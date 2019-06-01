The Rockford woman told Good Morning America though she and her husband did all they could to comfort their youngest child, who became irate shortly after takeoff, they couldn’t help but feel self-conscious that their little one was causing a commotion.
"We’re feeling like we’re those people on the plane with the baby that's crying and everyone wants to kick you off the plane,” Dowell said.
Fortunately, relief was on the way. About 15 minutes into the flight, Hunt approached the family and offered to hold the baby.
"We were in such a small, confined, area, we were really desperate," Dowell recalled. "He was so good with her, and so nurturing and caring and pretty instantaneously, she calmed down."
In the 20-second clip the thankful mom later shared to Facebook, the flight attendant can be seen rocking and patting little Alayna as he walked down the aisle, who at last relaxed and fell asleep, Dowell said.
"There’s just so much negativity in this world," the mother of three told GMA, musing that Hunt’s random act of kindness was a reminder that "there are good people out there."
As for the kindhearted airline employee, Hunt said that consoling baby Alayna was simply the right thing to do.
"First of all, I love babies, and I want like a hundred of them," the 32-year-old joked to the outlet.
Seeing that the Dowell and her husband were “struggling a little” as they boarded the plane with their baby girl and young sons, ages seven and four, he jumped at the chance to make their lives easier when the tot started screaming.
"There was nothing I could do at the time because the seat belt sign was on, and so as soon as they turned off the seat belt sign, I went straight to her," Hunt remembered.
"In a world full of hate, I like to be a shining light to someone who needs it," the flight attendant said. "I could tell in that particular moment her and her husband kind of needed a little light."
St. Petersburg Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing and endangered teenager.
Police say Dalton Miles, 19, was last seen on Friday around 10:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Pompano Dr. SE.
Does the Hamburglar have an alibi?
On May 30, reps for the Clay County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) in Florida announced that officials thwarted a would-be smuggler’s attempt at sneaking six McDonald’s sandwiches and a tube of Grizzly chewing tobacco into the department’s detention facility. The confiscated items were discovered inside of a trash can.
“These are not ‘Cheeseburgers in Paradise,’” the CCSO shared via Twitter on Thursday afternoon.
Another day, another win for Jeopardy! savant James Holzhauer, as the professional sports gambler is now just $58,484 away from the game show’s record for earnings.
Holzhauer won again on Friday, adding $79,663 to his winnings in a run that has captivated the nation. He now has won $2,462,216 and has victories in 32 straight games, leaving him just $58,484 shy of the overall record for earnings.
