- If this doesn't make you smile, nothing will.

A service dog from the United Kingdom named Sparrow was recently in Orlando for a couple of months of training at Disney World.

While at Disney's Hollywood Studios, Sparrow's trainers set up a private meet-and-greet with 'Star Wars' famous wookie, Chewbacca.

Photos posted to Sparrow's Instagram page shows the delight in her eyes as she comes face to face with the 7-foot tall, fuzzy Chewbacca!

"True love: when Sparrow met Chewy," the caption reads.

Sparrow had spent a long day at the park and usually she would not be interacting with wookies or people while training. But her trainers tell Fox 35 this was in a private area and Sparrow was specifically allowed a break from working to say hi.