e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story423916651" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="423916651" data-article-version="1.0">Fox News Poll: Most back gun restrictions after shootings, Trump ratings down</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-423916651" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Fox News Poll: Most back gun restrictions after shootings, Trump ratings down&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/fox-news-poll-most-back-gun-restrictions-after-shootings-trump-ratings-down" data-title="Fox News Poll: Most back gun restrictions after shootings, Trump ratings down" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/fox-news-poll-most-back-gun-restrictions-after-shootings-trump-ratings-down" addthis:title="Fox News Poll: Most back gun restrictions after shootings, Trump ratings down"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423916651.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423916651");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423916651-375273399"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/11/26/GETTY_assault%20rifle_112618_1543258553272.png_6440045_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/11/26/GETTY_assault%20rifle_112618_1543258553272.png_6440045_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/11/26/GETTY_assault%20rifle_112618_1543258553272.png_6440045_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/11/26/GETTY_assault%20rifle_112618_1543258553272.png_6440045_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/11/26/GETTY_assault%20rifle_112618_1543258553272.png_6440045_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by George Frey/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by George Frey/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423916651-375273399" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/11/26/GETTY_assault%20rifle_112618_1543258553272.png_6440045_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/11/26/GETTY_assault%20rifle_112618_1543258553272.png_6440045_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/11/26/GETTY_assault%20rifle_112618_1543258553272.png_6440045_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/11/26/GETTY_assault%20rifle_112618_1543258553272.png_6440045_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/11/26/GETTY_assault%20rifle_112618_1543258553272.png_6440045_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by George <aside id='related-headlines423916651' class="mod-inline headlines-related">
<h4>Related Headlines</h4>
<ul class="list thumbs">
<li>
<a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/police-respond-to-active-shooting-scene-in-tioga-possibly-two-officers-shot">
<span>Suspect surrenders after 6 officers shot</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/spouse-of-texas-mass-shooting-victim-welcomes-all-to-funeral-1">
<span>TX shooting victim's spouse invites all to funeral</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/local-news/group-opposes-museum-for-pulse-nightclub-massacre-1">
<span>Group opposes museum for Pulse nightclub massacre</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/politics/biden-says-he-was-vp-at-time-of-parkland-shooting-in-latest-campaign-gaffe">
<span>Biden says he was VP at time of Parkland shooting</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/entertainment/universal-cancels-release-of-the-hunt-amid-recent-mass-shootings">
<span>Universal cancels release of 'The Hunt'</span>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</aside> style="background:url(https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/14/vlcsnap-2019-08-15-00h04m32s77_1565843289372_7594055_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Suspect surrenders after 6 officers shot</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/spouse-of-texas-mass-shooting-victim-welcomes-all-to-funeral-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/08/14/GETTY---El-Paso-Victim-Margie-Reckard_1565805176243_7592526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>TX shooting victim's spouse invites all to funeral</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/group-opposes-museum-for-pulse-nightclub-massacre-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/06/12/pulse-memorial1_1528858677366_5659221_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Group opposes museum for Pulse nightclub massacre</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/biden-says-he-was-vp-at-time-of-parkland-shooting-in-latest-campaign-gaffe"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/Biden_misstates_locations_of_mass_shooti_0_7573700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Biden says he was VP at time of Parkland shooting</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/universal-cancels-release-of-the-hunt-amid-recent-mass-shootings"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/10/universal_1565470807690_7585828_ver1.0_160_90.PNG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Universal cancels release of 'The Hunt'</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - In the wake of two mass shootings, overwhelming and bipartisan majorities of voters favor background checks on gun buyers and taking guns from people who are a danger to themselves or others, according to the latest Fox News Poll. Two-thirds also support a ban on “assault weapons,” although that majority is largely driven by Democrats.</p> <p>But asked to choose one or the other, voters would rather live in a country where gun ownership is legal than one where guns are banned.</p> <p>The poll was conducted August 11-13, about a week after mass shootings involving assault-style weapons in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. The alleged El Paso shooter reportedly penned an anti-immigrant manifesto. The motive of the alleged Dayton shooter is unknown.