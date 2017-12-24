Several people killed in Bartow plane crash

- Several people were killed in a plane crash in Polk County Sunday morning.

Polk County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 7:15 a.m at the Bartow Municipal Airport.

A helicopter pilot was in a hanger when he heard the plane take off and seconds later heard a change in the pitch of the plane blades and then the impact at the end of the runway.

Sheriff's office says the plane took off heading east, into heavy fog. They say for unknown reasons, but likely related to the fog, the plane crashed shortly after takeoff.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Authority say it was a Cessna 340 aircraft with four people on bard.

Deputies say there was a fire after the plane crashed and everyone on board died. Sheriff Grady Judd commented that there was no chance of survival.

The FAA and the NTSB will be investigating. The NTSB will determine the cause of the crash.

The identity of the plane or it's occupants have not be released at this time.

We'll bring you more on this breaking story as soon as it becomes available.