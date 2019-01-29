< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Ethics panel signs off on Gillum settlement Ethics panel signs off on Gillum settlement
Posted Jun 07 2019 09:38PM EDT class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411479305.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411479305");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411479305-386276961"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/29/GETTY_andrew%20gillum_012919_1548777732623.png_6687618_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/29/GETTY_andrew%20gillum_012919_1548777732623.png_6687618_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/29/GETTY_andrew%20gillum_012919_1548777732623.png_6687618_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/29/GETTY_andrew%20gillum_012919_1548777732623.png_6687618_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/29/GETTY_andrew%20gillum_012919_1548777732623.png_6687618_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Joe Skipper/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Joe Skipper/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411479305-386276961" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/29/GETTY_andrew%20gillum_012919_1548777732623.png_6687618_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/29/GETTY_andrew%20gillum_012919_1548777732623.png_6687618_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/29/GETTY_andrew%20gillum_012919_1548777732623.png_6687618_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/29/GETTY_andrew%20gillum_012919_1548777732623.png_6687618_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/29/GETTY_andrew%20gillum_012919_1548777732623.png_6687618_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Joe Skipper/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo by Joe Skipper/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa By Jim Turner, News Service of Florida
Posted Jun 07 2019 09:38PM EDT (NSF)</strong> - TALLAHASSEE --- A state ethics panel Friday approved a $5,000 fine for former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum despite some concerns a settlement wasn’t tough enough or that he has claimed vindication in a probe into his actions while serving as Tallahassee mayor.</p> <p>The seven-member Florida Commission on Ethics, in a voice vote, accepted the settlement, which included dropping four of five charges of ethics violations. The probe involved trips Gillum took to Costa Rica and New York, a boat ride around the Statue of Liberty and a ticket to the Broadway hit, “Hamilton.”</p> <p>Barry Richard, an attorney for Gillum, said he agreed to the single charge, which Richard said revolved around the boat trip. Richard said the trip may not have exceeded a $100 limit on gifts from lobbyists but violated Gillum’s “code of conduct.”</p> <p>“This was vigorously litigated with the state’s lawyers,” Richard said after the commission hearing. “The reason that the fine was what it was, is because they didn’t feel like their case was that strong and they were not prepared to go to trial on it. That’s how settlements happen.”</p> <p>But Commissioner Kimberly Rezanka, a Republican from Cocoa, noted that similar settlements drew higher fines and public censures in the past.</p> <p>Also, Commissioner Joanne Leznoff, a Republican from Tallahassee, acknowledged that it is difficult to prove Gillum engaged in any “quid pro quo,” but she was concerned Gillum didn’t enter into the settlement “in good faith.”</p> <p>“I believe that because on the day of the settlement, he issued a statement that he has been vindicated, that he did not knowingly violate state ethics laws, where he had just that day admitted that he had,” said Leznoff, who joined Rezanka in voting against the settlement.</p> <p>When the settlement was announced in mid-April, Gillum issued a statement describing the end of the case as “vindication. The results confirm what I’ve said all along --- the facts matter and I never knowingly violated any ethics laws.”</p> <p>Richard said Friday that Gillum’s vindication statement reflects the settlement.</p> <p>“I think when you’re charged with five things, most of which are very serious, and the state drops four of them, and the only one left is not very serious, I would consider that a vindication,” Richard said.</p> <p>Elizabeth Miller, an attorney who negotiated the settlement in her role as advocate for the ethics commission, told the panel Friday there was “insufficient evidence” to pursue all the allegations and described the negotiations as “intense.”</p> <p>The settlement was reached just before the case was set to go before an administrative law judge.</p> <p>In January, the ethics commission unanimously found probable cause that Gillum, as Tallahassee mayor, violated ethics laws for allegedly accepting gifts from Tallahassee entrepreneur Adam Corey and undercover FBI agents posing as developers. Corey had been a close friend of Gillum and lobbied city officials.</p> <p>The commission found probable cause that Gillum accepted gifts with a value of more than $100 from a lobbyist or vendor of the city and failed to report the gifts.</p> <p>The accusations against Gillum became a theme for now-Gov. Ron DeSantis during a heated campaign leading to November’s election, in which the Republican narrowly edged out the former mayor. The campaign drew a national spotlight, in part, because of Gillum’s attempt to become the state’s first black governor.</p> <p>The commission’s acceptance of the settlement came as federal prosecutors appear to be looking at potential “misuse or misreporting” of campaign money tied to the 2018 Democratic gubernatorial nominee.</p> <p>While the campaign money is unrelated to the ethics case, the Tampa Bay Times has reported that a subpoena has been issued. The full scope of the federal probe remains unclear. More Politics Stories

President Trump suspends plan to impose tariff on Mexican products
By FOX 10 Staff
Posted Jun 07 2019 08:42PM EDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 09:31PM EDT

PHOENIX (FOX 10/AP) -- President Donald Trump said Friday he is suspending plans to impose tariffs on imports from Mexico.

