Phoenix man accused of bending, biting 6-month-old child to stop his crying

Robert Anthony Resendiz Robert Anthony Resendiz

Warning: Graphic Content

PHOENIX, Ariz. -- A man is facing charges of child abuse after his 6-month-old son was rushed to a hospital with damage to his liver and pancreas.

Doctors do not believe the child will survive. According to the police report, upon arrival at Phoenix Children's Hospital, doctors observed the victim had a liver laceration, wrist fracture, laceration of the pancreas and pattern bruising to his thigh.

Investigators say 30-year-old Robert Anthony Resendiz called 9-1-1 on December 19 to report his son was not breathing. He told officers he found the child in that condition when he woke up, but police say they interviewed the infant's mother, who contradicted the father's story.

During an interview with police officers, Resendiz admitted to pressing the infant's legs over his head and bending his body in order to stop the victim from crying.

Per the police report, Robert stated he placed "pressure on the victim and did not release pressure until the victim had stopped moving and was limp."

Officials say Resendiz also admitted to biting the 6-month-old twice out of frustration.