UK 'modern day slavery' ring that forced 400 victims to work for under 75 cents a day busted
Posted Jul 05 2019 01:34PM EDT busted" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/uk-modern-day-slavery-ring-that-forced-400-victims-to-work-for-under-75-cents-a-day-busted" addthis:title="UK ‘modern day slavery' ring that forced 400 victims to work for under 75 cents a day busted"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416457740.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416457740");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416457740-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416457740-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/PHOTO%201_1562347981925.jpg_7478769_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416457740-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Victims were forced to live in squalid conditions - while the traffickers made $2.5 million from their suffering. (West Midlands Police) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/PHOTO%201_1562347981925.jpg_7478769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416457740-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="PHOTO 1_1562347981925.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/PHOTO%203_1562347984111.jpg_7478771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416457740-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="PHOTO 3_1562347984111.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/PHOTO%202_1562347981933.jpg_7478770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416457740-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="PHOTO 2_1562347981933.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-416457740-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/PHOTO%201_1562347981925.jpg_7478769_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Victims were forced to live in squalid conditions - while the traffickers made $2.5 million from their suffering. (West Midlands Police)" title="PHOTO 1_1562347981925.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Victims were forced to live in squalid conditions <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="-" data-grammar-rule="DASH_RULE" data-wsc-lang="en_US">-</span> while the traffickers made $2.5 million from their suffering. (West Midlands Police)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/PHOTO%203_1562347984111.jpg_7478771_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Credit and debit cards that were created in the victims' names and used by the gang members to steal their wages. (West Midlands Police)" title="PHOTO 3_1562347984111.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Credit and debit cards that were created in the victims' names and used by the gang members to steal their wages. (West Midlands Police)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/PHOTO%202_1562347981933.jpg_7478770_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="The victims had to scavenge for mattresses to sleep on inside their rat-infested houses. (West Midlands Police)" title="PHOTO 2_1562347981933.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>The victims had to scavenge for mattresses to sleep on inside their rat-infested houses. (West Midlands Police)</p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '>\n <div id='_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD',\n adSlot;\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/mobile_app_news_feed', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'interstitial').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '416457740');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot);\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/PHOTO%201_1562347981925.jpg_7478769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Victims were forced to live in squalid conditions - while the traffickers made $2.5 million from their suffering. (West Midlands Police)" title="PHOTO 1_1562347981925.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/PHOTO%203_1562347984111.jpg_7478771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Credit and debit cards that were created in the victims' names and used by the gang members to steal their wages. (West Midlands Police)" title="PHOTO 3_1562347984111.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/PHOTO%202_1562347981933.jpg_7478770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The victims had to scavenge for mattresses to sleep on inside their rat-infested houses. (West Midlands Police)" title="PHOTO 2_1562347981933.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/uk-modern-day-slavery-ring-that-forced-400-victims-to-work-for-under-75-cents-a-day-busted" data-title="Victims forced to work for under 75 cents a day" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/uk-modern-day-slavery-ring-that-forced-400-victims-to-work-for-under-75-cents-a-day-busted" addthis:title="Victims forced to work for under 75 cents a day" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/mobile-app-news-feed/uk-modern-day-slavery-ring-that-forced-400-victims-to-work-for-under-75-cents-a-day-busted";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 01:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416457740" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - The largest modern-day slavery ring in the United Kingdom forced more than 400 people to work for less than 75 cents a day and live in squalor -- while their "masters" made millions, authorities revealed Friday.</p><p>Prosecutors said a gang of eight Polish natives – five men and three women – preyed on the homeless, former convicts and alcoholics in Poland and lured them to Britain with false promises of well-paid work.</p><p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/world/uk-modern-day-slavery-ring-that-forced-400-victims-to-work-for-under-75-cents-a-day-busted" target="_blank">READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</a></p><p>However, the victims – believed to number more than 400 in the West Midlands – were made to live in rat-infested houses and work menial jobs, making about 50 pence or about 63 cents for a day's work. Meanwhile, their masters earned some $2.5 million and lived a luxurious lifestyle.</p><p>The so-called masters – who police say are members and associates of two crime families, according to the BBC – have since been convicted of slavery, trafficking and money-laundering offenses during two trials.</p><p>Reporting restrictions were lifted Friday, allowing details of the harrowing network's collapse to be published. The accounts of more than 90 victims were heard by jurors, but it is believed that at least 350 more were exploited by the gang.