</p> <p>An equal number, 56 percent, place a great deal of blame for mass shootings on easy access to guns and a lack of services for mentally ill people with violent tendencies. Four in 10 blame expressions of white nationalism (40 percent) and inadequate parenting (39 percent). About a third point to sentiments expressed by President Trump (34 percent) and anti-immigrant sentiment (33 percent). Less than a quarter say violent video games (23 percent) and sentiments expressed by Democratic political leaders (15 percent).</p> <p>Democrats are most likely to blame easy access to guns (79 percent), expressions of white nationalism (62 percent), and Trump (59 percent). For Republicans, it’s a lack of services for mental illness (60 percent), bad parenting (54 percent), and access to guns (32 percent).</p> <p>When voters are asked to say in their own words why mass shootings happen more often in the U.S. than elsewhere, their top three responses are: access to guns (35 percent), mental health issues (22 percent), and Trump rhetoric (10 percent).</p> <p>On specific measures to reduce gun violence, there’s broad support for requiring criminal background checks on all gun buyers (90 percent) and passing “red flag” laws that allow police to take guns from people shown to be a danger to themselves or others (81 percent).</p> <p>Fewer, although still a sizable 67 percent majority, favor banning assault rifles and semi-automatic weapons. That’s up from 60 percent in 2018. Support includes over half of those living in a gun-owner household (53 percent). Over half of independents (58 percent) and an overwhelming majority of Democrats (86 percent) favor a ban. Republicans split 46-46 percent, which is a shift from 2018 when it was 41 favor vs. 56 oppose.</p> <p>Most Democrats (88 percent) and Republicans (75 percent) favor “red flag” laws, as do voters in gun households (77 percent). Universal background checks are favored by 9 in 10 Democrats (92 percent), Republicans (89 percent), and gun households (93 percent).</p> <p>Some 71 percent think the government has the ability to reduce gun violence, yet only 18 percent feel it’s extremely or very likely Congress will act this year -- and 42 percent say there’s no chance at all.</p> <hr /> <p><strong>READ MORE POLITICAL NEWS:</strong></p> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/lawmaker-targets-white-nationalism-white-supremacy">Lawmaker targets white nationalism, white supremacy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/morgan-adds-1-million-to-minimum-wage-fight">Morgan adds $1 million to minimum wage fight</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/fdle-to-continue-epstein-probe-death-won-t-alter-investigation">FDLE to continue Epstein probe, death won't alter investigation</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/trump-administration-overhauls-endangered-species-protections-in-what-critics-call-major-rollback">Trump administration overhauls endangered species protections in what critics call major rollback</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/new-trump-administration-rules-can-deny-green-cards-for-immigrants-on-food-stamps">New Trump administration rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps</a></li> </ul> <hr /> <p>Approval of Trump’s response to the shootings stands at 37 percent, and 46 percent think the administration has made the country less safe from mass shootings. For comparison, 32 percent think Trump has made the country less safe from Islamic terrorist attacks.</p> <p>In addition, more than three times as many believe a mass shooting by an American citizen is a bigger threat than a terrorist attack by Islamic terrorists (60-17 percent). And 32 percent are less likely to attend a large-scale event since the recent shootings -- that’s 12 points higher than the 20 percent who felt that way after 9/11 (October 2001).</p> <p>Still, by a 57-34 percent margin, voters would rather live in a country where guns are legal, and 38 percent report someone in their household owns a gun.</p> <p>Meanwhile, the president’s job ratings are increasingly negative in the shooting aftermath, as 59 percent say Trump is “tearing the country apart,” compared to 31 percent who feel he’s “drawing the country together.” Two years ago it was 56-33 percent (August 2017).</p> <p>Sixty-five percent of Republicans and 54 percent of conservatives think he’s drawing the country together, while 92 percent of Democrats, 74 percent of non-whites, 59 percent of independents, and 53 percent of whites say tearing the country apart.</p> <p>Overall, 56 percent of voters disapprove of Trump’s performance, up from 51 percent in July. Record numbers of men (53 percent), white men (46 percent), and independents (64 percent) disapprove. His disapproval rating has only been higher once: 57 percent in October 2017.</p> <p>Currently, 43 percent of voters approve of Trump, down from 46 percent last month.</p> <p>The National Rifle Association receives similar marks: 42 percent have a favorable view, down from 49 percent in 2018. Forty-seven percent have an unfavorable opinion. This is the first time the organization has had a net negative rating. Positive views of the NRA are also down among gun-owner households: 56 percent versus 67 percent last year.</p> <p><strong>Pollpourri</strong></p> <p>The mood of the electorate is blah.</p> <p>Fifty-nine percent of voters are unhappy with the way things are going in the country. That’s higher than the 53 percent who were dissatisfied at Trump’s 100-day mark (April 2017). Among partisans, Republicans (73 percent) alone are satisfied, as most Democrats (86 percent) and independents (63 percent) are dissatisfied.</p> <p>When thinking about their personal finances, 50 percent say they are “holding steady,” 26 percent “falling behind,” and 22 percent “getting ahead.” That’s unchanged since 2018.</p> <p>Most voters either disapprove (51 percent) of Trump’s tweeting or wish he would be more cautious (31 percent). Sixteen percent approve.</p> <p>Conducted August 11-13, 2019 under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company (R), this Fox News Poll includes interviews with 1,013 randomly chosen registered voters nationwide who spoke with live interviewers on both landlines and cellphones. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content featured-module">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/search-for-missing-boaters-out-of-port-canaveral">
