- Gainesville Police are searching for a daycare worker who is accused of abusing an eight-month-old child.

Police said Erica Hall, 37, ran away from her job at Cuddly Kids Academy after the alleged abuse last Thursday. She’s been charged with child abuse.

Detectives said Hall is responsible for causing bruising on the eight-month-old’s face. The incident report from the police department said Hall used her hands, feet, fists and that she spit on the child. The report also said police took bloody children’s clothing as evidence.

At first, police believed the injuries were caused by another kid at the daycare. However, after taking a look at the surveillance, investigators said it was Hall they caught on video abusing the child.

“It was captured on video,” Gainesville Police Department Public Information Officer Michael Mitrook said. “At that time, the parents were understandably very upset and it was during this time, when there was a little bit of commotion going on, that suspect left the premises.”

Police said that video is not being released right now. Police have been looking for Hall ever since last Thursday, and they are asking the public’s help to try to find her.

“It’s certainly unusual and everyone is surprised and upset that something like this would happen to a child,” Mitrook said.

FOX 35 did visit the Cuddly Kids Academy but a member of the staff told us to get off the property.

Anyone with information on Hall's possible whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Cpl. Brown with the Gainesville Police Department at 352-393-7658.