</p><p>"This was trafficking and exploitation on a massive scale; this gang treated these people, their fellow countrymen, as commodities purely for their own greed," West Midlands Police Det. Chief Inspector Nick Dale said in a statement. "What they did was abhorrent: they subjected victims to a demi-life of misery and poverty. They forced them into work and, if they objected, they were beaten or threatened with violence and told family members back home would be attacked."</p><p>One victim told the courts that the living conditions were "horrible."</p><p>"I would say some homeless people here in the U.K. live better than I lived after I arrived over here," he said, according to Sky News.</p><p>Authorities said the victims -- who ranged in age from 17 to over 60 -- were housed in at least nine addresses in the West Midlands. They lived up to four to a room, were fed expired food and had to scavenge for mattresses to sleep on.</p><p>Other victims reported being forced to wash themselves in a canal because they had no access to fresh water, to plug leaky toilets with blankets and sheets and procure food from soup kitchens and food banks because their wages were not sufficient.</p><p>The victims were forced to work on farms and in rubbish recycling centers and poultry factories. The captors also opened bank accounts in the victims' names using bogus addresses and claimed benefits without their knowledge.</p><p>"The ringleaders were clever and manipulative – capable of considerable charm when it suited them when talking to bank staff and employment officials – and ran a sophisticated operation across more than 30 properties," Dale said. "[The victims] most felt powerless to escape, with no knowledge of the area, little or no English language skills, and no-one to turn to for help. Their lives were reduced to misery and they all have the physical and psychological scars of their exploitation."</p><p>The network collapsed when two victims fled their captors in 2015 and told slavery charity Hope for Justice of their ordeal.</p><p>Judge Mary Stacey said at the end of the first trial that the traffickers' "degradation" of fellow human beings had been "totally unacceptable." She imposed prison sentences of up to 11 years.</p><p>She said the belief that slavery had been ended in Britain was not true: "The hard truth is that the practice continues, here in the U.K., often hiding in plain sight."</p><p>The people convicted in the first trial, which ended in February, were chief conspirator Marek Chowanic, 30, Marek Brzezinski, 50, Julianna Chodakiewicz, 24, Natalia Zmuda, 29, and Justyna Parczewska, 48.</p><p>In the second trial, which ended in June, those convicted were Ignacy Brzezinski, 52, and Wojciech Nowakowski, 41. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New and Improved Fox 35 Weather App</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 07 2019 11:39AM EST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 03:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Download the new and improved FOX 35 weather app! It's updated design gets you easy access to interactive radar, live streaming videos and up to the minute traffic. </p><p>DOWNLOAD NOW : iPhone | iPad | Android</p><p>FOX 35 News is your Orlando WEATHER AUTHORITY! We have redesigned our powerful and flexible, free mobile app from the ground up. Our new and improved Weather App lets you scroll through the features you currently enjoy, but now on a user-friendly screen! And, with fully integrated GPS functionality, you can personalize and track weather all over the world. You’ll receive current weather conditions, alerts when lightning or heavy precipitation happens in your neighborhood, hourly and daily forecasts from your FOX 35 Weather Authorities, severe weather alerts, up-to-the-minute traffic info plus LIVE-streaming newscasts. This comprehensive weather app truly work for you anytime, anywhere! Go ahead, turn your smart phone into your very own Weather Authority with the FOX 35 Weather App powered by FOX 35 Orlando.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/attorneys-seek-decision-for-felons-before-fall-elections-1" title="Attorneys seek decision for felons before fall elections" data-articleId="416456173" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Attorneys seek decision for felons before fall elections</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 01:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 01:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p> As a group of felons challenge a new Florida law that requires them to pay all fines and fees before getting their voting rights restored, their attorneys say they need a court decision well before this fall's off-year elections.</p><p>The attorneys said Friday during a telephone hearing, and earlier in court papers, that they need the federal court in Tallahassee to act before a voter registration deadline in October. Some Florida municipalities hold elections in November.</p><p>Last year, Florida voters approved Amendment 4, restoring voting rights for felons other than convicted murderers and sex offenders.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/alex-morgan-says-tea-celebration-criticism-amounts-to-double-standard-i-m-a-little-taken-aback-" title="Alex Morgan says 'tea' celebration criticism amounts to double standard: 'I'm a little taken aback'" data-articleId="416453378" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/U_S__Soccer___s_Alex_Morgan_sips_the_tea_0_7466751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/U_S__Soccer___s_Alex_Morgan_sips_the_tea_0_7466751_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/U_S__Soccer___s_Alex_Morgan_sips_the_tea_0_7466751_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/U_S__Soccer___s_Alex_Morgan_sips_the_tea_0_7466751_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/U_S__Soccer___s_Alex_Morgan_sips_the_tea_0_7466751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Alex Morgan says 'tea' celebration criticism amounts to double standard: 'I'm a little taken aback'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 01:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>U.S. women's soccer star Alex Morgan said Friday she was taken aback by the amount of criticism she received from her goal celebration against England, claiming it shows there is proof of a double standard.</p><p>Morgan scored the go-ahead goal - her sixth of the tournament - on Tuesday in the Women's World Cup semifinal match against England. She pretended to sip tea after scoring the goal. Most Recent

