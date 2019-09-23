If you think a ‘pup-ternity' photo session is adorable, wait until you see her puppies!
Fast-forward to September, Sugar's 'little sprinkles' finally arrived and of course, Shockley followed up with another precious photoshoot.
She welcomed five healthy puppies, who are currently being called her 'sprinkles' and we can't think of a name more fitting.
The radiant mother is doing great and is on a special diet of 10 oz. mixture, 4 times a day, of cottage cheese, ground chicken, peas, pumpkin and carrots.
"My mother 'the fairy grandpuppers' we call her, makes this mixture for her daily." Shockely told FOX 5, "The pups have doubled their size in two weeks and [are] doing amazing. All thanks to my mother Charlene Smith and Sugar being an amazing mommy!"
When the puppies are of age, the family will be giving them to friends and family who have always wanted Dachshunds.
"We would love to be able to watch them grow, so family was the first to get pups."
Congrats to the beautiful mother and the Shockley family.
Posted Sep 23 2019 11:49PM EDT
Updated Sep 24 2019 12:08AM EDT
The Florida Supreme Court has scheduled February arguments for proposed constitutional amendments that would ban assault weapons and legalize recreational marijuana. The court on Monday set Feb. 4 arguments for each of the ballot initiatives.
The court has limited authority over proposed constitutional amendments; its power is restricted to deciding whether the measures fairly and accurately make known the chief purposes of the amendments and whether the proposals comply with the state’s single-subject rule for citizen initiatives.
Sponsors of the two ballot initiatives are hoping to place the measures on the November 2020 ballot. One of the proposals, titled “Prohibits Possession of Defined Assault Weapons,” would ban the sale and possession of certain guns. The proposal, spearheaded by the political committee Ban Assault Weapons NOW, would prohibit possession of “semi-automatic rifles and shotguns capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition at once, either in a fixed or detachable magazine, or any other ammunition-feeding device.”
Posted Sep 23 2019 11:47PM EDT
Another 64 cases of hepatitis A were reported to the state last week, bringing the total number of reported cases this year to 2,609, according to state data as of Saturday.
Citrus County had nine new reported cases last week, the largest number in the state, a News Service of Florida analysis shows. Volusia County had the second-highest number of newly reported cases with seven, bringing its total number of reported cases to 236. Pinellas County had five newly reported cases, bringing its total this year to 363. Pasco County has had 392 cases this year, more than any other county in the state, though it had just one reported new case last week.
Hepatitis A is a contagious disease that can attack the liver and is spread, in part, by oral ingestion of fecal matter. That can happen, for example, if people do not wash their hands thoroughly after using the restroom.
Posted Sep 23 2019 11:46PM EDT
State regulators next week will take up proposed rules that could help set the stage for an expansion of underground power lines in hurricane-weary Florida.
Such an expansion received widespread support from lawmakers during the spring legislative session, but the Florida Public Service Commission is responsible for carrying out details of a new “storm protection” law that supporters have touted as a way to reduce power outages when hurricanes hit.
Commission staff members Friday issued a 39-page document that details proposed rules for moving forward with the law, including addressing closely watched issues about how costs for the projects would be passed on to utility customers. The commission is slated to consider the proposed rules during an Oct. 3 meeting.