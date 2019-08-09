< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="423106967" data-article-version="1.0">Tim Tebow opens 10th playroom for children at AdventHealth Daytona Beach</h1> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-423106967" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Tim Tebow opens 10th playroom for children at AdventHealth Daytona Beach&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
</ul></div> addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/tim-tebow-opens-10th-playroom-for-children-at-adventhealth-daytona-beach" addthis:title="Tim Tebow opens 10th playroom for children at AdventHealth Daytona Beach"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423106967.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var <div class="wrapper-photo">
<aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full">
<h4>Image Gallery 2 PHOTOS</h4>
<figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-423106967-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/TimmysPlayroom1_1565392956879_7584884_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover">
<img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="">
</figure> <figcaption>
The Tim Tebow Foundation's newest "Timmy's Playroom" location at AdventHealth Daytona Beach has his favorite Bible verse and many opportunities for children in the hospital to play games and have fun. (Tim Tebow Foundation)
</figcaption></aside></div>
<div class="story-meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 07:24PM EDT</span></p>
</div> (Tim Tebow Foundation)" title="TimmysPlayroom1_1565392956879.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p><span style="font-size:10px;">The Tim <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Tebow" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Tebow</span> Foundation's newest <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span>Timmy's Playroom<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_QUOTES" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span> location at <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="AdventHealth" data-wsc-lang="en_US">AdventHealth</span> Daytona Beach has his favorite Bible verse and many opportunities for children in the hospital to play games and have fun. (Tim <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Tebow" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Tebow</span> Foundation)</span></p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/TimmysPlayroom2_1565392956897_7584885_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="The Tim Tebow Foundation opened its 10th "Timmy's Playroom" to help children in the hospital have a place to just be a kid. (Tim Tebow Foundation)" title="TimmysPlayroom2_1565392956897.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p><span style="font-size:10px;">The Tim <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Tebow" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Tebow</span> Foundation opened its <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="10th" data-wsc-lang="en_US">10th</span> "Timmy's Playroom" to help children in the hospital have a place to just be a kid. (Tim Tebow Foundation)" title="TimmysPlayroom1_1565392956879.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/09/TimmysPlayroom2_1565392956897_7584885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="The Tim Tebow Foundation opened its 10th "Timmy's Playroom" to help children in the hospital have a place to just be a kid. <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Tim Tebow is giving children in some hospitals a chance to "just be kids again."</p>
<p>The Tim Tebow Foundation <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/faith-values/tim-tebow-children-hospital-playroom?fbclid=IwAR2blNZJeuqLK2BODLC3-jcJlhHYr09Mr5XcYAZ4KxBU6L5CFabgVAhF0NY" target="_blank"><strong>opened its 10th "Timmy's Playroom" at AdventHealth Daytona Beach</strong></a>, a children's hospital in Florida, as space for kids to escape the hum-drum of their medical condition and enjoy life.</p>
<p>"Hopefully it can bring a brighter day for so many in their darkest hour of need," Tebow said in a video posted by AdventHealth. "That is our goal, to encourage and uplift people, especially when they're going through such a tough time..."</p>
<p>The playroom includes a football field floor, specialized lockers for seating, tables for arts and crafts, flat-screen televisions, video games, toys, interactive games like digital air hockey and other activities.</p>
<p>And every playroom has Tebow's favorite Bible verse, Philippians 4:13, prominently displayed: "I can do all things through Him who strengthens me."</p>
<p>Tim Tebow Foundation President Steve Biondo notes the foundation's mission to bring faith, hope and love to pediatric patients and their families is summed up by "creating a space where children can heal in a very unique way."</p>
<p>"We are honored and incredibly proud to bring a Timmy's Playroom with the Tim Tebow Foundation to the Daytona Beach community," AdventHealth Daytona Beach CEO Ed Noseworthy said. A Panhandle Republican is again asking the Florida House to repeal gun-related provisions of a law passed in 2018 after a mass shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Rep. Mike Hill, R-Pensacola, on Friday filed a bill (HB 6003) for consideration during the 2020 legislative session that would roll back parts of the 2018 law, which raised the minimum age from 18 to 21 to purchase rifles and other long guns, required a three-day waiting period for buying the weapons, banned so-called bump stocks and established what is known as a "red flag" system.

Hill proposed a similar bill for the 2019 legislative session (HB 6073), but it was not heard in committees. The 2020 session starts in January. Samsung executives have long poked fun at rivals for ditching the headphone jack in smartphones. <div class="footer-links primary">
<div class="links">
<h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">News</a></h4>
</div></div> <div class="legal">
<div class="footer-links secondary">
<ul>
<li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li>
</ul>
</div>
</div> © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 