The President announced his decision in two tweets made on his verified Twitter account.

I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Trump__Mexico_tariff_plan_suspended_0_7366018_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Trump__Mexico_tariff_plan_suspended_0_7366018_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Trump__Mexico_tariff_plan_suspended_0_7366018_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Trump__Mexico_tariff_plan_suspended_0_7366018_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Trump__Mexico_tariff_plan_suspended_0_7366018_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump said Friday he is suspending plans to impose tariffs on imports from Mexico." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>President Trump suspends plan to impose tariff on Mexican products</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:42PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 09:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10/AP) -- President Donald Trump said Friday he is suspending plans to impose tariffs on imports from Mexico.</p><p>The President announced his decision in two tweets made on his verified Twitter account.</p><p>I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to.... — Donald J. Preparations underway for June 18 presidential visit to Orlando
By Robert Guaderrama, FOX 35 ORLANDO
Posted Jun 07 2019 07:27PM EDT

Some 17,000 people are expected to fill Orlando's Amway Center to witness President Donald Trump launch his 2020 re-election run.

However, the City of Orlando is preparing for tens of thousands more to pour into downtown, to be part of the action. The crowds pose serious traffic issues, so the city is putting a plan together to help alleviate some of the congestion.

"We will be identifying specific road closures from the secret service, we'll be providing alternate routes of travel to get into the city and we'll be providing parking information as well to get people into garages and other available parking in the downtown to try to get people in and out as quickly as possible," said Billy Hattaway, City of Orlando Transportation Department Director. The crowds pose serious traffic issues, so the city is putting a plan together to help alleviate some of the congestion.</p><p>“We will be identifying specific road closures from the secret service, we’ll be providing alternate routes of travel to get into the city and we’ll be providing parking information as well to get people into garages and other available parking in the downtown to try to get people in and out as quickly as possible,” said Billy Hattaway, City of Orlando Transportation Department Director.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/trump-launches-blistering-attack-on-nasty-vindictive-horrible-pelosi" title="Trump launches blistering attack on 'nasty, vindictive, horrible' Pelosi" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/23/TZ%20PELOSI%20TRUMP%20TWEETS_00.00.04.24_1548253949768.png_6658771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/23/TZ%20PELOSI%20TRUMP%20TWEETS_00.00.04.24_1548253949768.png_6658771_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/23/TZ%20PELOSI%20TRUMP%20TWEETS_00.00.04.24_1548253949768.png_6658771_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/23/TZ%20PELOSI%20TRUMP%20TWEETS_00.00.04.24_1548253949768.png_6658771_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/23/TZ%20PELOSI%20TRUMP%20TWEETS_00.00.04.24_1548253949768.png_6658771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Trump launches blistering attack on 'nasty, vindictive, horrible' Pelosi
Posted Jun 07 2019 07:47AM EDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 07:48AM EDT

President Trump has taken the gloves off in his ongoing feud with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Speaking exclusively to Fox News' Laura Ingraham in Normandy, France, in an interview that aired Thursday, the president first took time to pay tribute to the heroes who fought on D-Day 75 years ago, describing them as "incredibly brave people" who displayed incredible "valor."

