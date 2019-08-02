< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 07:36AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 08:30AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421786576" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SEATTLE (AP)</strong> - People who identify as other than female or male may soon have a third option when getting a Washington driver’s license.</p> <p>KING-TV reports Gov. Jay Inslee’s office announced Tuesday a push for inclusion by offering the options of female, male and X. The change would also affect instruction permits and state ID cards.</p> <p>The department of licensing has scheduled hearings in August in Seattle, Spokane and Olympia for public comment. The department of licensing could offer the gender X option as soon as October. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Mobile App News Feed" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402557" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Mobile App News Feed Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/fast-five/heartwarming-moment-two-friends-help-tired-little-boy-with-cerebral-palsy-walk-at-water-park" title="Heartwarming moment two friends help tired little boy with cerebral palsy walk at water park" data-articleId="422275479" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/05/Heartwarming_moment_two_friends_help_tir_0_7573669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/05/Heartwarming_moment_two_friends_help_tir_0_7573669_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/05/Heartwarming_moment_two_friends_help_tir_0_7573669_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/05/Heartwarming_moment_two_friends_help_tir_0_7573669_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/05/Heartwarming_moment_two_friends_help_tir_0_7573669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A little boy’s muscles began to tighten at the water park and that is when his friends quickly came to the rescue." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Heartwarming moment two friends help tired little boy with cerebral palsy walk at water park</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 01:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 02:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SYRACUSE, N.Y. (FOX 5 DC) - A little boy’s muscles began to tighten at the water park and that is when his friends quickly came to the rescue. </p><p>Jeffrey Mackey, 6, was born with cerebral palsy and one of the obstacles he faces is tightening of the muscles. On one particular day at the water park, his legs began to stiffen, making it difficult to walk. But luckily Jeffrey has two great pals he can depend on. </p><p>In a heartwarming viral video posted to Twitter by Mikaila Ryan, his older sister, two friends ran to little Jeffrey’s aid. As the little girl on his right helped guide him up a ramp, another little boy seen running to Jeffrey’s left side takes a hold of his other hand. And hand-in-hand the pint-sized Musketeers made their way to the water slide.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-respond-to-well-being-check-to-find-that-boy-was-hungry-and-wanted-to-order-pizza-" title="Police respond to well-being check to find that boy was 'hungry' and 'wanted to order pizza'" data-articleId="422272334" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/05/SANFORD%20PD_pizza%20well%20being%20check_080519_1565026249210.png_7573884_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/05/SANFORD%20PD_pizza%20well%20being%20check_080519_1565026249210.png_7573884_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/05/SANFORD%20PD_pizza%20well%20being%20check_080519_1565026249210.png_7573884_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/05/SANFORD%20PD_pizza%20well%20being%20check_080519_1565026249210.png_7573884_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/05/SANFORD%20PD_pizza%20well%20being%20check_080519_1565026249210.png_7573884_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police respond to well-being check to find that boy was 'hungry' and 'wanted to order pizza'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 01:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 01:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Sanford police officers responded to a well-being check on a juvenile who was hungry and wanted pizza.</p><p>The Sanford Police Department said that several of their officers responded to a home on Key Haven Drive for a well-being check on a 911 call made by a juvenile. While on the way, dispatched informed the officers that the child told them he was hungry and wanted to order a pizza.</p><p>After arriving at the scene, police said that they met the young boy and his older sister. She told officers that they were fine and her bother had grabbed the phone without her knowledge. Officers used this opportunity to teach about the proper use of 911.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/trump-called-out-for-confusing-dayton-with-toledo-in-mass-shooting-remarks" title="Trump called out for confusing Dayton with Toledo in mass shooting remarks" data-articleId="422273078" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/Trump_slammed_for_referring_to_Toledo_in_0_7573904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/Trump_slammed_for_referring_to_Toledo_in_0_7573904_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/Trump_slammed_for_referring_to_Toledo_in_0_7573904_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/Trump_slammed_for_referring_to_Toledo_in_0_7573904_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/Trump_slammed_for_referring_to_Toledo_in_0_7573904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="During a speech in which Trump condemned the "monstrous evil" that left at least 30 dead, he referred to Toledo, Ohio, instead of Dayton." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump called out for confusing Dayton with Toledo in mass shooting remarks</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Andrew O'Reilly </span>, <span class="author">FOX News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 12:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 02:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Trump on Monday misstated the location of one of the mass shootings that rocked the nation over the weekend – referring to Toledo, Ohio instead of Dayton – during a speech in which he condemned the "monstrous evil" that left at least 30 dead.</p><p>"May God bless the memory of those who perished in Toledo, may God protect them. May God protect all of those from Texas to Ohio. 