, accepted the settlement, which included dropping four of five charges of ethics violations. The probe involved trips Gillum took to Costa Rica and New York, a boat ride around the Statue of Liberty and a ticket to the Broadway hit, “Hamilton.”</p><p>Barry Richard, an attorney for Gillum, said he agreed to the single charge, which Richard said revolved around the boat trip. Richard said the trip may not have exceeded a $100 limit on gifts from lobbyists but violated Gillum’s “code of conduct.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/9-year-old-girl-s-uncle-charged-in-her-death"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/Bertholet%20Fify-Mugshot_1559965309233.jpg_7366554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Bertholet Fify-Mugshot_1559965309233.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>9-year-old girl's uncle charged in her death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/expert-florida-democrats-need-500-000-more-voters"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/florida-democrats-Orlando_1559962672951_7366447_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="florida-democrats-Orlando_1559962672951.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Expert: Florida Democrats need 500,000 more voters</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/uber-to-start-helicopter-service"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/uber-helicopter_1559964014177_7366611_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="uber-helicopter_1559964014177.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Uber to start helicopter service</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/trump-seems-to-say-moon-is-part-of-mars-in-confusing-tweet-criticizing-nasas-plan-for-another-visit"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_trumpmoonsplit_img_1559955319625_7365945_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="President Donald Trump and a close-up image of the moon are shown in file photos. id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/feds-seek-to-expand-hunting-at-wildlife-refuge" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/getty_huntingfile_060519_1559779055660_7356870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/getty_huntingfile_060519_1559779055660_7356870_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/getty_huntingfile_060519_1559779055660_7356870_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/getty_huntingfile_060519_1559779055660_7356870_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/getty_huntingfile_060519_1559779055660_7356870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;hunter&#x20;holds&#x20;a&#x20;dead&#x20;grouse&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jeff&#x20;J&#x20;Mitchell&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Feds seek to expand hunting at wildlife refuge</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/local-governments-state-square-off-on-gun-law" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/01/25/open%20carry_1453773504717_762113_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/01/25/open%20carry_1453773504717_762113_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/01/25/open%20carry_1453773504717_762113_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/01/25/open%20carry_1453773504717_762113_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/01/25/open%20carry_1453773504717_762113_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Local governments, state square off on gun law</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/expert-florida-democrats-need-500-000-more-voters" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/florida-democrats-Orlando_1559962672951_7366447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/florida-democrats-Orlando_1559962672951_7366447_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/florida-democrats-Orlando_1559962672951_7366447_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/florida-democrats-Orlando_1559962672951_7366447_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/florida-democrats-Orlando_1559962672951_7366447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Expert: Florida Democrats need 500,000 more voters</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/uber-to-start-helicopter-service" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/uber-helicopter_1559964014177_7366611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/uber-helicopter_1559964014177_7366611_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/uber-helicopter_1559964014177_7366611_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/uber-helicopter_1559964014177_7366611_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/uber-helicopter_1559964014177_7366611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Uber to start helicopter service</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/governor-signs-bill-creating-hurdles-to-change-constitution-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/01/12/florida-capitol_1452635647689_714055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/01/12/florida-capitol_1452635647689_714055_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/01/12/florida-capitol_1452635647689_714055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/01/12/florida-capitol_1452635647689_714055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/01/12/florida-capitol_1452635647689_714055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Governor signs bill creating hurdles to change constitution</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> 