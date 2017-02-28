< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Moody wraps up summer mental health series style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Reducing recidivism, streamlining costs, and addressing mental health issues for law enforcement officers and people who have committed crimes are among the topics Attorney General Ashley Moody has tackled in a series of "round table" talks that concluded Friday.</p><p>After the fourth session on the issue that Moody has made one of her top priorities since taking office in January, the attorney general said she needs more time to digest the input she's gathered from judicial leaders throughout the state.</p><p>"The recommendations that are coming out of this may end up being presented as some sort of legislative change request, but we'll have to do that after taking the information we've learned," Moody told reporters, after judges from across the state discussed the impact of mental health on the courts.</p><p>Earlier roundtables focused on mental health issues within law enforcement ranks and treating people with diagnosable disorders before and after they are arrested.</p><p>Judge Steve Leifman, a member of the 11th Judicial Circuit who is also an advisor to the Florida Supreme Court on criminal justice and mental health, said standards are needed for every court in the state to ensure "right people come into these courts and we get good outcomes."</p><p>"We really have two choices in this state," Leifman said. "We can continue to release people from the criminal justice system without treatment, or we can release them with treatment. We all know, sitting around the table, and everyone involved in the mental health courts will tell you, the treatment works."</p><p>State Rep. Paul Renner, who serves as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said he wants to learn more about how resources are spent on people with serious mental health issues, once they've encountered the courts.</p><p>Renner, a lawyer, said he may ask Leifman to address his committee in advance of the 2020 legislative session that begins in January.</p><p>"Adopting some of the steps he's taken … I think is something I want to look at," Renner, R-Palm Coast, said after participating in Friday's roundtable session at the Florida Supreme Court.</p><p>According to a release from Moody's office, Florida currently spends $800 million annually to house people with mental illness in jails, prisons and forensic treatment facilities. An estimated 132,252 people with serious mental illnesses are arrested in Florida each year, yet the state ranks 43rd nationally for mental health care funding.</p><p>Florida is also the fourth-highest state in the nation for uninsured adults with mental health issues, her office said.</p><p>Moody said work is needed to cut down on arrests of people who wind up in a "revolving door" in the court system.</p><p>"Are those that are urinating in public, do those need to be arrested and housed and do you as a taxpayer need to pay for them for an extended period of time, or is it better the get them stabilized within the community and make sure we keep them stabilized?" she said. "When we put them back out, if they've been stabilized, they can continue that stabilization, so that the court and the jails do not become a revolving door for dealing with these types of situations."</p><p>While mental health courts already in existence may be built around the needs of a particular community, Moody said they can provide a template for other counties.</p><p>"Today was a snapshot of where we are. Fourteen out of our 20 (judicial) circuits have mental health courts and judges that are specifically focused on that, along with 24 out of our 67 counties. Brian Stanley is accused of holding a teen boy against his will in the janitor's room of a church." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Michigan priest charged with using plastic wrap to hold boy against his will</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 07:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 09:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 57-year-old Catholic priest in west Michigan is accused of a disturbing crime. Brian Stanley is accused of holding a teen boy against his will in the janitor's room of a church.</p><p>"As our team continues to pore over what we previously thought was hundreds of thousands of pages of documents - but is now known to be millions of pages - seized from all seven Michigan dioceses last year, we know this is still only the beginning," said Attorney General Dana Nessel. "This is about taking on large-scale institutions that turn a blind eye to victims and making certain we hold them accountable - that includes unapologetically pursuing any and all individuals who abuse their power to victimize our residents."</p><p>The attorney general's office said the crime occurred in the Fall of 2013 when Stanley was asked by the victim's family to help counsel their son. It is apparent from Archdiocese records that Stanley had been engaging in this type of conduct with the binding materials for decades. This type of conduct is a sexually motivated crime. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/texas-equusearch-searching-for-missing-15-year-old" title="Texas Equusearch searching for missing 15-year-old boy from Houston" data-articleId="425165715" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/22/Texas_Equusearch_searching_for_missing_1_0_7611301_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/22/Texas_Equusearch_searching_for_missing_1_0_7611301_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/22/Texas_Equusearch_searching_for_missing_1_0_7611301_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/22/Texas_Equusearch_searching_for_missing_1_0_7611301_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/22/Texas_Equusearch_searching_for_missing_1_0_7611301_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News reporter Randy Wallace" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Texas Equusearch searching for missing 15-year-old boy from Houston</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 04:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 11:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Texas Equusearch is asking for your help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy.</p><p>The organization says Daniel Ceron Jr. was last seen on August 19 in north Houston. His disappearance has been described as "puzzling and concerning."</p><p>Ceron was last seen wearing a blue and gray lightweight jacket, a black muscle shirt, blue shorts with the Captain American logo on them, a baseball cap with the image of praying hands on it, and black shoes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-set-to-execute-i-95-killer-who-left-six-dead-within-eight-months" title="Florida set to execute 'I-95 killer,' who left six dead within eight months" data-articleId="425053456" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/GARY%20RAY%20BOWLES_1566466997938.jpg_7609026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/GARY%20RAY%20BOWLES_1566466997938.jpg_7609026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/GARY%20RAY%20BOWLES_1566466997938.jpg_7609026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/GARY%20RAY%20BOWLES_1566466997938.jpg_7609026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/GARY%20RAY%20BOWLES_1566466997938.jpg_7609026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida set to execute 'I-95 killer,' who left six dead within eight months</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">BRENDAN FARRINGTON, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 05:43AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 08:35AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A serial killer who preyed on older, gay men during an eight-month spree that left six dead on or near the U.S. East Coast a quarter century ago is scheduled to be executed Thursday evening.</p><p>Gary Ray Bowles, 57, is set to receive a lethal injection at Florida State Prison in Starke around 6 p.m. He drew the death sentence for his conviction in the November 1994 murder of Walter Hinton in Jacksonville Beach - one of the six known killings in 1994 that terrorized the Interstate 95 corridor and won him the nickname the "I-95 killer" before he was caught. Many of the victims were found not far from the East Coast's most heavily traveled interstate.</p><p>Hinton was Bowles sixth and final known victim in a series of killings that began in Daytona Beach with John Hardy Roberts. In between, there were victims in Rockville, Maryland; Savannah, Georgia; Atlanta and Nassau County, Florida. In each case, Bowles had a signature: He stuffed the victims' throats with objects, including rags, toilet paper, dirt, leaves - even a sex toy.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/unclaimed-treasures-up-for-auction-in-orlando"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/orange-county-property-auction_1566606410518_7613384_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="orange-county-property-auction_1566606410518.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Unclaimed treasures up for auction in Orlando</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/wandering-child-injured-in-hit-and-run"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/marion-child-hit-and-run_1566613039586_7613731_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="marion-child-hit-and-run_1566613039586.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Wandering child injured in hit and run</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-accused-of-killing-2-found-competent-to-stand-trial-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/markeith-lloyd_1559779651493_7357014_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="markeith-lloyd_1559779651493.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man accused of killing 2 found competent to stand trial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/study-suggests-dogs-are-good-for-owners-heart-health"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/GettyImages-1155562504%20THUMB_1566600935815.jpg_7612992_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Dog owners during a French Bulldog Parade at the 5th France Day Festival in Moscow's Muzeon Park. 