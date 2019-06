- A school district in Virginia is making sure that no child goes hungry over the summer.

Danville Public Schools recently purchased a food truck to provide free meals for students while on summer break.

"I'm honored to be part of such a great team! We all are driven towards our main goal...feeding our youth!" Phillip Gardner, Danville Public Schools director of child nutrition, wrote on Facebook.

The food truck serves meals Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. until Aug. 1. Students under the age of 18 will be given their meal for free. Non-students can purchase one for $3.65.

In its first week alone, the truck served 600 meals.

The district paid $42,000 for the truck, which is also equipped with Wi-Fi so it can be used for educational purposes throughout the school year.

According to the National School Lunch Program, about 21.5 million low-income children participated in the program during the 2016-2017 school year.