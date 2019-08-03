< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. WATCH: Customer spots snake slithering behind gas pump screen WATCH: Customer spots snake slithering behind gas pump screen Posted Aug 03 2019 12:57PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 03 2019 12:27PM EDT
Updated Aug 03 2019 04:55PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/03/snake%20in%20gas%20pump%20for%20web_1564851349041.png_7570915_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/03/snake%20in%20gas%20pump%20for%20web_1564851349041.png_7570915_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/03/snake%20in%20gas%20pump%20for%20web_1564851349041.png_7570915_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/03/snake%20in%20gas%20pump%20for%20web_1564851349041.png_7570915_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/03/snake%20in%20gas%20pump%20for%20web_1564851349041.png_7570915_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo and video credit:&nbsp;Holly Malkames" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo and video credit: Holly Malkames</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421993813-421992688" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/03/snake%20in%20gas%20pump%20for%20web_1564851349041.png_7570915_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/03/snake%20in%20gas%20pump%20for%20web_1564851349041.png_7570915_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/03/snake%20in%20gas%20pump%20for%20web_1564851349041.png_7570915_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/03/snake%20in%20gas%20pump%20for%20web_1564851349041.png_7570915_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/03/snake%20in%20gas%20pump%20for%20web_1564851349041.png_7570915_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo and video credit:&nbsp;Holly Malkames" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo and video credit: Holly Malkames</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421993813" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>GARDNER, Kan. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Most customers are worried about gas pump skimmers these days, but Kansas resident <a href="https://www.facebook.com/holly.brownmalkames">Holly Malkames </a>had another reason to be nervous.</p> <p>She stopped to fill up at a local gas station in Gardner, but was shocked when she saw something strange crawling inside the touch screen.</p> <p>"I tried to come up with every possible scenario that it WOULDN'T be an actual snake.... but then I saw its head and I knew it was real then!" she told Fox 35.</p> <p>There is was: a snake stuck inside the gas pump, slithering in between the glass and a screen that read "Thank you for shopping with us today." </p> <p>Malkames posted the video to Facebook. She says the next day, someone opened the pump to release the snake. </p> <p>The snake appeared unharmed.</p> <p><strong>More TRENDING stories:</strong></p> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/check-your-pantry-entenmanns-little-bites-soft-baked-cookies-recalled"><strong>Entenmann's Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies recalled</strong></a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/unusual/electrofishing-stuns-hundreds-of-carp-in-mind-boggling-video-1"><strong>Electrofishing stuns hundreds of carp in mind-boggling video</strong></a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/deputy-resigns-after-slamming-k-9-to-the-ground-fracturing-leg-report-says"><strong>Deputy resigns after slamming K-9 to the ground, fracturing leg, report says</strong></a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/adorable-photos-of-rescue-puppy-born-with-fur-mustache-go-viral"><strong>Adorable photos of rescue puppy born with fur 