- The search has resumed for a missing toddler in eastern Kentucky.

22-month-old Kenneth Howard was reported missing Sunday night around 8:30 p.m. by his family.

Magoffin County Rescue Squad Chief Carter Conley says crews searched all night for the boy before taking a break Monday morning to regroup.

"There is no limit to the effort being made to find this sweet child."

Crews have been using a drone with thermal imaging to help with the search effort and plan to use dogs when efforts resume. Helicopters and search dogs are also being used to try and help find the toddler.

Deputies say there is a wooded hillside behind and around the boy's home. Kenneth's father is reportedly offering a $5,000 reward for his son's safe return.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.