RELATED: Florida woman stabs self, tells police she was 'tired of living in Trump's country' (Photo credit: Getty Images)" title="getty_trumpmoonsplit_img-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump seems to say moon is part of Mars in confusing tweet criticizing NASA's plan for another visit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/newlywed-plunges-to-her-death-while-video-recording-husband-beating-her"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Allissa%20Jenkins%20and%20Bradley%20Jenkins_1559954226968.jpg_7365830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Bradley Jenkins, 30, pictured in a booking photo alongside an undated image of Allissa Jenkins (née Martin). " title="Allissa Jenkins and Bradley Jenkins_1559954226968.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Newlywed plunges to her death while video recording husband beating her</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/recall-claires-jojo-siwa-makeup-set-recalled-for-asbestos-fda-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/FDA%20THUMB_1559952871845.JPG_7365914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Claire's and Beauty Plus cosmetic products have been recalled after testing positive for asbestos, the Food and Drug Administration announced on Thursday. (Photo Credit: FDA)" title="FDA THUMB_1559952871845.JPG-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Recall: Claire's JoJo Siwa Makeup Set recalled for asbestos, FDA says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/market-combating-plastic-use-with-embarrassing-bags-that-no-one-wants"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/ugly%20bag_1559954555162.png_7365922_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="East West Market is publicly shaming customers into using their reusable bags. (Photo by East West Market)" title="ugly bag_1559954555162.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Market combating plastic use with embarrassing bags that no one wants</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/ethics-panel-signs-off-on-gillum-settlement" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/29/GETTY_andrew%20gillum_012919_1548777732623.png_6687618_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/29/GETTY_andrew%20gillum_012919_1548777732623.png_6687618_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/29/GETTY_andrew%20gillum_012919_1548777732623.png_6687618_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/29/GETTY_andrew%20gillum_012919_1548777732623.png_6687618_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/29/GETTY_andrew%20gillum_012919_1548777732623.png_6687618_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Skipper&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Ethics panel signs off on Gillum settlement</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/trump-seems-to-say-moon-is-part-of-mars-in-confusing-tweet-criticizing-nasas-plan-for-another-visit" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_trumpmoonsplit_img_1559955319625_7365945_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_trumpmoonsplit_img_1559955319625_7365945_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_trumpmoonsplit_img_1559955319625_7365945_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_trumpmoonsplit_img_1559955319625_7365945_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_trumpmoonsplit_img_1559955319625_7365945_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;and&#x20;a&#x20;close-up&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;moon&#x20;are&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;file&#x20;photos&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump seems to say moon is part of Mars in confusing tweet criticizing NASA's plan for another visit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/newlywed-plunges-to-her-death-while-video-recording-husband-beating-her" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Allissa%20Jenkins%20and%20Bradley%20Jenkins_1559954226968.jpg_7365830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Allissa%20Jenkins%20and%20Bradley%20Jenkins_1559954226968.jpg_7365830_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Allissa%20Jenkins%20and%20Bradley%20Jenkins_1559954226968.jpg_7365830_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Allissa%20Jenkins%20and%20Bradley%20Jenkins_1559954226968.jpg_7365830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Allissa%20Jenkins%20and%20Bradley%20Jenkins_1559954226968.jpg_7365830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bradley&#x20;Jenkins&#x2c;&#x20;30&#x2c;&#x20;pictured&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;booking&#x20;photo&#x20;alongside&#x20;an&#x20;undated&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;Allissa&#x20;Jenkins&#x20;&#x28;n&#x26;eacute&#x3b;e&#x20;Martin&#x29;&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Newlywed plunges to her death while video recording husband beating her</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/recall-claires-jojo-siwa-makeup-set-recalled-for-asbestos-fda-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/FDA%20THUMB_1559952871845.JPG_7365914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/FDA%20THUMB_1559952871845.JPG_7365914_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/FDA%20THUMB_1559952871845.JPG_7365914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/FDA%20THUMB_1559952871845.JPG_7365914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/FDA%20THUMB_1559952871845.JPG_7365914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Claire&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;and&#x20;Beauty&#x20;Plus&#x20;cosmetic&#x20;products&#x20;have&#x20;been&#x20;recalled&#x20;after&#x20;testing&#x20;positive&#x20;for&#x20;asbestos&#x2c;&#x20;the&#x20;Food&#x20;and&#x20;Drug&#x20;Administration&#x20;announced&#x20;on&#x20;Thursday&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;FDA&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Recall: Claire's JoJo Siwa Makeup Set recalled for asbestos, FDA says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/market-combating-plastic-use-with-embarrassing-bags-that-no-one-wants" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/ugly%20bag_1559954555162.png_7365922_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/ugly%20bag_1559954555162.png_7365922_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/ugly%20bag_1559954555162.png_7365922_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/ugly%20bag_1559954555162.png_7365922_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/ugly%20bag_1559954555162.png_7365922_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="East&#x20;West&#x20;Market&#x20;is&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;publicly&#x20;shaming&#x20;customers&#x20;into&#x20;using&#x20;their&#x20;reusable&#x20;bags&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;East&#x20;West&#x20;Market&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Market combating 