Police seek daycare worker accused of child abuse Police seek daycare worker accused of child abuse class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-430970441.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var 01 2019 06:03PM  aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/ERICA%20HALL%20MUG_1569878583139.jpg_7681469_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/ERICA%20HALL%20MUG_1569878583139.jpg_7681469_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/ERICA%20HALL%20MUG_1569878583139.jpg_7681469_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/30/ERICA%20HALL%20MUG_1569878583139.jpg_7681469_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, GAINESVILLE, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Gainesville Police are searching for a daycare worker who is accused of abusing an eight-month-old child.</p> <p>Police said Erica Hall, 37, ran away from her job at Cuddly Kids Academy after the alleged abuse last Thursday. She’s been charged with child abuse. </p> <p>Detectives said Hall is responsible for causing bruising on the eight-month-old’s face. The incident report from the police department said Hall used her hands, feet, fists and that she spit on the child. The report also said police took bloody children’s clothing as evidence.</p> <p>At first, police believed the injuries were caused by another kid at the daycare. However, after taking a look at the surveillance, investigators said it was Hall they caught on video abusing the child.</p> <p>“It was captured on video,” Gainesville Police Department Public Information Officer Michael Mitrook said. “At that time, the parents were understandably very upset and it was during this time, when there was a little bit of commotion going on, that suspect left the premises.”</p> <p>Police said that video is not being released right now. Police have been looking for Hall ever since last Thursday, and they are asking the public’s help to try to find her.</p> <p>“It’s certainly unusual and everyone is surprised and upset that something like this would happen to a child,” Mitrook said.</p> <p>FOX 35 did visit the Cuddly Kids Academy but a member of the staff told us to get off the property.<br /> Anyone with information on Hall's possible whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Cpl. His family says his vaping addiction almost took his life." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>College cheerleader says vaping almost killed him</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 10:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A local college athlete says his vaping addiction nearly killed him.</p><p>Walker McKnight, 20, was a healthy cheerleader on a full scholarship at Florida Atlantic University until he got sick.</p><p>It started like a flu, but when he didn't get better, Walker came home to Orlando.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/north-korea-fires-projectiles-days-before-resuming-us-talks" title="North Korea fires projectiles days before resuming US talks" data-articleId="430981733" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/GettyImages-1152907593%20THUMB_1569978864011.jpg_7683299_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/GettyImages-1152907593%20THUMB_1569978864011.jpg_7683299_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/GettyImages-1152907593%20THUMB_1569978864011.jpg_7683299_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/GettyImages-1152907593%20THUMB_1569978864011.jpg_7683299_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/GettyImages-1152907593%20THUMB_1569978864011.jpg_7683299_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump meet on the south side of the DMZ separating the South and North Korea on June 30, 2019 in Panmunjom, South Korea.&nbsp;(Handout photo by Dong-A Ilbo via Getty Images/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>North Korea fires projectiles days before resuming US talks</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 09:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 09:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>North Korea fired projectiles toward its eastern sea Wednesday, South Korea's military and Japan's government said, in an apparent display of its expanding military capabilities ahead of planned nuclear negotiations with the United States this weekend.</p><p>South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff did not immediately confirm what the weapons were, how many were fired or how far they flew.</p><p>But Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the North fired two ballistic missiles from the country's east coast, and one of them appeared to have landed inside Japan's exclusive economic zone off its northwestern coast. There were no reports of damage to Japanese vessels or aircraft traveling in the area, he said. The North had not fired a weapon that reached inside Japan's EEZ since November 2017 at the height of an unusually provocative run in nuclear and missile tests.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/british-couple-scammed-out-of-nearly-12k-on-fake-airbnb-rental-in-ibiza" title="Couple scammed out of nearly $12K on fake Airbnb rental in Ibiza" data-articleId="430982008" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/British_couple_scammed_out_of_nearly__12_0_7683525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/British_couple_scammed_out_of_nearly__12_0_7683525_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/British_couple_scammed_out_of_nearly__12_0_7683525_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/British_couple_scammed_out_of_nearly__12_0_7683525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/British_couple_scammed_out_of_nearly__12_0_7683525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A couple from Britain said they scammed out of almost $12,000 when they rented a VIP penthouse listed on Airbnb that didn't exist." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Couple scammed out of nearly $12K on fake Airbnb rental in Ibiza</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Michael Hollan </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 08:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 09:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This deal actually was too good to be true.</p><p>After spending nearly $12,000 on an AirBNB rental, a British couple arrived only to discover that the room they booked didn’t actually exist. According to the couple, they aren’t the first to be duped by the apparent scam .</p><p>Ian and Denise Feltham booked a room described as a “VIP penthouse,” which promised to include a hot tub, super-king-sized bed, a Turkish bath and a private elevator, The Sun reports . 