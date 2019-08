Photo and video credit: Ray Walker Photo and video credit: Ray Walker

- In Florida, we see alligators crossing the road pretty often. But it's not so common for the alligator to have a vulture entourage tagging along.

Video posted to Twitter by Ray Walker shows an alligator crossing Loxahatchee Road in Parkland with something long hanging out of its mouth.

There are at least five vultures walking alongside the gator, probably hoping it will drop whatever food it found for itself.

Walker tells Fox 35 he doesn't know what the alligator was dragging.

"Something dead I'm sure with all vultures following."

Walker said he was driving with his neighbor, Denise Harris, who shot the video and Walker posted to social media.