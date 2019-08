Photo and video credit: Holly Malkames Photo and video credit: Holly Malkames

- Most customers are worried about gas pump skimmers these days, but Kansas resident Holly Malkames had another reason to be nervous.

She stopped to fill up at a local gas station in Gardner, but was shocked when she saw something strange crawling inside the touch screen.

"I tried to come up with every possible scenario that it WOULDN'T be an actual snake.... but then I saw its head and I knew it was real then!"​​​​​​ she told Fox 35.

There is was: a snake stuck inside the gas pump, slithering in between the glass and a screen that read "Thank you for shopping with us today."

Malkames posted the video to Facebook. She says the next day, someone opened the pump to release the snake.

The snake appeared unharmed.