<h3>Search for missing boaters out of Port Canaveral</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/annual-event-honors-fallen-kissimmee-police-officers-matt-baxter-sgt-sam-howard">
<h3>Annual event honors fallen Kissimmee police officers Matt Baxter, Sgt. Sam Howard</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/nypd-investigating-incident-at-fulton-st-station">
<h3>NYPD finds man wanted after 3 rice cookers found in Manhattan</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/terrifying-moments-when-family-pet-is-attacked">
<h3>Terrifying moments when family pet is attacked</h3>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</div>
<!-- end: STORY LIST --> Rashida Tlaib: Israel tried to silence me with demands for trip" data-articleId="424271795" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/16/Rep__Rashida_Tlaib__Israel_tried_to_sile_0_7599203_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/16/Rep__Rashida_Tlaib__Israel_tried_to_sile_0_7599203_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/16/Rep__Rashida_Tlaib__Israel_tried_to_sile_0_7599203_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/16/Rep__Rashida_Tlaib__Israel_tried_to_sile_0_7599203_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/16/Rep__Rashida_Tlaib__Israel_tried_to_sile_0_7599203_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="To then lifting the ban with restrictions so she could see her family - a grandmother in her 90s who lives in the West Bank. Then, she declined." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rep. Rashida Tlaib: Israel tried to silence me with demands for trip</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 10:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 10:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It has been 48 hours of back and forth - Israel first banning Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib from a work trip. </p><p>To then lifting the ban with restrictions so she could see her family - a grandmother in her 90s who lives in the West Bank. Then, she declined.</p><p>"It was pretty traumatic what I had to go through with the state of Israel and some of the demands that they were asking of me," she said Friday night. "My uncle, everybody was like, 'You are a U.S. congresswoman, we wanted to celebrate you. There will be a dark cloud over you if you come with them forcing you to bow down.'"</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/serious-weight-problem-trump-body-shames-supporter-at-rally-apparently-mistaking-him-for-protest" title="‘Serious weight problem': Trump mocks supporter at rally, apparently mistaking him for protester" data-articleId="424244275" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/___Go_home__start_exercising_____Trump_b_0_7597771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/___Go_home__start_exercising_____Trump_b_0_7597771_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/___Go_home__start_exercising_____Trump_b_0_7597771_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/___Go_home__start_exercising_____Trump_b_0_7597771_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/___Go_home__start_exercising_____Trump_b_0_7597771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump body-shamed his own supporter during a New Hampshire rally on Thursday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘Serious weight problem': Trump mocks supporter at rally, apparently mistaking him for protester</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 02:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 08:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump body-shamed his own supporter during a New Hampshire rally on Thursday, telling him to “go home, start exercising.” </p><p>The president’s rally at Southern New Hampshire University Arena was interrupted by protesters who were holding two banners that read “Jews Against the Occupation” and another disparaging Trump’s policies, according to the Washington Post . The man, who was wearing a “Trump 2020” shirt, was seated nearby and grabbed one of the protest banners and threw it over the balcony, the report said.</p><p>Trump then halted his speech, turned around and looked at the commotion behind him. Security had arrived to escort the protesters out of the venue. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/judge-raises-new-questions-in-felons-voting-fight" title="Judge raises new questions in felons voting fight" data-articleId="424082069" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/28/jail-cell_1440765408643_133726_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/28/jail-cell_1440765408643_133726_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/28/jail-cell_1440765408643_133726_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/28/jail-cell_1440765408643_133726_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/28/jail-cell_1440765408643_133726_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Judge raises new questions in felons voting fight</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dara Kam, News Service of Florida </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 11:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 11:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A federal judge added a new twist Thursday in the legal battle over whether convicted felons who’ve served their time behind bars should be required to pay court-ordered financial obligations before voting rights are restored.</p><p>Plaintiffs in the case are challenging a state law that carries out a constitutional amendment granting voting rights to felons “who have completed all terms of their sentence, including parole or probation.” The amendment, approved by voters in November, excluded people “convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense.”