Attorneys seek decision for felons before fall elections

Alex Morgan says 'tea' celebration criticism amounts to double standard: 'I'm a little taken aback'

Injured Georgia police officer given trip to Orlando to recover

President Trump says he's mulling executive order on Census citizenship question

5.4 aftershock strikes Ridgecrest area day after 6.4 quake https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/06/13/Still0613_00024_1497396389972_3513222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Attorneys seek decision for felons before fall elections</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/alex-morgan-says-tea-celebration-criticism-amounts-to-double-standard-i-m-a-little-taken-aback-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/U_S__Soccer___s_Alex_Morgan_sips_the_tea_0_7466751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/U_S__Soccer___s_Alex_Morgan_sips_the_tea_0_7466751_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/U_S__Soccer___s_Alex_Morgan_sips_the_tea_0_7466751_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/U_S__Soccer___s_Alex_Morgan_sips_the_tea_0_7466751_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/U_S__Soccer___s_Alex_Morgan_sips_the_tea_0_7466751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Alex Morgan says 'tea' celebration criticism amounts to double standard: 'I'm a little taken aback'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/injured-georgia-police-officer-given-trip-to-orlando-to-recover" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/HOMETOWN%20HEROES%20ALLIANCE%20PIC_1562345967789.jpg_7478744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/HOMETOWN%20HEROES%20ALLIANCE%20PIC_1562345967789.jpg_7478744_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/HOMETOWN%20HEROES%20ALLIANCE%20PIC_1562345967789.jpg_7478744_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/HOMETOWN%20HEROES%20ALLIANCE%20PIC_1562345967789.jpg_7478744_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/HOMETOWN%20HEROES%20ALLIANCE%20PIC_1562345967789.jpg_7478744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Injured Georgia police officer given trip to Orlando to recover</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/president-trump-says-hes-mulling-executive-order-on-census-citizenship-question" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_trumpfile_070519_1562345227824_7478722_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_trumpfile_070519_1562345227824_7478722_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_trumpfile_070519_1562345227824_7478722_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_trumpfile_070519_1562345227824_7478722_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_trumpfile_070519_1562345227824_7478722_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Oval&#x20;Office&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mark&#x20;Wilson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>President Trump says he's mulling executive order on Census citizenship question</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/54-aftershock-strikes-ridgecrest-area-day-after-64-quake" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/05/Earthquake_aftermath_0_7478173_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/05/Earthquake_aftermath_0_7478173_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/05/Earthquake_aftermath_0_7478173_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/05/Earthquake_aftermath_0_7478173_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/05/Earthquake_aftermath_0_7478173_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>5.4 aftershock strikes Ridgecrest area day after 6.4 quake</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div 