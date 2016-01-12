< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Fmobile-app-news-feed%2Fsenators-target-child-like-sex-dolls width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Senators target child-like sex dolls TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) (NSF)</strong> - Selling child-like sex dolls would be a crime in Florida under a measure ready to go to the full Senate.</p><p>The Rules Committee on Wednesday unanimously approved the measure (SB 160) focused on “obscene or lewd materials,” with lawmakers pointing to a need to combat pedophilia.</p><p>Sen. Lauren Book, a Plantation Democrat who was sexually abused by a nanny as a child, said the anatomically correct dolls “are rampantly used by sexual deviants to act out pedophilic desires.” The bill has received unanimous support from three Senate committees.</p><p>“Psychologists warn that when pedophiles give in to pedophilic fantasies, through the use of child pornography and child-like sex dolls, a reinforcing effect occurs that makes them more vulnerable to offending against a real child,” Book said. “It’s like tempting an addict with their drug of choice.”</p><p>The proposal, in part, would make it a first-degree misdemeanor to sell, give away or show such dolls. The charge would increase to a third-degree felony on subsequent violations.</p><p>“The world is not a nice place sometimes, technology will change, and we need to do everything we can to combat it and always be diligent in revisiting the laws to make sure that we continue to lead the way in protecting our children,” Sen. 