</p><p>Under a measure approved by the Republican-dominated Legislature this spring and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, felons have to pay all “financial obligations” ordered by courts as part of sentencing --- including fees, fines and restitution --- to be eligible to have their voting rights restored.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/search-for-missing-boaters-out-of-port-canaveral"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/17/missing_boaters_1566094434573_7600737_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="missing_boaters_1566094434573.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Search for missing boaters out of Port Canaveral</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/annual-event-honors-fallen-kissimmee-police-officers-matt-baxter-sgt-sam-howard"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/17/baxter%20and%20howard%20shields_1566083608403.jpg_7600285_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="baxter and howard shields_1566083608403.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Annual event honors fallen Kissimmee police officers Matt Baxter, Sgt. Sam Howard</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/nypd-investigating-incident-at-fulton-st-station"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/16/rice-cooker-suspect_1565968558976_7597509_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The NYPD was searching for a person of interest in connection with two rice cookers found inside a lower Manhattan subway station Friday." title="rice-cooker-suspect_1565968558976-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NYPD finds man wanted after 3 rice cookers found in Manhattan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/terrifying-moments-when-family-pet-is-attacked"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/16/dog-attacks-dog-surveillance_1566013506827_7599505_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="dog-attacks-dog-surveillance_1566013506827.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Terrifying moments when family pet is attacked</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header>
<section class="mod-wrapper bg-white">
<div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story featured hide-story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/utah-royals-defeat-orlando-pride-2-0-1" >
<h3>Utah Royals defeat Orlando Pride 2-0</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/cocoa-officers-wrangle-small-gator-relocate-the-reptile" >
<h3>Cocoa officers wrangle small gator, relocate the reptile</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/florida-missing-child-alert-tanner-swears-4" >
<h3>Florida Missing Child Alert: Tanner Swears, 4</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/search-for-missing-boaters-out-of-port-canaveral" >
<h3>Search for missing boaters out of Port Canaveral</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/annual-event-honors-fallen-kissimmee-police-officers-matt-baxter-sgt-sam-howard" >
<h3>Annual event honors fallen Kissimmee police officers Matt Baxter, Sgt. Sam Howard</h3>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>
</div>
<!-- end: STORY LIST --> https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Utah Royals defeat Orlando Pride 2-0</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/cocoa-officers-wrangle-small-gator-relocate-the-reptile" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/17/tiny%20gator_1566086565192.jpg_7600621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/17/tiny%20gator_1566086565192.jpg_7600621_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/17/tiny%20gator_1566086565192.jpg_7600621_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/17/tiny%20gator_1566086565192.jpg_7600621_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/17/tiny%20gator_1566086565192.jpg_7600621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cocoa officers wrangle small gator, relocate the reptile</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/florida-missing-child-alert-tanner-swears-4" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/17/2c7edf69-1417-4fff-8fea-9a37b4838cc1_1566085525507_7600296_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/17/2c7edf69-1417-4fff-8fea-9a37b4838cc1_1566085525507_7600296_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/17/2c7edf69-1417-4fff-8fea-9a37b4838cc1_1566085525507_7600296_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/17/2c7edf69-1417-4fff-8fea-9a37b4838cc1_1566085525507_7600296_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/17/2c7edf69-1417-4fff-8fea-9a37b4838cc1_1566085525507_7600296_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida Missing Child Alert: Tanner Swears, 4</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/search-for-missing-boaters-out-of-port-canaveral" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/17/missing_boaters_1566094434573_7600737_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/17/missing_boaters_1566094434573_7600737_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/17/missing_boaters_1566094434573_7600737_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/17/missing_boaters_1566094434573_7600737_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/17/missing_boaters_1566094434573_7600737_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Search for missing boaters out of Port Canaveral</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/annual-event-honors-fallen-kissimmee-police-officers-matt-baxter-sgt-sam-howard" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/17/baxter%20and%20howard%20shields_1566083608403.jpg_7600285_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/17/baxter%20and%20howard%20shields_1566083608403.jpg_7600285_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/17/baxter%20and%20howard%20shields_1566083608403.jpg_7600285_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/17/baxter%20and%20howard%20shields_1566083608403.jpg_7600285_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/17/baxter%20and%20howard%20shields_1566083608403.jpg_7600285_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Annual event honors fallen Kissimmee police officers Matt Baxter, Sgt. 