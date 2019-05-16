Magoffin County Rescue Squad Chief Carter Conley says crews searched all night for the boy before taking a break Monday morning to regroup.
"There is no limit to the effort being made to find this sweet child."
Crews have been using a drone with thermal imaging to help with the search effort and plan to use dogs when efforts resume. Helicopters and search dogs are also being used to try and help find the toddler.
Deputies say there is a wooded hillside behind and around the boy's home. Kenneth's father is reportedly offering a $5,000 reward for his son's safe return.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Posted May 16 2019 08:14PM EDT
Updated May 17 2019 06:27AM EDT
SpaceX canceled Thursday night's launch of a Falcon 9 rocket so that it can perform a satellite software update and "triple-check everything again," the company said in a tweet.
SpaceX had planned to send the rocket into orbit on Wednesday evening, but that launch was scrubbed due to excessive high-level winds. The launch window was rescheduled for 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Now, SpaceX is eyeing next week for a possible launch date.
The rocket will carry 60 broadband communication satellites into space, known as Starlink.
Posted May 16 2019 05:53PM EDT
Updated May 16 2019 10:19PM EDT
Authorities are responding after a small plane had to make an unexpected landing along an access ramp to Interstate 4 in Maitland.
The plane is located on the ramp coming from eastbound lanes of Maitland Blvd., which merge onto westbound lanes of Interstate 4. This is on the southwest side of the I-4/Maitland Blvd. interchange.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the plane clipped a vehicle on the ground, as the pilot was landing. Remarkably, no serious injuries have been reported.
Posted May 17 2019 08:38AM EDT
Updated May 17 2019 08:41AM EDT
Police in Memphis, Tennessee are looking for a 10-year-old boy they said ran away from home after being scolded for not doing his chores.
Brice Brownlee left home Thursday night and hasn't been seen since. Police say he ran away around 11:45 p.m.
Brice was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black jeans and a backpack. He is 5 feet tall and weights around 70 pounds.